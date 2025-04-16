Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim will meet Myanmar’s General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Thursday to discuss humanitarian issues amid Myanmar’s civil war and earthquake crisis. Former Thai PM Thaksin urges dialogue for peace, not elections.

It has been confirmed that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet with Burma’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Thursday. On Tuesday, Mr. Anwar emphasised that this meeting was not officially linked to his role as Chairman of the ASEAN Community. Indeed, it is technically to discuss the safety of Malaysian rescue workers. However, it appears that the Burmese junta leader, who illegally seized power in a February 2021 coup d’état, wants to talk. On Sunday, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said he spoke to General Min Aung Hlaing during his Bangkok visit for the BIMSTEC summit on April 4th. Thaksin said the military men wanted to listen. The former Thai Prime Minister thought that if the junta made concessions or advanced efforts, it might lead to a forum for talks.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that he will meet Myanmar’s isolated leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, in Bangkok on Thursday. The move comes against the backdrop of a ceasefire in Myanmar’s violent civil war. This expires on April 22nd. At the same time, the country’s democratic forces and coalition against the junta are said to be opposed to the suggestion.

Indeed, the ceasefire is reportedly only in place for specific areas hardest hit by the earthquake, particularly in Mandalay.

Earthquake devastation deepens Myanmar crisis as Anwar stresses humanitarian focus of upcoming meeting

Notably, the earthquake struck areas predominantly controlled by the Nay Pyi Taw-based junta. Vast numbers of buildings in the junta’s capital were destroyed in the quake.

The March 28 earthquake was a magnitude-7.7 disaster that, according to UN estimates, killed more than 3,600 people and left over two million in need of urgent assistance. Myanmar’s military government officially reported 5,000 buildings destroyed, with some of the worst damage concentrated in junta-held territories.

Last week, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, was hosted by Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, Than Swe, in a tent.

On Tuesday, PM Anwar underlined that his talks with General Min Aung Hlaing were purely on humanitarian grounds. The purpose of the meeting is ostensibly to discuss the welfare of Malaysian rescue workers in the hard-hit country. Furthermore, the talks were not linked to the ASEAN community of 10 nations.

ASEAN marginalises Myanmar junta as Anwar pushes engagement due to urgent humanitarian situation

Although Mr. Anwar presently chairs the bloc, Myanmar continues to be ostracized by other Southeast Asian countries. Certainly, before a breakthrough invitation to attend the BIMSTEC economic meeting in Bangkok on April 4th, General Min Aung Hlaing had not been abroad often. Previously, he attended orchestrated meetings in China and Russia, the junta’s two key allies. Both supply armaments to the military regime, particularly equipment for its air force.

Since the 2021 coup that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, ASEAN has suspended formal engagement with the junta leadership. Despite that, Anwar has taken the initiative to secure a dialogue with Min Aung Hlaing, prompted by the humanitarian urgency following the earthquake.

Presently, the junta, despised by over 75% of Burmese, only controls a minority of the country. It is estimated to control only 100 out of 350 townships, even in parts of key cities. Meanwhile, violent opposition to its rule is also emerging in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital.

The rebel alliance comprises strong ethnic militias primarily aiming to establish separate states within a renewed federation. Since the coup d’état in February 2021, Burma has been in a state of open rebellion. The government is not recognised by the United Nations.

United Nations still recognises civilian envoy while rebels and militias gain ground against junta rule

Previously, the civilian occupant of the United Nations seat was Kyaw Moe Tun. This permanent United Nations representative aligns with the National Unity Government.

In turn, this is composed of members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy. Its military forces are the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) working with ethnic militias.

Before the March 28 earthquake, the main goal of the revolution was to remove and eliminate the despised Tatmadaw. This is the reviled Burmese army which has dominated the country since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1948. Indeed, over the last year, military momentum has been significantly with the rebel forces.

Nonetheless, China and now also its neighbour Thailand appear anxious to prevent a complete collapse of the junta regime. On Sunday, Thaksin Shinawatra, who previously attempted unsuccessfully to broker a deal, confirmed talks with General Min Aung Hlaing.

Thaksin calls for open dialogue with the junta and urges release of prisoners to advance peace efforts

Mr. Thaksin revealed that he spoke with the junta chief during the recent BIMSTEC summit and found Min Aung Hlaing open to conversation. The former PM stressed the need to create dialogue channels with Myanmar’s military to build trust and facilitate peace talks. He argues that open discussion, rather than pressure or isolation, would be the most productive path forward.

Mr Thaksin suggested that discussions of junta-sponsored elections in Myanmar were not the way forward. Thaksin currently advises the Malaysian government regarding the ASEAN bloc. Of course, he is the father of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

On Sunday, he suggested that General Min Aung Hlaing was open to talks. The former Thai Prime Minister supports some form of dialogue, suggesting that prisoner releases should precede any discussions. Certainly, there must be concessions to the rebel groups to facilitate dialogue.

ASEAN weighs collective negotiating strategy as Anwar heads to Thailand and Thaksin pushes for unity

During his April 13th remarks in Chiang Mai, Thaksin confirmed that multiple rounds of discussions would likely be needed. He stated that for ASEAN to support future elections in Myanmar, the junta would need to first make political concessions and progress. Certainly, this must include engaging with minority groups and freeing political detainees.

He also said that Prime Minister Anwar would be arriving in Thailand on April 17 for working discussions with Thai leaders. While the formal reason for Anwar’s trip is to discuss flood relief in southern Thailand, he is also expected to hold talks regarding ASEAN’s collective approach to the United States and China as well as wider regional issues.

Thaksin explained that a wider ASEAN strategy was being discussed — one that aimed to unify member states and increase the bloc’s diplomatic leverage with global powers, This would include the United States. He said the strategy would avoid transactional bargaining and instead frame ASEAN as a cooperative partner focused on development.

In the end, convincing the junta’s opposition, presently winning the civil war, will be the more challenging aspect of this proposed peace plan.

Further reading:

China closes border crossings with Burma after bomb attack on its consulate in Mandalay last week

Arakan Army on the verge of seizing Burma’s western Rakhine State as junta power collapses there

Burma’s General Min Aung Hlaing suffers more setbacks as his regime moves towards collapse

Ex-Senator gives PM Srettha 50:50 odds on surviving this Wednesday. Not impressed with his defence

Either way, Thailand faces political upheaval after the August 14th court decision on the PM’s future

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future

PM Srettha Thavisin could be temporarily toppled from power on Thursday by the Constitutional Court

Cabinet reshuffle sees Pheu Thai tighten ship as it readies to drive the economy and digital wallet at full steam

Thaksin’s real influence hinted at with a lunchtime meeting at his daughter’s central Bangkok hotel in Ploenchit