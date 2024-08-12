Ex-senator gives PM Srettha a 50:50 chance of surviving Wednesday’s court ruling, doubts legal defence. Coalition leaders insist there’s nothing to worry about. Nonetheless, a potential political crisis looms.

One of the 40 senators who brought the case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Monday, gave his odds of survival at 50:50. The former senator said that based purely on legal terms, the prime minister’s defence was quite weak. It comes just hours before the decision of the Constitutional Court is to be handed down on Wednesday by the nine-member panel. Meanwhile, there was a flurry of activity at Government House over the weekend. This was coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who on Monday told reporters that there was nothing to worry about. In short, he said coalition leaders are at peace and ready to let justice take its course.

On Monday, one of the 40 senators who brought the case to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office gave the odds of the PM surviving at 50/50. Prapan Koonmee is a former senator and has had the opportunity to study Prime Minister Srettha’s defence. In short, he was not impressed. The petitioner told reporters that, purely based on legal terms, the Prime Minister should be removed from office by the Constitutional Court.

Ex-Senator expresses doubt over PM’s legal defence, suggests survival chances hinge on supra legal grounds

However, he indicated that there may be some sort of miracle or change of mind by the court which may come to Mr. Srettha’s rescue.

“In terms of law and factual evidence, the Prime Minister is quite in trouble. He makes excuses like throwing a snake off his neck. In terms of law and fact, we are not worried. If he is to be acquitted or will be acquitted, there must be other reasons. It is not a legal reason. There may be other legal miracles. At this stage, it must be said that it is 50:50.”

In effect, Prime Minister Srettha is before the court accused of appointing Pichit Chuenban as Prime Minister’s Office minister in the end of April cabinet reshuffle. Mr. Pichit was jailed by the Supreme Court in 2008 for contempt of court. At length, those proceedings were linked to an attempt to pass over a ฿2 million bribe within the precincts of the court.

Court case revolves around controversial appointment of minister with a past linked to judicial bribery

The now-disbarred lawyer was acting then for ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Mr. Thaksin was subsequently convicted in that case linked with the disposal of a property.

The senators who brought the case cited Section 160 (4) and (5) of the 2017 Constitution.

In brief, it specifies that a minister appointed must be of “evident integrity” while not having “behaviour which is a serious violation of or failure to comply with ethical standards.”

At the same time, one of the Prime Minister’s defences in the case was that Mr. Pichit’s case was referred to the Council of State.

Nonetheless, it has been suggested that the request for clarification concerned Section 160 (6) and (7). These requirements deal with ministers being prohibited if they have served time in prison.

Prime Minister’s defence hinges on legal deduction after senators pushed for removal on ethical grounds

Meanwhile, there is certainly unease within the government over Wednesday’s decision. This comes despite repeated denials that there is nothing to be concerned about.

The removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would trigger another political crisis which could last for months.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who would in that case become acting PM, spoke with reporters.

Over the weekend, Mr. Phumtham had convened a meeting of coalition ministers at Government House without Prime Minister Srettha. On Monday, he insisted that top ministers are not worried one way or the other.

In short, he said the coalition government was at peace with itself. Meanwhile, ministers would like the court to make its decision without interference.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham said there was presently nothing to worry about. Justice would take its course on Wednesday at the Constitutional Court.

