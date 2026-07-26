Consumer products counterfeit racket smashed in Bangkok and Saraburi. Police warn of real health risks

Counterfeit coffee, cocoa and fabric softener flooded small shops before police smashed a fake goods network. Four suspects confessed after raids uncovered 226,720 bogus branded products worth 2.63 million baht and a production line.

A counterfeit factory producing fake Nescafe coffee, Ovaltine cocoa and Downy fabric softener has been dismantled after police seized more than 226,000 products worth 2.63 million baht, arrested four suspects and uncovered what investigators say was a fully equipped production line supplying small retailers. The investigation, triggered by complaints over suspiciously cheap branded goods, has also highlighted the scale of Thailand’s counterfeit trade, with officials warning that fake food, drink and household products may pose serious health risks while revealing that more than 1,000 intellectual property cases were handled last year.

Police have dismantled a counterfeit consumer goods network after coordinated raids uncovered more than 226,000 fake Nescafe, Ovaltine and Downy products worth an estimated 2.63 million baht.

The investigation began after complaints that branded goods were being sold at unusually low wholesale prices. Investigators said the products were offered by people posing as legitimate sales representatives.

In response, the Central Investigation Bureau’s Economic Crime Suppression Division launched an investigation with the Department of Intellectual Property.

The inquiry traced the suspected supply chain to a warehouse in Saraburi and a house in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district. Detectives gathered evidence over several weeks before seeking court warrants.

Raids uncover 226,720 fake consumer goods worth 2.63 million baht as four suspects are arrested

They then carried out simultaneous raids at both sites. Four men, aged between 40 and 59, were arrested. Police said all four later confessed. Officers seized 226,720 counterfeit products together with machinery, raw materials and packaging equipment. The total value of the seizure was estimated at 2,629,700 baht.

Police believe the operation supplied counterfeit products to small convenience stores and neighbourhood retailers. According to investigators, the network specialised in fake Nescafe coffee, Ovaltine cocoa and Downy fabric softener.

The products closely resembled genuine branded goods. However, officers said the operation relied on counterfeit trademarks and packaging to deceive buyers. The results of the investigation were announced on July 24 at the Central Investigation Bureau headquarters.

Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nattasak Saowanasai led the press briefing. He was joined by Economic Crime Suppression Division Deputy Commander Pol Col Pattarawut Onchuay, Division 1 Superintendent Pol Col Phuwadej Chulakasevi and Division 1 Deputy Superintendent Pol Lt Col Wiwattanchai Kluengkaew. Officials from the Department of Intellectual Property also attended. Together, they outlined the investigation and displayed the seized products and equipment.

Complaints over suspicious cheap branded goods led investigators to a warehouse and Bangkok house

According to Pol Lt Col Wiwattanchai, the case began with repeated complaints from shop owners and residents in Bangkok’s Thonburi area. Retailers reported being approached by men claiming to represent established manufacturers.

They were offered branded products at prices well below normal wholesale levels. Notably, the unusually low prices immediately raised suspicions. Officers soon determined the goods were counterfeit. They then began tracing where the products originated.

Investigators discovered the counterfeit goods were transported from a warehouse in Saraburi before being stored at a house in Thung Khru. Surveillance continued while officers gathered further evidence. Once the investigation was complete, detectives obtained search warrants. They then launched coordinated raids at both premises.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Kaset, 59, Chan, 55, Chatnuwat, 47, and Wanchana, 40. Police said each suspect admitted the allegations during questioning.

The searches uncovered what investigators described as a complete counterfeit production operation. Officers seized 416 boxes containing 168,588 fake sachets of Nescafe coffee, Ovaltine cocoa and Downy fabric softener.

Police seize raw ingredients, packaging and industrial machinery used in counterfeit production line

Separately, police confiscated 119 sacks of coffee powder, cocoa powder, milk powder, sugar and creamer. Investigators believe the ingredients were used to manufacture the counterfeit products. Officers also found more than 55,000 counterfeit packaging items, including plastic bags, packaging rolls and cardboard cartons carrying the three brands’ trademarks.

As part of the operation, investigators dismantled the production line. Officers removed four powder and liquid filling machines together with an industrial mixer.

They also seized mixing tanks, a packing, sealing and screen-printing machine, a barcode scanner and a fume extraction system. Police believe the equipment formed a complete manufacturing and packaging line. Investigators said it was capable of producing counterfeit consumer goods on a commercial scale.

The four suspects now face multiple intellectual property offences. Police charged them with jointly counterfeiting registered trademarks. They also face charges of possessing counterfeit goods for sale. In addition, investigators accused them of using another company’s trademarks, names and designs to deceive consumers.

Police said the counterfeit branding was intended to convince buyers that the products were genuine. According to investigators, all four suspects confessed.

More than 1,000 intellectual property cases last year highlight scale of Thailand’s counterfeit trade

On another front, the Department of Intellectual Property outlined the broader scale of trademark crime. Deputy Director-General Awut Wongswasdi said enforcement agencies handled more than 1,000 intellectual property cases last year.

Those operations resulted in the seizure of more than 3.5 million counterfeit items. Estimated damages exceeded 1.2 billion baht. The figures underline the continuing scale of the problem.

Meanwhile, enforcement activity has continued throughout 2026. Mr Awut said authorities had already prosecuted 457 intellectual property cases during the first six months of the year.

Those investigations resulted in another 1.6 million counterfeit products being seized. Estimated damages have already exceeded 800 million baht. Officials said enforcement operations remain focused on organised counterfeit production and distribution.

Pol Lt Gen Nattasak warned that counterfeit coffee, cocoa and fabric softener present potential health risks. Coffee and cocoa products are consumed directly. Fabric softener comes into regular contact with the skin through clothing.

However, illegal factories operate outside regulated manufacturing systems. Police said such facilities often lack proper hygiene controls. They may also use lower-grade chemicals, contaminated ingredients or dangerous dyes.

Police warn fake consumer goods may pose health risks as counterfeit crackdown expands

Investigators said consumers cannot know what counterfeit products contain. Consequently, contaminated food and beverage products may cause food poisoning. Police also warned of toxin accumulation affecting the liver and kidneys. Counterfeit fabric softeners may trigger severe allergic reactions or skin irritation. Officials said the manufacturing process is entirely outside recognised quality controls.

Separately, police said counterfeit production also damages legitimate businesses and trademark owners. Illegal factories operate outside the formal economy. They avoid paying value-added tax and corporate income tax.

As a result, the government loses revenue from illegal manufacturing and sales. Officials also said widespread counterfeiting weakens Thailand’s intellectual property enforcement record.

Finally, the Central Investigation Bureau said the crackdown on counterfeit goods will continue. Investigators are pursuing production facilities, storage sites and distribution networks across Thailand.

Police urged retailers to be cautious when branded products are offered at unusually low prices. Consumers were also asked to remain alert. The bureau requested reports of suspected counterfeit goods through its official website or Facebook page.

Further reading:

MBK mecca for pirated goods raided by elite DSI police after citation in US intellectual property report

Fake goods and counterfeit brands in Thailand not yet a thing of the past but maybe soon

UK man faces jail and deportation after his arrest in a Pattaya police sting for selling fake watches

Russian faces counterfeit charges after gifting toy money to bar staff while also paying in baht

‘They stayed in Thailand and never left’ – Italian fraudster lived in Pattaya after escape from Thai prison