Suspect wanted for exchange robbery in Phuket looks like a foreigner. Police say he may be in disguise

Police are probing possible insider knowledge after a thief who appeared to be a foreigner opened a Phuket mall exchange shop’s safe using the correct combination and escaped with ฿627,083 in a meticulously planned three-minute raid.

Police are hunting a man who appeared to be a foreigner after a lightning-fast raid on a Phuket shopping mall currency exchange shop netted more than ฿627,000 in cash. However, detectives now believe the suspect may have deliberately disguised himself to resemble a foreign national, as CCTV captured him calmly opening the shop’s safe with the correct combination in just minutes, prompting an intensive investigation into possible inside knowledge and those who knew the security code.

Police are hunting a thief who disguised himself as a foreigner before carrying out a lightning raid on a currency exchange shop inside a popular Phuket shopping mall. The burglar escaped with more than ฿600,000 after opening the shop’s safe in just minutes. CCTV footage of the break-in has since spread widely across social media.

The burglary happened at a foreign exchange business on the third floor of a shopping mall in Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District. Staff discovered the crime when they opened for business at about 9.30am on July 20. The safe stood open and the cash had vanished. Police were called immediately before investigators began examining the crime scene.

According to investigators, the burglary itself took place the previous evening. CCTV shows the suspect entering the shop at about 9.13pm on July 19, shortly before the shopping centre closed. He wore a dark blue baseball cap, a black long-sleeved jacket with white stripes, black shorts, black-rimmed glasses and rubber gloves. He also appeared to have a moustache and beard.

Safe opened in minutes as CCTV captures suspect calmly clearing more than ฿600,000 from shop

Notably, the man never appeared to hesitate. He walked directly towards the safe without searching the premises. He then entered the combination within seconds. The safe opened immediately. He removed cash in several currencies before calmly leaving the shop. The entire operation lasted only about three minutes.

Police believe the suspect knew exactly what he was doing. The footage shows no wasted movement. Every action appeared deliberate. Every step appeared planned. As a result, investigators are paying close attention to how the safe was opened so quickly.

The 67-year-old owner later filed a complaint with Wichit Police Station and asked officers to prosecute the offender. Officers then reviewed the shop’s CCTV recordings to establish exactly what had happened inside the exchange booth.

Investigators calculated the total loss at ฿627,083 after converting the foreign currency into Thai baht. The stolen money included ฿175,050 in Thai currency. It also included €50, worth about ฿1,906 and 50,000 Russian roubles valued at about ฿19,250. However, Swiss francs made up most of the haul. Police said the thief escaped with 11,700 Swiss francs, worth about ฿389,727 and another 1,000 Swiss francs valued at about ฿41,150.

CCTV footage sparks questions as police trace suspect and examine every move before and after

Meanwhile, CCTV footage quickly appeared across social media. The video attracted thousands of views within hours. Many users questioned how the suspect opened the safe so effortlessly. Others suggested he appeared familiar with the combination. Police, however, have not confirmed those claims.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from inside the shopping mall and surrounding areas. Officers are tracing the suspect’s movements before he entered the shop and after he left. They are also working to establish how he entered the building and where he went after the burglary.

However, Pol Col Somsak said police have not concluded the suspect is a foreign national. One important line of inquiry suggests the offender deliberately disguised himself to resemble a foreigner. Detectives believe that may have been intended to mislead investigators during the initial stages of the investigation.

In response, Pol Col Somsak ordered the deputy superintendent of investigations to lead a detailed inquiry. Detectives have been instructed to examine every available piece of evidence. They are reviewing surveillance footage frame by frame while checking every possible lead.

Police focus on safe code as detectives widen inquiry and question those with knowledge of the combination

Separately, investigators are preparing to question the business partners of the currency exchange company. Their interviews will focus on the safe’s combination code because only a small number of people knew it. That fact has become a central issue in the investigation.

The CCTV footage shows no sign of forced entry to the safe. Instead, the suspect unlocked it almost immediately before removing the cash. That speed has become one of the strongest lines of inquiry for detectives.

On another front, officers are examining whether the suspect had prior knowledge of the shop’s layout or daily routine. They are also reviewing additional security cameras outside the shopping mall. Detectives hope those recordings will reveal whether the man arrived alone or received help before or after the burglary.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police have also withheld the suspect’s identity while the investigation continues.

As part of the inquiry, officers continue interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence. Pol Col Somsak said detectives believe the evidence already collected will lead them to the offender. The hunt for the man captured on CCTV remains underway.

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