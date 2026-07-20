Husband says farewell to wife killed in Lat Phrao fire as 34th victim, a 20-year-old woman, passes away

Death toll climbs to 34 after another Lat Phrao brewery fire victim dies in intensive care. Police press on with a widening probe as grieving families demand compensation, answers and accountability.

The Lat Phrao brewery fire is still claiming lives. As Police Sergeant Major Thaweeporn Kongdee cremated his wife and vowed, “I won’t let my wife die in vain,” a 20-year-old woman died after a week in intensive care, raising the death toll to 34 while police widened their investigation, critically injured survivors continued fighting for their lives and bereaved families demanded answers, compensation and accountability from those involved.

Police Sergeant Major Thaweeporn Kongdee’s vow that “I won’t let my wife die in vain” has become the defining cry of families shattered by the Lat Phrao brewery fire.

As he cremated his 38-year-old wife in Buriram, the disaster claimed another victim in Bangkok, lifting the confirmed death toll to 34. One week after the blaze, hospitals remain filled with critically injured survivors, police continue interviewing witnesses and grieving relatives are still waiting for answers, compensation and accountability.

The latest victim was identified as 20-year-old Ms Apinya, who died at 5 am on Sunday, July 19 at Phramongkutklao Hospital. She had spent the past week fighting for her life in intensive care after suffering critical injuries in the fire. Despite sustained medical treatment, she could not be saved. Her death pushed the confirmed toll to 34.

Death toll reaches 34 as hospitals treat survivors and police widen probe into deadly brewery fire

According to the Erawan Centre’s latest update, issued at 9 am on July 19, the fire injured 77 people. So far, 47 patients have been discharged from hospital. However, another 23 remain admitted. Thirteen continue receiving treatment in intensive care units. A further 10 remain in hospital wards. Seven victims have now died after initially being admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to piece together the cause of the deadly blaze. Maj Gen Kiatikul Sonthinern, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, said investigators from Phaholyothin Police Station have now interviewed 126 witnesses. Those questioned include injured survivors, brewery employees and relatives of the dead.

In parallel, police are coordinating with forensic specialists examining the scene. The final forensic reports have not yet been completed. Maj Gen Kiatikul said the findings and the confirmed cause of the fire are expected soon.

As the investigation gathered pace, another victim was laid to rest hundreds of kilometres away in Buriram. The cremation of 38-year-old assistant nurse Ms Maneerat Bomklang took place on Saturday, July 18, at the crematorium of Wat Chatukham Machimaram in Lam Plai Mat district. Relatives, friends, colleagues and local residents gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects. The ceremony unfolded in deep sorrow as mourners remembered one of the victims whose death has left a family devastated.

Husband says no apology or condolences came from pub as family prepares to fight for justice

At the centre of the funeral stood Sergeant Major Thaweeporn Kongdee. He said he still could not accept losing his wife. The couple had planned to build a family and have children together before the fire destroyed those hopes.

From the night of the disaster until the cremation, he said neither the brewery owner nor any representative had visited the family. Likewise, no apology had been offered. Not even a wreath had been sent to express condolences.

Previously, reports indicated the brewery’s lawyer would provide initial compensation of 10,000 baht for each deceased victim. However, Sergeant Major Thaweeporn said the family has received neither contact nor financial assistance from the brewery. In response, the family is asking government agencies to help mediate compensation negotiations and assess the damages they have suffered. They also intend to continue seeking justice.

“I won’t let my wife die in vain,” Sergeant Major Thaweeporn said.

Family appeals for responsibility as compensation concerns deepen in Lat Phrao brewery fire

Separately, the Social Security Office has provided initial financial assistance through the Social Security Fund. The family received 322,478 baht as immediate support. Even so, relatives say financial assistance does not replace direct engagement from those responsible for the business.

On another front, Ms Maneerat’s mother, 57-year-old Mayuree Bomklang, said she understood the fire had been an accident that nobody wanted.

She acknowledged that several government agencies had contacted the family and offered assistance following the tragedy. By contrast, she said neither the brewery nor anyone connected with it had reached out. She urged the owner to acknowledge the family’s loss and meet relatives face to face.

“We want them to take responsibility and come talk to the family to help them cope with the loss, because the deceased was the only daughter and the pillar of support that everyone loved,” she said.

For investigators, the case is entering another crucial stage. Detectives continue interviewing witnesses while forensic specialists complete their examinations.

As part of this process, investigators are awaiting the final forensic findings expected to establish how the fire began. At the same time, doctors continue treating critically injured survivors while families across Thailand mourn the victims of one of Bangkok’s deadliest entertainment venue fires in recent years.

Further reading:

No third party cover for Lat Phrao pub disaster victims but family will hand over any insurance payout

Black smoke filled with carbon monoxide and cyanide smothered Lat Phrao revellers in minutes say police

Putin sends condolences to the King as deaths from Lat Phrao fire rise to 33 and police follow the money

Survivor of Lat Phrao inferno recalls five minutes of hell which saw two friends dead and another in ICU

Female owner of Lat Phrao venue battles for her life in ICU as police pursue their probe into the horrific blaze

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery pub fire rises to 31 as Prime Minister confirms it will never re-open as a public venue

Police focus on negligence at early stage of the Lat Phrao fire investigation set up by National Commissioner

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery fire rises to 28 as PM promises a full investigation and compensation for those impacted

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