New Zealand teenager released on bail after mum flies to the rescue. Days spent in jail and head shaved

Mother rescues New Zealand teenager Loukas Rainger from a Thai prison after days in solitary confinement, losing 10kg and having his head shaved. He is free on bail but still faces a criminal trial in Thailand that could end with five years in prison.

An 18-year-old New Zealander has walked out of a Thai prison after his mother flew to Thailand with cash to secure his bail. By then, Loukas Rainger had lost 10 kilograms, had his head shaved and endured solitary confinement after being accused of stealing a woman’s watch. However, the Tauranga teenager’s ordeal is far from over. He now faces a criminal trial on a charge carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence and must remain in southern Thailand under strict bail conditions as his family prepares for a legal fight over an airport security tray mix-up.

An 18-year-old New Zealander has walked free from a Thai prison after days behind bars, having his head shaved, losing 10 kilograms and enduring solitary confinement before his mother arrived with cash to secure his freedom.

Loukas Rainger, from Tauranga, was granted bail of 100,000 baht, about NZ$5,070. However, his ordeal is not over. He still faces trial in Thailand on a charge of theft at an airport, an offence carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence.

His mother, Natasha Rainger, flew to Thailand after learning of his arrest. She described the wait as agonising. Then, early on Wednesday morning New Zealand time, she was finally reunited with her son after his release from custody.

“It’s been like torture waiting,” she told Stuff, a New Zealand-based digital news outlet, on Tuesday. “I have never ever in my life been so happy to just see my son. I can’t stop looking at him.”

Teenager emerges from solitary confinement after losing 10 kilograms and his head shaved

Notably, Natasha said the teenager emerged from prison physically transformed. She said Loukas had spent his detention in solitary confinement. He had also lost 10 kilograms. In addition, prison authorities forced him to shave his head. The changes shocked her after days of fearing the worst.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty had become almost unbearable. Natasha said she had begun wondering whether she would ever see her son again. “I started to feel really low and wonder if I’m ever gonna see my son again.

Everyone keeps messaging asking me what’s happened,” she said. Moments later, Loukas walked towards her after completing his release formalities. His first words were, “Oh mum, mum, what are you doing here?” Natasha said the emotional reunion overwhelmed her. “I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. It was like nothing of the last days ever happened.”

However, the family’s relief has quickly given way to another challenge. Thai authorities have scheduled the next court hearing for September. Natasha said officials also warned her that Loukas could still face five years in prison if convicted. “This is just still too hard to digest for the moment,” she said.

Teenager must remain on Koh Samui and report every two weeks before his court hearing

For now, the teenager cannot leave Thailand. Instead, he and his mother will remain on Koh Samui while the case proceeds. They must stay close to Surat Thani prison and the police station handling the prosecution. As part of his bail conditions, Loukas must report to authorities every two weeks until his case returns to court.

The prosecution stems from an incident at Surat Thani Airport earlier this month. Loukas had spent about a month travelling around Thailand with his best friend.

He was preparing to fly home when immigration officers stopped him at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 16. In response to the immigration check, officials informed him that an arrest warrant had already been issued.

Separately, his mother said the warrant related to an incident about two weeks earlier during airport security screening in Surat Thani. According to Natasha, her son told her the woman’s watch was lying in the same security tray as his own belongings. Believing it was part of his property, he picked it up and placed it in his pocket.

“That watch… he told me it was on the airport tray with his belongings… so he just picked it up too,” she said.

Watch found in airport tray led to arrest warrant, prison detention and a five-year charge

She also said Loukas had just completed a long boat trip before the incident. He had been suffering from illness at the time. “He’s inexperienced, young. He’d been on a long boat trip just right before, and had been really sick.”

Official Thai legal documents seen by Stuff identify the item as a Swatch women’s wristwatch with a silver-coloured steel band. Natasha said she had been told similar watches were selling on eBay for between NZ$80 and NZ$100.

Following his arrest, Thai police detained Loukas overnight at a Bangkok police station. He was later transported back to Surat Thani for formal questioning. According to legal documents seen by Stuff, he denied every allegation during police interrogation.

Under Thai law, prosecutors charged Loukas with theft committed at an airport. That offence is treated more seriously than ordinary theft. Consequently, it carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Even so, the grant of bail has allowed the teenager to leave prison while awaiting trial. His September court appearance will determine the next stage of the criminal proceedings. Until then, Loukas remains in southern Thailand with his mother, reporting regularly to authorities as they prepare to fight the case.

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