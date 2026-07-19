Self taught Thai hacker learned the trade to access police data systems and wipe his own arrest warrants

A Grade 6-educated fugitive used AI chatbots to learn hacking and break into Royal Thai Police systems to delete five arrest warrants. Police arrested him in Phuket after tracing alleged online fraud, seizing computers, drugs and a handgun.

Police say a Grade 6-educated fugitive used AI chatbots to transform himself into a self-taught hacker in a failed bid to break into Royal Thai Police computer systems and erase five arrest warrants before allegedly turning his skills on vulnerable commercial websites. The dramatic investigation ended with his arrest in Phuket, where officers seized computers, mobile phones, methamphetamine and a handgun, exposing what investigators describe as an extraordinary case linking artificial intelligence, cybercrime, fraud, drugs and firearms.

A 26-year-old alleged hacker who police say taught himself advanced cyber skills using AI chatbots has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into Royal Thai Police computer systems to erase his own outstanding arrest warrants.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers arrested Sahachart Chuaybamrung, 26, at an apartment in Phuket’s Muang district on 18 July.

During the operation, officers seized 80 methamphetamine pills, a .380-calibre semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, desktop and laptop computers, and four mobile phones. Investigators believe the electronic equipment was used in the alleged offences. Meanwhile, the seized devices are now undergoing forensic examination.

Police say Grade 6 fugitive used AI chatbots to learn hacking and target his own arrest warrants

According to police, Sahachart’s original objective was not financial gain. Instead, investigators allege he wanted to erase five outstanding arrest warrants issued against him.

Those warrants relate to robbery, fraud and computer crime offences. Police said the warrants became the driving force behind his efforts to develop advanced hacking skills.

Investigators said Sahachart completed only Grade 6 before leaving school. Afterwards, police allege he fled to the Thai-Myanmar border after committing a robbery in Nakhon Si Thammarat. While in hiding, he allegedly turned to AI chatbots to teach himself increasingly sophisticated hacking techniques.

According to investigators, he spent months studying computer systems and methods of bypassing digital security. Police believe he hoped to gain access to Royal Thai Police databases and remove every record connected to his arrest warrants.

However, officers said those attempts failed. Investigators believe he could not penetrate the security protecting government computer systems. As a result, police allege he abandoned attempts to breach official networks. Instead, investigators said he redirected his attention towards commercial websites with weaker cyber security. Officers believe that decision marked a significant change in his activities.

Failed police hacking bid led suspect to target vulnerable game top-up and mobile credit platform

According to police, Sahachart then identified vulnerabilities in an online platform offering game top-ups and mobile phone credit. During June, investigators allege he created fake user accounts before manipulating the platform’s payment system.

Police said the system falsely recorded successful payments even though no money had actually been transferred. Consequently, investigators allege he generated fraudulent account credits without making any payment. Police said the company later discovered the irregularities and reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

The complaint triggered a criminal investigation. Investigators subsequently identified Sahachart as the prime suspect. Police then tracked him to an apartment in Phuket using what they described as special investigative tools.

Officers moved in on 18 July and carried out the arrest without incident. During the search, they recovered computer equipment, mobile phones, methamphetamine pills, a handgun and ammunition. Investigators are now examining every item seized during the operation.

Police examine seized computers and phones after Phuket arrest over alleged hacking and fraud offences

Meanwhile, police allege Sahachart continued improving his hacking abilities after relocating to Phuket. Investigators said he upgraded his computer equipment as his technical knowledge expanded.

They also allege he began offering hacking services while living in the province. Authorities have not disclosed further details about those alleged services. However, officers said the forensic examination of the seized devices remains ongoing and could reveal additional evidence.

Police also highlighted what they described as the unusual background to the case. According to investigators, Sahachart relied heavily on AI chatbots rather than formal education to acquire advanced cyber skills.

Suspect faces computer crime, drugs and firearm charges as police forensics examine his devices

Despite completing only Grade 6, police allege he steadily developed the technical knowledge needed to target protected computer systems. Nevertheless, investigators maintain he never succeeded in breaching Royal Thai Police networks. Instead, they allege he shifted his attention to commercial systems that were easier to exploit.

Sahachart now faces multiple criminal charges. They include unauthorised access to protected computer systems and computer data, damaging computer systems and offences under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

In addition, he has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and drug use. The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said the investigation remains ongoing as officers continue analysing computers, mobile phones and other evidence recovered during the Phuket arrest.

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