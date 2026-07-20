Jailed until 2037, yet listed as a director and shareholder in eight Chiang Mai companies. The extraordinary discovery came as police raided 31 suspected foreign nominee firms, seized evidence linked to ฿633 million in land and arrested five foreign suspects.

Thailand’s long-established system of foreign nominee companies has come under its most aggressive scrutiny yet as the Royal Thai Police extended their nationwide crackdown to Chiang Mai, where more than 250 officers raided 31 companies, targeted land worth ฿633 million and arrested five foreign suspects. The high-profile operation was led by Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, widely tipped to become Thailand’s next National Police Commissioner, as the government intensified efforts to dismantle decades-old proxy ownership structures that have allowed foreigners to circumvent Thailand’s business and land ownership laws.

Police and local officials have raided 31 companies in Chiang Mai suspected of operating through illegal foreign nominee structures, arresting five foreign nationals in a major crackdown on businesses accused of breaching Thailand’s foreign ownership laws.

More than 250 police officers and government officials took part in Monday’s operation, executing 18 search warrants covering company offices, business records and land holdings across the province.

The raids formed Phase 5 of Operation “Dismantling Foreign Nominee Networks”. They also extended the Royal Thai Police’s nationwide campaign against illegal foreign-controlled businesses.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma said investigators targeted companies allegedly controlled by foreigners while using Thai nationals to conceal ownership or exceed legal shareholding limits.

Notably, General Samran, or “Big Ran”, is widely tipped to become the next National Police Commissioner at a Police Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday. “Big Ran” is, significantly, believed to have the support of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. If selected, he will take up the role after General Kittirat Phanphet retires on September 30.

Police review of 33,144 firms narrows crackdown to 31 companies controlling land worth ฿633 million

Earlier investigations laid the groundwork for the operation. Officers reviewed 33,144 registered companies across Chiang Mai province under the “Koh Phangan Model”. The screening identified 4,741 companies with foreign shareholders.

It also uncovered 1,591 individuals suspected of acting as nominee shareholders. Investigators then narrowed the inquiry to 31 companies after assessing the available evidence.

Those companies fell into two groups. Police said 16 allegedly relied on Thai nominee shareholders. The remaining 15 are suspected of exceeding legal foreign ownership limits while holding land.

Together, the companies controlled 29 land plots covering more than 20 rai. Investigators estimated the combined value at about 633 million baht. As part of the inquiry, officers examined company registrations, ownership records, land transactions and supporting documents linked to the businesses.

The investigation identified 74 suspects. However, police sought arrest warrants for the 22 people they believed were most directly connected to the companies.

Arrest warrants target 22 suspects as police identify wider network behind nominee companies

The warrants covered two Thai nationals, seven Myanmar nationals, three Indian nationals, one British national and nine Chinese nationals. Monday’s operation resulted in five arrests. Those detained were two Indian nationals and three Myanmar nationals. Separately, several Thai suspects had already been taken into custody before the coordinated raids.

Notably, one of the investigation’s central figures has been serving a prison sentence for almost five years. Police identified him only as Mr R. He has been held at Chiang Mai Central Prison since November 25, 2021. His scheduled release date is February 23, 2037.

Despite that imprisonment, investigators found his name listed as a shareholder in seven companies and an authorised director in another company. All of those registrations occurred after he had entered prison.

During questioning, Mr R. described how his identity documents came into other hands. He said another inmate approached him with what appeared to be an investment opportunity. The man requested his national identity card and original house registration documents. He claimed they were needed for company registration.

Mr R. told investigators he never received any investment return. He also denied knowing he had become either a shareholder or a company director. Instead, he believes his documents were used without his knowledge to register multiple businesses.

Prison inmate insists documents were used to register companies without his knowledge or consent

Elsewhere, investigators examined another suspected nominee arrangement involving a Thai man identified as Mr S. His name appeared as a shareholder in one of the companies under investigation. Mr S. said he never knew his name had been registered.

He also said he had never seen company accounts or shareholder records. During questioning, he admitted sending photographs of his national identity card to a real estate agent. He received 7,000 baht in cash each time.

According to investigators, he was paid to sign documents at the land office and participate in property transactions. Police are now examining whether those payments formed part of a wider nominee scheme.

On another front, investigators questioned a Thai woman identified as Ms Ch. Her name also appeared as a shareholder in one of the companies. She told police she had never known she had been listed. She also said she had never met any of the shareholders or directors recorded in the company’s documents.

Previously, she worked as a housekeeper for a foreign employer. During that employment, she provided copies of her national identity card and house registration documents. Her employer said the paperwork was required for social security registration and salary payments.

Housekeeper’s documents and paid signatures examined as police widen local nominee investigation

The business later closed. She then lost contact with her employer. Investigators are now determining whether her documents were also used without her knowledge.

A significant part of the operation centred on Village K.12 in Moo 8 of Chaiyathan subdistrict, Saraphi district. Investigators identified four companies there suspected of operating under foreign control while relying on Thai nominees.

Police named two of the businesses as Zheng and Smart. Evidence gathered during the inquiry indicates foreign interests exercised actual control. Meanwhile, Thai nationals appeared in official company records as shareholders or directors. The investigation into those companies remains active.

In response, police widened the scope of the inquiry beyond the registered shareholders. Pol Gen Samran said officers have already initiated legal proceedings against company shareholders and directors. They are now pursuing everyone involved in establishing or supporting the businesses.

That includes founders, facilitators, supporters and the real beneficiaries behind the companies. “Police have taken legal action against the shareholders and directors of such companies and are expanding the investigation to catch all the offenders, including the real beneficiaries,” Pol Gen Samran said.

Police expand investigation beyond shareholders in nationwide nominee company crackdown

The operation brought together officers from the Provincial Police Region 5 Investigation Division and Chiang Mai Provincial Investigation Division. They worked alongside the Chiang Mai governor, officials from the Department of Business Development and officers from the Department of Lands.

Together, they executed search warrants at 18 locations linked to 31 separate cases. Pol Gen Samran directed the operation. Provincial Police Region 5 Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Kritthaphol Yisakhon supervised officers on the ground.

Beyond Chiang Mai, the crackdown is set to widen. Pol Gen Samran confirmed similar operations are planned in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chon Buri and Surat Thani.

Police believe comparable nominee structures are operating in those provinces. Accordingly, investigators will continue gathering evidence, executing outstanding arrest warrants and tracing those believed to be the ultimate beneficiaries behind companies holding land worth an estimated 633 million baht.

Further reading:

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Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

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