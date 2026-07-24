Thailand’s southern insurgency has turned deadlier as militants kill six people in 24 hours, executing a Yala road foreman hours after six insurgents openly rode in a black pickup to massacre five Army rangers in neighbouring Narathiwat.

Thailand’s southern insurgency has entered a dangerous new phase after militants killed six people in two audacious operations within 24 hours, openly transporting gunmen in a black pickup to massacre five Army rangers before two masked assassins rode into a Yala road project and executed a construction foreman at point-blank range. As police recover rifle cartridge cases, launch a major manhunt and examine possible links between the incidents, the latest violence highlights an increasingly confident insurgent campaign targeting both security forces and government-backed development projects across the kingdom’s troubled and poverty-ridden southern border provinces.

Thailand’s renewed southern insurgency claimed another victim on Thursday when two masked gunmen executed a road construction foreman at an active worksite in Yala’s Bannang Sata district.

The attack came less than 24 hours after five Army rangers were killed in a devastating checkpoint assault in neighbouring Narathiwat. Taken together, the back-to-back attacks marked one of the insurgency’s bloodiest periods in recent months.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Narong Lamphungnit, a foreman supervising a road expansion project for Chinwor Yala Construction Limited Partnership. He was directing work in Ban Da Lae Pae, Moo 6, Khuean Bang Lang subdistrict. Heavy equipment was operating normally when the attackers struck. Workers had little warning before the shooting began.

Gunmen wearing balaclavas execute Yala road foreman before fleeing by motorcycle in clinical attack

At about 11.45 am, two men arrived on a motorcycle. Both wore black balaclavas to hide their faces. They rode directly into the construction area without hesitation. Mr Narong was standing behind a backhoe while supervising the project.

Seconds later, the gunmen opened fire at close range. They immediately turned the motorcycle and sped towards Than To district.

Police at Bannang Sata Police Station received the emergency report at 11.57 am. Officers rushed to the scene within minutes. In parallel, soldiers, local administrative officials and forensic personnel were dispatched to secure the area.

They found Mr Narong dead where he had fallen. Investigators immediately established a security perimeter while forensic officers began examining the crime scene.

The attackers left almost as quickly as they arrived. However, investigators believe they had carefully selected both their target and escape route. Detectives began tracing roads leading towards Than To district while interviewing workers who witnessed the attack. Officers also searched for CCTV footage from nearby routes.

Forensic teams recover rifle cartridge cases as investigators widen search for motorbike gunmen

Initially, investigators believed the gunmen had used a handgun. That assessment later changed. During a second forensic examination on Thursday evening, officers recovered four spent 5.56-millimetre cartridge cases and three spent AK-47 cartridge cases. Those discoveries pointed to automatic weapons being used during the attack.

Pol Col Atthapol Kulwongmanaso, superintendent of Bannang Sata Police Station, personally supervised the forensic inspection. Rangers from Task Force 33 joined police officers at the scene.

Separately, Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers and forensic specialists from Unit 10 carried out a detailed search. Every cartridge case was photographed, marked and collected before laboratory examination.

Ballistics experts will now compare the recovered evidence with weapons used in previous attacks across the Deep South. Investigators hope those examinations will identify links between Thursday’s shooting and earlier insurgent operations. As part of this, detectives are also reviewing intelligence gathered after recent attacks in Yala and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, Yala Provincial Police commander Pol Maj Gen Kong-atth Suwannakham ordered an immediate manhunt. He instructed investigators to identify the motorcycle used in the escape. He also ordered officers to reconstruct every stage of the attackers’ movements. Security forces were deployed across likely escape routes while checkpoints were reinforced throughout the district.

Police suspect insurgency link as latest attack again targets government construction activity

Police have not ruled out any motive. Nevertheless, investigators acknowledge the attack closely resembles previous insurgent operations targeting civilian workers. Personal conflict also remains under investigation while detectives continue gathering evidence.

Notably, the victim was supervising a government-linked infrastructure project. Construction sites have repeatedly become targets during the southern conflict. Road projects, bridge construction and utility works have all been attacked over the years. Contractors, engineers and labourers have also been killed while carrying out public works.

Security officials believe those attacks are designed to disrupt government development projects. New roads improve transport and economic activity across remote communities. Consequently, infrastructure projects have long required additional military protection. Even so, isolated worksites remain difficult to defend.

Thursday’s killing followed an even larger insurgent operation only hours earlier. On Wednesday evening, six insurgents travelled openly in the rear of a black pickup truck before attacking a ranger checkpoint in Narathiwat province. The vehicle delivered the gunmen directly to the target. They then launched a coordinated assault that killed five members of the 45th Ranger Task Force.

Six insurgents rode openly in a black pickup before a deadly checkpoint assault killed five soldiers

Afterwards, the attackers escaped before abandoning the pickup truck. They then set it on fire. Police later recovered the burned vehicle as forensic evidence. Investigators are continuing to examine its remains.

The checkpoint attack stunned security agencies because of its bold execution. The insurgents travelled together in full public view before opening fire. There was no apparent attempt to conceal their approach. Instead, they relied on speed, coordination and surprise.

On another front, Thursday’s attack used different tactics but produced the same deadly result. Two men on a motorcycle entered an active construction site during working hours. They located their target within seconds. They fired before anyone could react. Moments later, they disappeared along rural roads leading away from Bannang Sata.

The selection of Mr Narong reflected a familiar insurgent pattern. Supervisors often represent the senior authority at construction sites. Removing them can halt projects immediately. Consequently, attacks on foremen have repeatedly disrupted work across the southern border provinces.

Government agencies continue investing heavily in roads, utilities and public infrastructure throughout Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. Those projects are intended to improve transport and stimulate local economies.

However, repeated attacks have delayed construction schedules and increased security costs. Contractors now frequently coordinate movements with military units before beginning work.

Conflict, organised crime and economic hardship continue straining security across the Deep South

The conflict has continued for more than two decades. Thousands of people have been killed or injured during that period. Violence has fluctuated over the years. Yet recent attacks suggest insurgent groups retain the ability to mount carefully planned operations against both security personnel and civilians.

Beyond the insurgency, security agencies continue tackling organised criminal networks operating across the southern border. Smuggling routes remain active in several districts. Drug trafficking investigations also continue alongside counter-insurgency operations. Those parallel threats place additional demands on security forces working across the region.

The southern provinces also continue facing serious economic challenges. Drug addiction rates remain among Thailand’s highest in several districts. Unemployment also remains persistently high despite repeated government investment. Those conditions continue shaping security planning throughout the region.

In response, military and police commanders strengthened patrols across Bannang Sata following Thursday’s shooting. Checkpoints were reinforced on key roads. Officers increased their presence around construction projects and other potential targets. Additional patrols also covered routes leading towards Than To district.

Police widen manhunt as investigators seek gunmen behind latest deadly insurgent attack in Yala

Authorities appealed for information from the public as the investigation gathered pace. Anyone with relevant information was urged to contact police or the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 hotline. Investigators continued examining forensic evidence late into Thursday evening while detectives reconstructed the attackers’ escape.

By nightfall, no arrests had been announced. Instead, investigators remained focused on identifying the two masked gunmen and determining whether they were linked to previous insurgent attacks. Ballistic examinations and intelligence reviews are expected to form the next stage of the investigation.

Within two days, insurgents had killed five Army rangers and a civilian construction foreman in two highly organised attacks. The operations differed in scale but shared striking similarities.

Both were swift. The attacks were carefully planned. Significantly, they ended before security forces could intervene. The result was another deadly reminder that the insurgency has entered a more dangerous phase.

Further reading:

Five soldiers killed in attack by armed insurgents at a checkpoint in Narathiwat on Wednesday evening

Border Patrol volunteer shot in Yala while on leave at a relatives home as insurgency unrest continues

PM orders top aides south from Paris as coordinated attacks torch a petrol station and injure tourists

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