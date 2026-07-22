Anutin’s Beijing rendition of Tian Mi Mi sparked a backlash in Thailand as families struggle with living costs, but Singapore’s top Chinese-language newspaper hailed the performance as “diplomacy through music”, strengthening Thai-China ties.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has found himself at the centre of a political and diplomatic tug-of-war after his performance of the Chinese classic Tian Mi Mi during a high-level visit to Beijing drew criticism from many Thais struggling with economic hardship, even as Singapore’s leading Chinese-language newspaper hailed the moment as an inspired act of “diplomacy through music” that strengthened Thai-Chinese ties. As the online row intensified, the government seized on the international praise to defend the prime minister’s musical diplomacy, while Anutin himself answered critics by posting ABBA’s Thank You For The Music and a famous royal verse celebrating the power of song.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has defended his latest musical performance after singing the Chinese classic Tian Mi Mi during his official visit to Beijing sparked criticism at home.

The appearance fuelled fresh online debate as many Thai families continue to face rising living costs, weak consumer spending and tight household finances. Critics questioned the timing of another high-profile performance while economic pressures remain a daily reality for many households.

In response, the government highlighted praise from overseas rather than addressing the domestic backlash. Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana said Singapore’s leading Chinese-language newspaper, Lianhe Zaobao, described the performance as “diplomacy through music”.

Singapore newspaper hails Anutin’s Beijing performance as diplomacy through music

The government said the report reflected another dimension of Thai-Chinese relations through culture, language and shared traditions.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Lalida said the newspaper focused on Prime Minister Anutin’s official visit to the People’s Republic of China. She said the report examined how music complemented traditional diplomacy. Notably, it argued that cultural exchanges can communicate friendship as effectively as formal statements.

According to Ms Lalida, the report centred on events in Beijing on July 20 after Prime Minister Anutin concluded talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The two leaders later attended an official luncheon hosted by Premier Li. During the gathering, Prime Minister Anutin performed the classic Chinese song Tian Mi Mi, known internationally as Sweet Honey.

A video released by the Thai government showed the two leaders seated side by side. Prime Minister Anutin held a microphone while singing to piano accompaniment. Meanwhile, Premier Li and other guests applauded throughout the performance. The footage was later circulated by the Thai side and attracted attention across regional media.

Chinese song and leaders’ applause project cultural friendship beyond formal diplomacy

Ms Lalida said Lianhe Zaobao deliberately described the moment as “diplomacy through music”. She said the newspaper viewed leadership visits as extending beyond negotiations, speeches and official communiqués. Instead, it suggested that simple cultural gestures can strengthen understanding between friendly nations.

“Music is a universal language that helps bridge the gap between people,” Ms Lalida said.

She said the performance represented more than entertainment. Rather, it projected a warm, understandable and memorable image of friendship between the leaders and people of both countries. As a result, she said the event reached audiences who may never read official diplomatic statements.

The deputy spokesperson said the newspaper also explained the significance of the song itself. Tian Mi Mi remains one of the most recognisable Chinese-language songs across Asia.

Consequently, it served as a familiar cultural bridge linking Thailand and China through a shared musical tradition. The newspaper concluded that the performance made the atmosphere of friendship more tangible for ordinary people.

Report links Beijing performance to earlier musical diplomacy with Malaysia and Vietnam

Separately, Lianhe Zaobao linked the Beijing performance to Prime Minister Anutin’s earlier overseas appearances. It recalled that he previously performed Frank Sinatra’s My Way with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It also noted that he had played traditional musical instruments with local performers during an official visit to Vietnam. Taken together, those appearances formed a pattern of using music to accompany international engagements.

Ms Lalida said the newspaper viewed the Beijing performance as another opportunity for the Thai leader to create an atmosphere of international friendship. However, she stressed that music did not replace substantive diplomacy. Instead, she said it created space for dialogue while helping cooperation develop in an atmosphere of trust.

She added that images of Premier Li and the luncheon guests clapping along carried diplomatic value. Those moments, she said, illustrated the close relationship between Thailand and China at both government and people-to-people levels. In parallel, the government intends to build on that goodwill through the concrete outcomes of the Beijing discussions.

Government touts future cooperation as online criticism grows over Anutin’s music

Future cooperation will focus on economic development, technology, cultural exchanges and closer people-to-people relations. As part of this, both governments will continue pursuing projects intended to deliver mutual benefits.

Back in Thailand, the musical performance generated another wave of criticism. The debate centred less on the song than on its timing. Critics argued that the prime minister frequently appears singing or playing music while households continue to face economic pressures. Similar criticism has followed previous performances at official functions and public events.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin turned again to music. At 5pm on Tuesday, he posted ABBA’s Thank You For The Music on his personal Facebook page. He accompanied the song with saxophone, musical note and microphone emojis. Alongside the music, he shared a famous Thai verse celebrating the importance of music.

The prime minister wrote:

“THOSE WHO HAVE NO MUSIC IN THEIR HEARTS

ARE TRULY STRANGE AND PECULIAR PEOPLE.”

The verse comes from a poem by King Rama VI. It is widely recognised in Thailand and is often interpreted as highlighting music’s role in enriching people’s emotions and humanity.

Government keeps citing Singapore praise. Musical diplomacy narrative counters criticism

On another front, the Facebook post became part of the continuing online debate. It followed days of criticism over the Beijing performance and attracted fresh public attention. Prime Minister Anutin has long incorporated music into his public life. He has regularly sung and played instruments during official ceremonies, public events and overseas visits.

For its part, the government continued to emphasise the international reception. Officials repeatedly pointed to Lianhe Zaobao’s coverage rather than the criticism at home.

The newspaper’s description of the performance as “diplomacy through music” became the centrepiece of the government’s response.

It presented the performance as a cultural gesture accompanying substantive talks between Thailand and China while reinforcing goodwill beyond the negotiating table.

Further reading:

Nominee shareholding crackdown is impacting the property market in Phuket and small foreign investors

Crackdown in southern provinces against nominee and foreign owned enterprises intensifies. 48 arrested

Police smash Chinese property empire using nominee shareholdings run by 35 year old Mr Hao on Sunday

Huai Khwang raid shows nominee shareholdings being used by Chinese infiltrating the economy

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects