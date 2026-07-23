Police hunt DJ in Nakhon Si Thammarat after body is found with baffling evidence as to cause of death

Former DJ disappears after decomposing body is found inside his Nakhon Si Thammarat home. Detectives probe missing CCTV evidence, bizarre shrine clues and the discovery of teeth lodged in the unidentified victim’s trachea.

Police are hunting a missing former DJ after a decomposing unidentified man’s body was found inside his Nakhon Si Thammarat home, where detectives uncovered a missing CCTV memory card, a spirit shrine draped in white cloth and an amulet hanging from a security camera. The mystery deepened when forensic doctors found teeth lodged in the dead man’s trachea but no signs of assault, leaving police racing to identify the victim, find the vanished homeowner and uncover what happened before crucial evidence disappeared.

Police are hunting a former DJ after an unidentified man’s decomposing body was found inside his house in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The missing homeowner has not been seen for days. His mobile phone is switched off. Detectives are now racing to identify the dead man and establish exactly how he died.

The grim discovery was made inside a house in Pho Sadet Subdistrict in Mueang district. Neighbours alerted police after a powerful foul smell spread through the area. Officers entered the property and found the body lying on a mattress in a bedroom.

The remains were already in an advanced state of decomposition. Despite the disturbing scene, police found no signs of a struggle inside the house.

Strange shrine scene and missing CCTV card deepen mystery after decomposed body found

Notably, investigators uncovered several unusual items during their examination. A white cloth had been draped over the household spirit shrine. A Jatukam Raksa amulet had also been hung from a CCTV camera.

Officers then discovered the CCTV system’s memory card had been removed. Those findings are now being examined alongside other evidence recovered from the house.

Meanwhile, the property’s owner had disappeared. The former DJ has been unreachable since the body was found. His mobile phone has remained switched off. Police are now trying to trace him as part of the investigation. Officers have not disclosed whether they regard him as a suspect or a person they urgently need to question.

The body was taken to Maharaj Nakorn Si Thammarat Hospital for a forensic examination. However, the post-mortem produced an unexpected finding. Doctors found no wounds or signs of physical assault.

They did, however, discover teeth lodged inside the man’s trachea. Forensic specialists have not yet determined whether that finding contributed to his death. The full autopsy is still awaited before the cause of death can be confirmed.

Police seek identity of dead man as aunt’s foul smell discovery leads officers to DJ’s house

Separately, detectives are struggling to identify the victim. Doctors estimated he was between 30 and 40 years old. No identification documents were found on the body. Police also confirmed no matching missing person report has been filed locally.

As of Tuesday, July 22, officers at Nakhon Si Thammarat City Police Station were still working to establish his identity while awaiting the final forensic report.

The investigation began after the former DJ’s aunt noticed a foul smell while cleaning outside the property opposite her home. At first, she believed the odour came from a dead rat. Soon afterwards, the smell became much stronger.

She asked a neighbour to help investigate. Together, they traced the stench to inside the house before contacting police at the Benjamarat intersection police station and rescue workers.

Emergency personnel entered the bedroom and found the unidentified man’s body. In response, investigators sealed the scene and began collecting evidence. The aunt told officers she knew little about her nephew’s private life because they lived separately. She also said she had been unable to contact him for several days before the discovery.

Detectives trace missing DJ’s vehicles as aunt cannot explain shrine cloth or amulet discovery

She told police her nephew normally drove two vehicles. One was a white Mazda parked outside the house. The other was a pink car. She did not know its make or registration number. On another front, investigators are also trying to establish the movements of both vehicles before the body was discovered.

The aunt said she could not explain the white cloth covering the spirit shrine. Nor could she explain the amulet hanging from the CCTV camera. “I don’t know who did it or why,” she said.

As part of this, detectives continue examining every item recovered from the property. They are also trying to locate the missing former DJ and identify the dead man.

Police have not announced whether foul play is suspected. Instead, the inquiry remains focused on three questions. Who was the dead man? How did he die? Where is the former DJ who vanished before the body was found?

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