Eleven people found at a Bang Bua Thong house in June, where nearly all wore local government uniforms, are set to face police summonses over Thailand’s exam corruption scandal. The recruitment project manager is also in investigators’ sights.

Thailand’s widening local government examination scandal is poised to unravel further as police prepare to summon 11 people found at a Bang Bua Thong house during a June raid that first brought the alleged scheme into the open. The occupants, all wearing local government uniforms when officers searched the property, became a central focus of an investigation that has since grown into one of Thailand’s biggest public sector corruption cases. Police are now preparing charges against the 11 occupants and the manager of the recruitment examination project while tracing financial transactions. Senior officers are warning that further prosecutions could follow as investigators prepare a key findings report for Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilapraphan by August 5.

Police are preparing to summon 11 people found at a residence in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, together with the manager of a local government recruitment examination project.

The planned action marks another major step in Thailand’s expanding investigation into alleged corruption surrounding local government recruitment examinations. Notably, in June, when police raided the property, nearly all the staff were found to be wearing government uniforms.

The development was confirmed on Monday by Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chaowanasai, Commissioner of the Crime Suppression Division, after a high-level meeting at Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

The session brought together the National Police Commissioner and the police fact-finding committee overseeing the investigation. Following the meeting, investigators agreed to prepare a detailed report identifying individuals believed to be connected to the case. The completed findings will be submitted to Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilapraphan by August 5.

Police prepare charges against 11 Bang Bua Thong staff and project manager in exam probe

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged by Ministry of Interior officials with the Crime Suppression Division. The complaint concerns alleged corruption involving the local government recruitment examination and the suspected leaking of examination results.

Since then, investigators have examined documents, witness statements and evidence gathered during earlier searches. As part of that work, attention has focused on 11 people found inside a Bang Bua Thong house during one police operation.

Later on Monday, investigators were due to meet again to review the latest evidence. They will then decide what charges should be brought against those individuals. Notably, Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak said the specific offences remain under legal consideration. Formal summonses will therefore follow only after prosecutors complete their assessment of the available evidence.

Separately, the investigation is expected to reach the academic responsible for managing the examination project. Police are preparing to summon the project manager to acknowledge charges once the legal review is complete.

The commissioner did not identify the academic or disclose the person’s precise responsibilities. Instead, he said investigators were ensuring every decision rested firmly on the available evidence.

Financial investigation widens as police trace money trails and prepare for further prosecutions

In parallel, the Crime Suppression Division continues tracing financial transactions linked to the investigation. Officers are examining the movement of funds to establish whether additional individuals benefited from or participated in the alleged scheme.

If financial evidence connects further suspects, prosecutions will follow immediately. Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak said legal action would proceed without exception against anyone implicated through the financial investigation.

The financial inquiry remains an important part of the case. Investigators are reviewing banking records, transaction histories and supporting documents gathered during the investigation. So far, police have not disclosed how many people remain under financial scrutiny. Neither have they confirmed whether assets have been frozen or seized while the investigation continues.

The Crime Suppression Division is responsible for compiling the criminal evidence before forwarding the completed case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

That submission will allow the anti-graft agency to continue proceedings within its own jurisdiction. On another front, investigators are coordinating closely with other agencies as the inquiry advances towards its next stage.

Police and NACC to shape government response before August 5 report to deputy PM

Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak also confirmed that all documents and evidence will ultimately be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.

The material will come from two principal sources. First, the police fact-finding committee will deliver its investigative findings. Second, the National Anti-Corruption Commission will submit its own evidence and analysis. Together, the two reports will provide the basis for further government action.

Monday’s meeting concentrated on coordinating the investigation and reviewing progress already achieved. Investigators also discussed evidence gathered during searches and the next procedural steps.

Consequently, preparations are now accelerating ahead of the August 5 reporting deadline set for Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn.

Local government exam scandal enters decisive phase as investigators keep widening the case

The local government recruitment examination case has become one of Thailand’s most significant public sector corruption investigations.

It centres on allegations that confidential examination material was improperly accessed and recruitment procedures were compromised. However, police have yet to announce the final charges against those expected to be summoned.

For now, the investigation remains active on several fronts. Additional suspects could still emerge as financial evidence and documentary records are analysed. Equally, investigators have made clear that no individual will be excluded if evidence supports prosecution.

The planned summonses for the 11 Bang Bua Thong residents and the examination project manager now signal another decisive phase in one of Thailand’s biggest civil service corruption investigations.

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Further reading:

First the job was pulled. Now 5,924 run the gauntlet of possible criminal prosecution as police move up

Civil service chaos as 5,924 officials face the axe or change due to advised examination irregularities

2 Masterminds behind the civil service exam scandal jailed in Bangkok as scale of the corruption emerges

3 suspects arrested in civil service exam corruption scandal as top committee meets on status of appointments

Civil service exam scandal to deepen as it is feared 5,000 may be corrupt. Ruling party plans new law

Former Justice Minister calls for action on exam scandal. Says five officials disciplined are scapegoats

Officials face disciplinary action over exam cheating scandal as appointments get the go ahead case by case

Job appointments in poisoned exam process goes ahead as the impact of the scandal is still expanding

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

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