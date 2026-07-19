First the job was pulled. Now 5,924 run the gauntlet of possible criminal prosecution as police move up

PM orders full crackdown as police prepare criminal cases against 5,924 civil service exam candidates. Multi-agency investigators are widening Thailand’s biggest recruitment fraud probe to identify officials and the network masterminds behind the scandal.

As Thailand prepares to strip thousands of local officials of jobs gained through a tainted recruitment process, police are moving to criminally prosecute 5,924 candidates whose examination results were flagged as abnormal, opening a sweeping new phase in one of the country’s biggest public sector corruption scandals. Backed by direct orders from the Prime Minister, a multi-agency task force is now pursuing both the alleged organisers and participants in the fraud, with witness protection offered to cooperating suspects, criminal charges being prepared and investigators racing to dismantle the network behind a scandal that has shaken confidence in government recruitment nationwide.

The Crime Suppression Division is preparing criminal charges against 5,924 local government recruitment candidates after the Ministry of Interior revoked their examination eligibility over abnormal test scores.

The move marks the next stage of one of Thailand’s biggest public sector corruption investigations. Police are now preparing criminal cases while the ministry completes its administrative action.

On July 18, Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai said the bureau had received direct orders from the Prime Minister to conduct a decisive investigation. As part of this, several agencies have joined forces to accelerate the inquiry.

Multi-agency taskforce joins forces as police widen investigation into local examination fraud case

The Central Investigation Bureau is working with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and provincial grievance centres.

Together, they are sharing intelligence, evidence and investigative findings through an integrated system. That coordination is intended to strengthen both administrative and criminal proceedings.

Pol Lt Gen Natthasak said investigators have already identified several groups believed to be involved in the examination fraud. The Crime Suppression Division is actively investigating those networks.

In parallel, detectives are expanding intelligence on additional suspects linked to the operation. Current investigations focus on groups operating in southern and central Thailand. Officers continue collecting evidence as the inquiry widens.

Attention has now shifted to the 5,924 candidates whose examination scores were classified as abnormal. According to Pol Lt Gen Natthasak, investigators already possess a preliminary database covering the entire group.

Police await ministry action before launching criminal cases against 5,924 suspicious candidates

The information was compiled during earlier stages of the inquiry. However, police cannot immediately launch criminal proceedings. They must first await formal administrative action by the Ministry of Interior.

Earlier, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat explained the process for revoking the examination rights of candidates with irregular scores. Once that process is completed, criminal investigations can move to the next stage. Police are already reviewing individual cases while awaiting the ministry’s final decisions. Each file will then be assessed on its own evidence.

Notably, investigators will decide whether each candidate should be treated as a witness or an accused person. Pol Lt Gen Natthasak said some candidates may choose to cooperate after losing their examination eligibility.

In response, they may provide testimony directly to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Those who provide useful information may receive witness protection. By contrast, candidates against whom strong evidence exists will not qualify for that status. Instead, anyone found to have intentionally paid money to cheat in the examination will face criminal prosecution as an accused person.

Witness protection offered to some candidates as police prepare charges against exam cheats

Separately, investigators are pursuing those believed to have organised the wider operation. Pol Lt Gen Natthasak said many members of the suspected criminal network are government officials.

Consequently, the National Anti-Corruption Commission has primary responsibility for much of the corruption investigation. The Crime Suppression Division, however, continues leading key criminal inquiries and evidence gathering.

To reinforce the investigation, the Crime Suppression Division has assigned experienced officers to the NACC. They have been formally appointed as assistants to the joint investigation team. On another front, those officers are helping gather evidence and support the commission’s inquiries.

They are also integrating material collected by different agencies into a single investigative framework. That structure is expected to strengthen future prosecutions.

Joint investigation team strengthens corruption probe as police prepare to pursue fraud organisers

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining evidence from multiple sources. Administrative records, investigative findings and other material remain under review.

At the same time, additional evidence is still being gathered as the inquiry develops. Police say the investigation remains active across several fronts.

Looking ahead, the Central Investigation Bureau expects to complete a comprehensive progress report before the end of July. The report will summarise developments across every aspect of the investigation under its responsibility.

It will also outline evidence gathered and progress made by participating agencies. Thereafter, Pol Lt Gen Natthasak said the bureau will be ready to expand the investigation once legal reviews are complete. The next phase will focus on those believed to have directed and organised the examination fraud network, in addition to candidates found to have knowingly participated in the scheme.

Further reading:

Civil service chaos as 5,924 officials face the axe or change due to advised examination irregularities

2 Masterminds behind the civil service exam scandal jailed in Bangkok as scale of the corruption emerges

3 suspects arrested in civil service exam corruption scandal as top committee meets on status of appointments

Civil service exam scandal to deepen as it is feared 5,000 may be corrupt. Ruling party plans new law

Former Justice Minister calls for action on exam scandal. Says five officials disciplined are scapegoats

Officials face disciplinary action over exam cheating scandal as appointments get the go ahead case by case

Job appointments in poisoned exam process goes ahead as the impact of the scandal is still expanding

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

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