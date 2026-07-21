Top lawyer in fight with Nakhon Ratchasima host bar over the use of formal legal gowns to serve guests

Celebrity lawyer Saiyut Pengboonchu has gone to police after a nightclub host wore a barrister’s gown, igniting a legal battle over Thailand’s Computer Crime Act and thrusting the kingdom’s fast-growing host bar industry into the spotlight.

Thailand’s celebrity criminal lawyer Saiyut Pengboonchu, the outspoken defence attorney nicknamed “Lawyer Pakiyao” because of his resemblance to world-famous boxer Manny Pacquiao, has thrown the first punch in an extraordinary legal battle after a nightclub host appeared wearing a barrister’s gown. His police complaint has sparked a fierce dispute over whether the performance broke Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, while exposing the rapid rise of the kingdom’s fashionable host bar industry and dividing legal opinion over where theatrical performance ends and criminal conduct begins.

A prominent Thai criminal defence lawyer has taken legal action after a male host wore a barrister’s gown during a nightclub performance in Nakhon Ratchasima. The move has ignited a legal dispute over professional dignity and focused fresh attention on Thailand’s fast-growing host bar industry.

The row began after a popular downtown bar featured male performers dressed in lawyers’ gowns on stage. Images quickly spread across social media. Heavy criticism soon followed. Many lawyers and members of the public condemned the performance. They argued that ceremonial legal attire had been dragged into an inappropriate setting.

In response, Saiyut Pengboonchu, better known as “Lawyer Saiyut”, announced on July 21 that he had filed a police complaint against one of the performers. He said he had reached his limit after seeing the images circulate online.

Lawyer files police complaint after barrister’s gown worn in nightclub act sparks legal outrage

“As a lawyer, I cannot tolerate this,” Saiyut wrote. He said legal action was necessary to prevent similar incidents. “I don’t want to see people wearing barrister gowns in massage parlours or other inappropriate places, so I have to take legal action to deter them,” he said.

Notably, Saiyut believes the matter extends beyond poor taste. He argues the performance may amount to a criminal offence. Some legal experts disagree. They maintain that simply wearing a lawyer’s gown does not breach criminal law.

Saiyut takes a different view. He believes the case falls under Section 14(1) of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. According to his interpretation, posting images portraying a non-lawyer as a lawyer amounts to publishing false information. He argues the images create a misleading impression capable of damaging the public. Consequently, he believes police should pursue the complaint.

The case has reopened debate over the status of Thailand’s ceremonial legal dress. Barrister’s gowns remain closely associated with qualified lawyers and formal court proceedings. They are also worn during important legal ceremonies.

Debate over legal robes as critics condemn use of ceremonial courtroom attire in nightclub

For many lawyers, the robe represents professional authority, public confidence and the administration of justice. Critics therefore argue it should never become nightclub entertainment.

Separately, the controversy has exposed the growing prominence of Thailand’s host bar business. Once largely unknown outside Japan, host clubs have become one of the newest trends in Thailand’s nightlife industry. Their numbers have increased steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike traditional hostess bars, host clubs employ attractive, sharply dressed men to entertain female customers. Their role centres on conversation, companionship and attentive service. Physical intimacy is not the foundation of the business.

Instead, hosts create an atmosphere of exclusivity and personal attention. Customers choose a favourite host for the evening. He pours drinks, remembers previous conversations and keeps the customer engaged throughout the night. The aim is to make each guest feel like the centre of attention.

As part of this model, alcohol sales drive the business. Hosts compete to sell premium whisky, champagne and expensive bottle packages. Their earnings often depend on commissions. Consequently, the competition between successful hosts can be intense.

Fast-growing host bar scene expands through luxury service, premium drinks and female clientele

Industry observers link the sector’s growth to changing social and economic trends. More professional women now have greater financial independence. Rising disposable incomes have also expanded spending on premium entertainment. In addition, Japanese and Korean popular culture has helped normalise the concept among younger urban customers.

Social media has accelerated that expansion. Popular hosts regularly build loyal online followings. Those audiences often become paying customers. Successful hosts can also attract new business simply through their online profiles.

Bangkok remains the centre of Thailand’s host bar scene. Most venues cluster around Thonglor, Ekkamai and Silom, where Japanese and Korean influences remain strong. However, operators increasingly target affluent Thai customers instead of expatriates.

Many venues market themselves as private lounges or exclusive members’ clubs. Luxury interiors replace conventional nightclub designs. Personalised service becomes the main attraction. Live entertainment adds to the experience without following the traditional adult entertainment model.

Host bars attract affluent women as Bangkok venues broaden their appeal beyond expat nightlife

Meanwhile, the customer base continues to broaden. Businesswomen, entrepreneurs and professionals form a large share of regular patrons. Groups of female friends also visit to celebrate birthdays, promotions and corporate achievements.

Spending varies widely. Some customers spend only a few thousand baht. Others spend tens of thousands during a single evening on premium drinks and VIP packages.

Even so, host bars remain a relatively small part of Thailand’s overall nightlife economy. Their appeal rests on companionship, conversation and aspirational luxury. Nevertheless, the sector continues expanding as consumer tastes evolve.

On another front, Saiyut has become one of Thailand’s best-known criminal defence lawyers through several high-profile cases. He is also known as “Lawyer Pakiyao”, a nickname inspired by his resemblance to Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. His practice focuses almost entirely on criminal law. He regularly represents suspects during police investigations and court proceedings.

High-profile defence lawyer built reputation through celebrity cases and outspoken legal opinion

Beyond the courtroom, Saiyut has built a strong public profile through television appearances and media interviews. He frequently comments on criminal investigations, legal strategy and defendants’ rights. His outspoken style has made him one of Thailand’s most recognisable defence lawyers.

One of his highest-profile recent cases involved entertainer Nana Rybina during a fraud investigation. Following her release on bail, Saiyut defended the role of criminal defence lawyers. He argued that every suspect deserves legal representation regardless of public opinion.

Later, he again dominated headlines after examining bank transfer slips linked to the same investigation. He concluded that several documents appeared fabricated. He said inconsistencies in the banking reference numbers revealed they were not genuine.

Although Saiyut is widely recognised, he is not a government lawyer or prosecutor. Instead, he works as a private criminal defence attorney.

His latest complaint has now placed him at the centre of another nationally watched legal dispute. This time, the argument centres on whether ceremonial legal attire can legally become part of commercial nightlife entertainment under Thailand’s criminal law.

Further reading:

Netflix hit show ‘The Evil Lawyer’ shows audiences the dark side of Thai law except it’s even darker in real life

Netflix to make Bangkok its Asian content capital as it announces $200 million investment in Thailand

James Bond Man with the Golden Gun museum fiasco in Phang-nga exposed by People’s Party MP on field trip

Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World 4 with $265 million budget begins filming in Thailand next week

Film and creative revolution being brewed by ‘Ung Ing’ to transform Thailand’s global soft power

US TV late-night star Conan O’Brien to feature Bangkok in HBO travel show in possible tourism boost

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences

Jim Thompson the original ‘farang’ who ushered in the heyday of the expat in 20th century Thailand

Sean Connery, the sexiest man alive, who played James Bond, has passed away at 90 years of age in Bahamas

Filming of Fast and Furious movie begins in Krabi in what will be a big boost to the local economy