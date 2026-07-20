Female foreign tourist killed in Phuket hit and run in early hours of Monday morning. Police seek driver

Hit-and-run horror in Phuket as a foreign tourist is killed and the driver escapes into the darkness. Police are analysing CCTV, forensic evidence and the victim’s belongings in an urgent bid to solve the fatal crash case with a victim who had no identity documents.

A foreign tourist was killed in a devastating pre-dawn hit-and-run in Phuket on Monday after a vehicle struck her and sped away, leaving her fatally injured in the middle of a busy road. As police race to identify both the victim and the fleeing driver, detectives are trawling CCTV footage, analysing forensic evidence and examining the woman’s only possessions—a mobile phone and wallet—in an expanding investigation that has turned one of Thailand’s busiest island roads into the centre of an urgent manhunt.

A foreign tourist was killed in a brutal hit-and-run on a Phuket road before dawn on Monday after a vehicle slammed into her and sped away.

Police have now launched an urgent hunt for the driver, with investigators combing through CCTV footage in an effort to identify the vehicle and track down whoever was behind the wheel.

The fatal collision happened at 4.45am on July 20 on the inbound carriageway of Thep Krasattri Road in Koh Kaew subdistrict. Officers from Phuket City Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop. Within minutes, the crash site had become the focus of a major forensic investigation.

Police launch hunt after foreign tourist is killed in deadly Phuket hit-and-run before dawn crash

Pol Lt Col Natthee Phichitchai Nithimeth, an investigating officer at Phuket City Police Station, led the police response.

He arrived with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital. Rescue personnel from the Koh Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and volunteers from the Phuket Kusoltham Foundation also attended. Together, they secured the scene while investigators began gathering evidence.

The victim was found lying face-up in the middle of the road. She had suffered catastrophic head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary examination found a fractured skull and extensive bleeding. The injuries pointed to a violent, high-impact collision.

Police confirmed only that the victim was a foreign woman. However, officers could not immediately establish her identity. No passport or identification documents were found during the initial search. Instead, investigators recovered only a mobile phone and a wallet. Both items have been retained as evidence.

Missing passport and mobile phone become key evidence as detectives work to identify foreign woman killed

Notably, the missing identification has complicated the investigation. Detectives are now examining the recovered property for clues that could confirm the woman’s identity. They are also attempting to trace relatives or contacts through the mobile phone.

After the preliminary forensic examination, the woman’s body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. A detailed post-mortem examination will now form part of the investigation. Meanwhile, officers continued documenting the crash scene. They photographed evidence, recorded measurements and examined the roadway for debris linked to the fleeing vehicle.

Attention has now shifted to the driver who vanished after the collision. Police believe the vehicle struck the woman before speeding away without stopping. No assistance was given to the victim. No report was made to police by the driver.

In parallel, investigators have begun an extensive review of CCTV recordings covering Thep Krasattri Road. They are also examining footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras. Detectives hope to reconstruct the vehicle’s movements before and after the fatal impact.

CCTV review as police seek registration number and route taken by fleeing hit-and-run vehicle

As part of this work, officers are trying to establish the vehicle’s direction of travel. They also hope the recordings will reveal its registration number. That evidence could prove decisive in identifying both the vehicle and its driver.

So far, police have released no description of the vehicle involved. Likewise, investigators have disclosed no information about the driver. Officers are instead focusing on verifying evidence before releasing further details publicly.

The precise circumstances leading to the collision remain under investigation. Police have not confirmed whether the woman was using a designated crossing. Nor have officers established where she had been travelling before the impact.

Separately, forensic findings will be compared with CCTV footage to reconstruct the final moments before the collision. Detectives are expected to use every available piece of evidence to establish exactly how the crash unfolded.

Police pursue every lead as forensic evidence and CCTV footage drive Phuket hit-and-run case

The road remained under police control while investigators completed their examination. Rescue workers assisted throughout the operation before the woman’s body was removed from the carriageway. The scene was cleared only after forensic work had been completed.

On another front, officers continue working to identify the victim. The recovered mobile phone and wallet remain central to that effort. Investigators hope they will provide information leading to her identity and next of kin.

Police are also pressing ahead with the hunt for the fleeing driver. CCTV footage remains the centrepiece of that investigation. So far, no arrests have been announced. However, Phuket City Police Station confirmed the inquiry remains active as detectives continue pursuing every available lead.

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