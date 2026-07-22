Security forces have launched an urgent manhunt after Border Patrol volunteer Rueangwit Chukaew was shot while on leave in Yala. Investigators sealed the scene, increased security and appealed for public information to identify the gunman.

A Border Patrol volunteer was shot while exercising outside his wife’s home in Yala, triggering a major security response as military and police launched an urgent manhunt for the gunman. The off-duty ranger survived after being struck in the arm and was rushed to hospital, while forensic teams sealed the scene, tightened security across the area and appealed for public help as investigators raced to identify those behind the attack amid heightened tensions in Thailand’s southern provinces.

A Border Patrol volunteer was shot and wounded while on leave at his wife’s home in Yala province on Tuesday evening. Security forces immediately launched an intensive investigation and began searching for those responsible.

The shooting happened at about 7pm on July 21 in Moo 1, Po Saeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province.

The injured man was identified as Rueangwit Chukaew, a volunteer ranger attached to the 44th Ranger Regiment Task Force. At the time, he was on authorised leave and staying with relatives at his wife’s home.

Volunteer ranger shot outside Yala home while on leave as security forces investigate

According to the initial investigation, Mr Rueangwit was exercising on the road outside the house when the attack happened. He suddenly heard a single gunshot. Within moments, he felt pain in one arm and realised he had been hit by a bullet.

Despite the injury, he remained conscious and called for help. Relatives quickly came to his aid and rushed him to Yala Central Hospital for treatment.

There, doctors admitted him for further care and placed him under close medical observation. However, officials have not released details about the seriousness of his injuries. They have also withheld further medical information while treatment continues.

In response, military personnel, police officers and other security agencies rapidly deployed to the scene. Officers immediately sealed off the area to protect evidence. They then carried out a detailed examination of the location. Forensic teams gathered physical evidence while investigators questioned potential witnesses. They also examined the surrounding area for further clues linked to the shooting.

Police gather forensic evidence as officers launch hunt for gunman behind Yala shooting

Separately, investigators have not disclosed the type of firearm used. They have also released no information about possible suspects. Nevertheless, the investigation has been classified as urgent. Officers are pursuing every available lead. Their immediate objective is to identify those responsible, track them down and bring them before the courts.

As part of the response, security measures have been strengthened across the surrounding area. Additional personnel have also been deployed following the attack.

Officials said the increased security presence is intended to reassure local residents while the investigation continues. Notably, security agencies remain on heightened alert as search operations continue.

In parallel, the shooting triggered a coordinated response involving the military, police and other relevant authorities operating in Yala province. The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command also appealed for public cooperation.

Public urged to report suspicious activity as security operations ramp up across southern provinces

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals, unusual objects or unusual movements within their communities. Officials said public information could prove critical as investigators continue searching for those behind the shooting.

On another front, the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command reminded residents that reports can be made around the clock.

People with relevant information have been asked to contact the command through its 24-hour hotline, 1341. Alternatively, they can report directly to security task force personnel operating in the area. The command said continued public vigilance supports ongoing security operations across the southern border provinces.

So far, no arrests have been announced. Likewise, investigators have not disclosed a possible motive. Instead, officers remain focused on gathering evidence, tracing those responsible and reconstructing the events leading to the shooting. The investigation remains active as security forces continue their search.

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