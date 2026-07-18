Karate kid drug dealer gets drop kick from police bringing career as a drug trafficker to an abrupt halt

A 20km pursuit ended with a stalled getaway car and the arrest of a 19-year-old former karate champion carrying 2 million meth pills. Police say he joined a trafficking gang at 15 as investigators race to dismantle the criminal network behind the shipment.

A spectacular 20-kilometre highway chase that ended with a getaway car running out of fuel has exposed the extraordinary double life of a 19-year-old former national karate champion, who police say was transporting 2 million methamphetamine pills across southern Thailand. The suspect, who admitted joining a drug trafficking network at just 15 years old and expected to earn 50,000 baht for the delivery, is now at the centre of an expanding investigation as officers race to dismantle the wider criminal organisation behind one of the region’s biggest recent meth seizures.

A 19-year-old former national karate champion has been arrested after highway police seized 2 million methamphetamine pills following a 20-kilometre chase through Surat Thani province.

The dramatic pursuit ended when the suspect’s getaway car ran out of fuel. He later admitted transporting the drugs for a trafficking network and told investigators he had worked for the gang since he was 15.

The arrest was announced on July 18 by Pol. Col. Pakapol Suchol, Commander of Highway Police Division 2. He was accompanied by Pol. Lt. Col. Prinya Raksaew, Chief of Highway Police Station 5, Division 2, and Pol. Lt. Col. Tula Sawangrat, also Chief of Highway Police Station 5, Division 2.

Police identified the suspect only as Mr. Siriraj, 19, withholding his surname. Officers seized two mobile phones, a white Honda Accord carrying Bangkok registration Khon 5739 and 50 banknotes of 1,000 baht each, worth 50,000 baht. The arrest took place on Asia Highway 41 in Tha Sathon subdistrict, Phunphin district.

Patrol chases fleeing Honda for 20 kilometres before fuel runs out and officers uncover drug haul

The operation began during a routine highway patrol on Asia Highway 41 in Ban Na Doem district. Officers spotted the Honda travelling without rear licence plates. They immediately activated flashing lights and sirens and ordered the driver to stop.

Instead, he accelerated away and tried to outrun the patrol. Police gave chase without hesitation. The pursuit stretched for more than 20 kilometres along the busy highway as the Honda continued speeding south.

Then the escape suddenly collapsed.

The Honda rolled to a halt after running out of fuel. The driver jumped out and sprinted away on foot. However, highway officers were close behind. They quickly caught and restrained him before he could disappear into nearby roadside areas.

Police immediately searched the vehicle. They uncovered five black plastic sacks packed with methamphetamine pills. Two sacks had been hidden inside the trunk. Three more were concealed inside the passenger compartment. Officers counted a total of 2 million methamphetamine pills before securing the haul as evidence.

Suspect admits joining drug gang at 15 after accepting 50,000-baht job to transport massive shipment

After his arrest, investigators questioned Mr. Siriraj about the shipment. He admitted transporting the drugs for a trafficking organisation.

He also confessed he had entered the drug trade at just 15 years old. According to his statement, members of the network had already loaded the Honda with methamphetamine before leaving it parked in the Southern Seaboard area. He was later instructed to collect the vehicle and drive it to a designated destination.

In return, he expected to receive 50,000 baht for completing the delivery. That payment never came. Highway police intercepted him before he reached the handover point. Officers also seized the 50,000 baht found during the arrest together with the mobile phones. Investigators are now examining those items for evidence linked to the wider network.

Former national karate champion left school before investigators uncovered years of drug trafficking

Notably, the suspect also revealed details of his personal background during questioning. The drug courier told investigators he had recently graduated from Grade 12 at a school in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

He said he decided not to continue his education after leaving school. He also disclosed he had previously competed as a karate athlete. According to his statement, he won a national-level gold medal before leaving the sport. Police did not identify the competition or reveal when the title was won.

Separately, investigators are examining how the drugs reached the Southern Seaboard collection point before the journey began. They have not disclosed the shipment’s intended destination. They also have not identified those who loaded the vehicle or those expected to receive it. Those inquiries remain active.

Police expand investigation to identify trafficking network behind 2 million meth pill shipment

Following the arrest, officers transferred Mr. Siriraj and all seized evidence to investigators from Division 5 of the Crime Suppression Division.

He faces charges of selling Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and distributing the drugs on a commercial scale. In addition, police charged him with driving under the influence of Category 1 narcotics and consuming Category 1 narcotics.

Meanwhile, investigators are widening the inquiry to identify everyone involved in the trafficking operation. They are tracing those who supplied the methamphetamine, organised the transport and directed the delivery.

On another front, forensic examinations of the seized mobile phones are expected to help establish links within the trafficking ring. As part of this, officers will analyse communications and other digital evidence recovered from the devices.

The seizure removed 2 million methamphetamine pills before they reached their destination. Equally important, investigators believe the arrest could provide valuable leads into the wider organisation. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue tracking other members of the drug trafficking network.

Further reading:

Drug trafficking player killed in northern Sukhothai province after police chase with 2 million pills

Nest of Nigerian scammers and drug dealers raided in Nonthaburi days after prolific conman was arrested

24 year old Nigerian scammer arrested in Nonthaburi after 23 complaints police linked to Thai girlfriend

Police save 75 year old woman from scammers as the scale and scope of the threat still rises in Thailand

Money Laundering Office seizes assets with money trail linked to South African financier Ben Smith

Eye popping appointment of Ben Smith’s ex lawyer as an official at the Prime Minister’s Office defended

Kla Tham MP dismisses unproven scam centre claims about Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow

People’s Party warns Anutin of a No Confidence move over cabinet links to Cambodian scam networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins