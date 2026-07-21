Foreign Minister confirms new ‘2+2’ dialogue between Thailand and China saying it will counter scammers

Thailand pressed China to crack down on scam syndicates and illegal Chinese-linked businesses as both countries agreed a landmark “2+2” security dialogue with intelligence sharing, anti-trafficking measures and regional crime cooperation.

Thailand and China have forged their most significant security partnership in years after high-level talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s delegation and Chinese President Xi Jinping, creating a permanent “2+2” dialogue between foreign and defence ministers to target scam syndicates, transnational organised crime and illicit businesses. The landmark agreement commits both countries to deeper intelligence sharing, anti-money laundering operations and joint action against human trafficking. Thailand has pressed Beijing to crack down on illegal Chinese-linked businesses and expand cooperation with Myanmar and Cambodia to dismantle the cross-border criminal networks threatening the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew has confirmed that Thailand and China have agreed to establish a new “2+2” security dialogue following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement places scam networks, transnational crime and illicit business operations at the centre of expanding security cooperation. China has also agreed to host the inaugural meeting under the new framework.

Mr Sihasak announced the outcome on July 20 while accompanying Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The announcement followed a courtesy audience and formal discussions with President Xi.

New Thailand-China security forum will unite foreign and defence ministers to tackle shared threats

Both governments agreed to create a permanent dialogue linking their foreign and defence ministers. The forum is designed to strengthen policy coordination and improve responses to shared security threats.

Under the new arrangement, Thailand’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister will meet regularly with their Chinese counterparts. The mechanism will provide a standing platform for strategic consultations and operational coordination. Notably, China immediately offered to host the first meeting. Mr Sihasak said the agreement marked an important step towards closer and more effective security cooperation between the two countries.

Thailand placed the suppression of scammer networks and call centre gangs at the top of the agenda. Mr Sihasak said Bangkok deliberately raised the issue first because the criminal groups have caused extensive damage across many countries. As part of this, both governments agreed to strengthen cooperation across every major area of law enforcement. The measures include combating human trafficking, intercepting money laundering routes and expanding intelligence exchanges. They also cover closer coordination against transnational organised crime. In turn, both sides expect faster and more effective enforcement operations.

Thailand says wider regional action with Myanmar and Cambodia is vital to crush scam networks

Mr Sihasak said dismantling scam compounds requires far broader cooperation than any two countries can provide. However, he stressed that Thailand and China cannot solve the problem alone. Sustainable progress depends on coordinated regional action.

Myanmar and Cambodia were identified as key partners in that effort. Beyond that, governments must work together to disrupt criminal networks operating across national borders. He said only integrated regional cooperation would produce tangible and lasting results.

The discussions also examined illicit businesses operating in Thailand. Mr Sihasak said the Thai government reaffirmed its investment policy during the talks. Thailand welcomes high-quality and sustainable investment.

At the same time, every investor must comply fully with Thai law. The Thai delegation also urged Beijing to give greater priority to businesses operating outside the law, despite their representing only a small proportion of overall Chinese investment.

Thailand urges Beijing to tackle illegal businesses as public concern grows over national security

Mr Sihasak said illegal business activity creates damage beyond its economic scale. Although so-called “grey” businesses account for only a small share of Chinese investment, they attract disproportionate public attention.

Consequently, they undermine public confidence and affect public morale. Thailand therefore asked the Chinese authorities to place greater emphasis on tackling the problem.

“Although these illicit businesses represent a small fraction of China’s overall investment in Thailand, the occurrence of illegal activities inevitably impacts public confidence and morale in Thailand. Therefore, the Thai side has requested that the Chinese authorities prioritise this issue,” Mr Sihasak said.

He added that public sentiment remains an important consideration in maintaining confidence in bilateral investment. Separately, he said the issue extends beyond commercial value alone. “This investment in ‘grey’ businesses may be a small part, but when these incidents occur, they inevitably create negative feelings among Thais. We want China to consider the feelings of the Thai people as well,” he said.

New security panel expands cooperation against organised crime. China to host first talks

The official visit forms part of wider efforts to strengthen cooperation between Bangkok and Beijing across security and other strategic issues.

Meanwhile, the new “2+2” mechanism establishes a permanent ministerial channel for addressing emerging security challenges. It will improve coordination between diplomatic and defence agencies. It will also support joint action against organised crime, financial crime and human trafficking.

Thailand has repeatedly identified scam compounds and call centre gangs as among the region’s most serious security threats. For that reason, the issue dominated discussions with President Xi.

The new dialogue mechanism gives both governments a permanent structure to coordinate future action. Looking ahead, the first meeting in China is expected to begin detailed cooperation against scam syndicates, illicit businesses, money laundering and wider transnational criminal networks.

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