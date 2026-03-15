MBK mecca for pirated goods raided by elite DSI police after citation in US intellectual property report

Police stormed Bangkok’s MBK Centre, seizing over 100,000 counterfeit goods worth 30 million baht in a sweeping raid on fake luxury products. Investigators searched 17 locations, including nearby warehouses, as Thailand faces growing US pressure over piracy and intellectual property enforcement.

On Thursday, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers stormed the MBK Shopping Centre, targeting more than a dozen outlets selling fake or imitation products in breach of intellectual property laws. Officers seized goods worth over 30 million baht and raided warehouses and other outlets linked to the shopping centre. The mall, with 2,000 shops across eight floors, first opened in 1985. Since then, it has become a mecca for visitors to Thailand seeking knock-off products at a fraction of the price required for the real thing.

Investigators from Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation swept into Bangkok’s MBK Centre this week, launching a major raid that seized more than 100,000 counterfeit goods worth about 30 million baht.

Officers moved quickly through the sprawling mall in the Pathumwan district. Meanwhile, investigators targeted vendors suspected of selling imitation luxury products. Authorities searched 17 locations linked to suspected counterfeit trading.

The police operation took place on Thursday and also involved warehouses in the central area of Bangkok around the famous shopping centre.

Police storm MBK centre and nearby warehouses in major raid targeting suspected counterfeit trade

As a result, officers removed boxes of goods while documenting evidence inside shops and storage areas. At the same time, several suspects were detained during the inspection.

The seized merchandise included handbags, shoes, clothing and fashion accessories imitating well-known international brands. Among the labels copied were Christian Dior, Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Investigators said many of the items were prepared for immediate retail sale.

Consequently, authorities later confirmed they had confiscated more than 100,000 counterfeit products during the operation. Officials estimate the goods carried a combined value of roughly 30 million baht. However, investigators say the final legal valuation will be determined later as evidence is processed.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Department of Special Investigation and the Department of Intellectual Property. Both agencies coordinated the operation after reviewing new international reports on intellectual property violations.

US trade report listing MBK as a notorious market prompts Thai authorities to move swiftly

Notably, the inspection followed the publication of the latest Notorious Markets report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The report identifies markets worldwide linked to high levels of counterfeit or pirated goods. Accordingly, Thai officials examined the findings soon after they were released.

The report listed 37 online markets and 32 physical markets across 19 countries. However, the MBK Centre was the only physical market in Thailand included.

The shopping centre first opened in 1985 and is a magnet for visitors to Thailand looking to buy fake products cheaply. It has experienced an unrelenting boom since it opened 41 years ago.

Therefore, authorities moved quickly on Thursday to demonstrate enforcement. Investigators launched the operation within days of reviewing the report’s findings. According to officials, investigators had already been monitoring vendors operating inside the complex. Authorities suspected that large volumes of counterfeit goods were being stored within the mall.

Investigators search shops, storage rooms and warehouses, discovering large quantities of fake goods

Consequently, officers entered both retail units and hidden storage spaces during the raid. Investigators searched warehouses and backroom storage areas across several floors. During the inspection, officers discovered large stocks of fashion merchandise imitating global brands.

Most items were bags, shoes, clothing and fashion accessories. Many were packaged and ready for distribution to retail stalls inside the mall. As a result, investigators removed large quantities of goods during the sweep.

Meanwhile, suspects were detained at several locations inside the complex. Officials said evidence gathered during the searches will support legal proceedings. Investigators are compiling documents, photographs and product samples for prosecution.

Furthermore, authorities say additional charges may be considered under Thailand’s Special Cases Investigation Act of 2004. The seized merchandise remains in official custody as the investigation continues.

MBK management cooperates and promises to terminate leases of vendors selling counterfeit goods

MBK Centre management cooperated with authorities during the raid. According to the Department of Intellectual Property, mall administrators assisted investigators during the searches.

Furthermore, management confirmed it would terminate rental contracts with vendors found selling counterfeit goods. Officials say the measure aims to prevent repeat violations within the complex. In addition, stricter monitoring of retail activity inside the mall is expected.

The crackdown forms part of a broader enforcement campaign targeting intellectual property violations in Thailand. Authorities say inspections are expanding across major shopping districts and tourist areas.

In particular, officials are monitoring markets and malls popular with international visitors. These locations often generate heavy retail traffic and attract counterfeit traders. Therefore, enforcement teams are focusing attention on these commercial zones.

Thai agencies coordinate nationwide crackdown on counterfeit trade in markets and online platforms

The Department of Intellectual Property is coordinating the campaign with several law enforcement agencies. These include the Department of Special Investigation, the Royal Thai Police and the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

In addition, the Thai Customs Department is assisting investigations linked to counterfeit imports. Meanwhile, authorities are also monitoring online platforms where fake products may be sold. Officials say digital marketplaces are increasingly used to distribute counterfeit goods.

The enforcement action also reflects continuing international concern about intellectual property protection in Thailand.

In particular, the United States has repeatedly raised the issue during trade discussions. American officials have cited counterfeit markets as evidence of weak enforcement. Consequently, markets identified in international reports often become targets for local investigations.

MBK’s crowded corridors and bargain stalls keep tourists coming despite long counterfeit reputation

MBK Centre occupies a prominent place in Bangkok’s retail landscape. The complex sits in the busy Pathumwan district, at the centre of the capital’s commercial zone. It connects directly to the BTS Skytrain system and receives heavy foot traffic daily.

The mall contains eight floors and roughly 2,000 shops. As a result, its narrow corridors are frequently crowded with shoppers and tourists.

For decades, the centre has attracted visitors seeking bargains and souvenirs. Tourists regularly include the mall on shopping itineraries in Bangkok. The complex offers a wide range of goods, including clothing, electronics, food courts and service outlets.

However, MBK has also developed a long-standing reputation for counterfeit merchandise. Imitation fashion goods and pirated products have been widely reported there.

Indeed, the mall has been known internationally as a market where counterfeit goods can be found. Vendors have frequently offered imitation handbags, shoes and clothing resembling luxury brands. Electronics and pirated software have also appeared at stalls within the complex. Despite periodic enforcement actions, the mall has remained a busy retail destination.

US trade pressure on Thailand grows as tariffs and intellectual property concerns dominate talks

However, the latest raid reflects growing scrutiny from foreign trade partners. Intellectual property protection has become an important issue in international trade negotiations. In particular, the United States has increased pressure on Thailand over enforcement standards.

Washington is currently using provisions under the 1974 Trade Act to apply pressure on the Thai government. The American administration is examining tariff policies affecting Thai exports. Specifically, officials are considering restoring tariffs on the kingdom to a 19 per cent rate. That rate previously applied to certain imports from Thailand.

However, the earlier tariff policy was struck down by the United States Supreme Court. In a 6–3 ruling on February 20, the court removed the measure. Nevertheless, tariff policy remains under discussion between Washington and Bangkok. Trade officials on both sides continue reviewing economic issues.

Meanwhile, the United States has also raised concerns about Thailand’s manufacturing sector. American investigators point to what they describe as underutilisation of industrial capacity. Currently, manufacturing utilisation in Thailand stands at about 57 per cent. U.S. officials say that figure appears unusually low for a major exporting economy.

Thai trade surplus and manufacturing capacity concerns add pressure to the intellectual property crackdown

Consequently, investigators have questioned production patterns and supply chains. These concerns appear alongside discussions about intellectual property enforcement. The issues arise as Thailand maintains a large trade surplus with the United States. In 2025, the surplus exceeded 50 billion dollars.

Therefore, economic tensions have increasingly shaped the bilateral trade relationship. American officials continue to examine several aspects of Thai trade practices. Against this backdrop, enforcement actions against counterfeit markets carry greater significance.

For Thai authorities, the MBK raid represents one of the largest recent seizures of counterfeit merchandise in Bangkok. Meanwhile, investigators continue cataloguing the seized goods and reviewing evidence.

Business continues at MBK as tourists still flock to buy knock-off goods despite latest crackdown

Officials say further inspections are likely in the coming months. Markets with heavy tourist traffic remain under close observation. Consequently, enforcement teams are expected to revisit major shopping districts in Bangkok. Authorities say the campaign against counterfeit trade will continue as investigations proceed.

Nonetheless, there is little doubt that it was business as usual at the MBK over the weekend. The shopping centre remains a mecca for foreign tourists who enjoy the thrill of buying pirated and imitation products at knock-down prices.

Indeed, the centre is a particularly popular place for tourists to buy souvenirs of Thailand for friends at home. Many often come with a wish list from family members and friends when told they are visiting Bangkok, which reflects its reputation for fake and knock-off products.

Further reading:

Fake goods and counterfeit brands in Thailand not yet a thing of the past but maybe soon

UK man faces jail and deportation after his arrest in a Pattaya police sting for selling fake watches

Russian faces counterfeit charges after gifting toy money to bar staff while also paying in baht

‘They stayed in Thailand and never left’ – Italian fraudster lived in Pattaya after escape from Thai prison