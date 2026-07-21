Thailand’s cannabis experiment is nearing a reckoning. Customs seized 1.6 tonnes bound for the Netherlands as worldwide interceptions of Thai cannabis surge, piling pressure on the government to reschedule the drug.

Another massive cannabis shipment linked to Thailand has been intercepted before reaching Europe, piling fresh pressure on the government’s embattled cannabis policy as investigators seized 1.6 tonnes of dried buds hidden inside export containers bound for the Netherlands. The latest haul, uncovered at Laem Chabang Port, comes amid a wave of record international seizures that has transformed Thailand into a major source for global cannabis trafficking, embarrassed the government as repeated Thai-linked shipments are intercepted overseas, particularly in Europe, and left the country’s liberal regulatory regime facing its biggest test since cannabis was decriminalised in 2022.

Thai customs officials have seized 1.6 tonnes of dried cannabis buds concealed inside two export containers bound for the Netherlands at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri.

The drugs were hidden among blankets and duvet covers in one of Thailand’s largest recent cannabis export interceptions. The seizure took place on Monday during a joint inspection involving customs officers, representatives of the shipping line and the Port Authority of Thailand.

The exporter declared the shipment as 626 packages of blankets and duvet covers weighing 32,390 kilogrammes. However, a detailed examination exposed the concealment.

1.6 tonnes of cannabis hidden in export cargo bound for the Netherlands at Laem Chabang

Officers found dried cannabis buds packed among the declared cargo. Officials estimate the drugs have a value of about ฿16 million. The entire shipment was immediately seized as evidence.

The Customs Department said the exporter could face prosecution for submitting a false customs declaration under the Customs Act. In addition, investigators are examining possible offences under the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act.

They are also considering breaches of the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 notification designating cannabis as a controlled herb. As part of the investigation, officers are tracing everyone connected with the export attempt. They are also working to identify the wider network behind the shipment.

The seizure reflects Thailand’s growing prominence in the international cannabis trade. Since cannabis was liberalised in 2022, the kingdom has become a significant source country for illegal exports.

Thailand emerges as a major global cannabis source as overseas seizures rise after 2022 liberalisation

Criminal syndicates quickly exploited legal cultivation, abundant supply and relatively low domestic prices. They also capitalised on Thailand’s extensive air and sea transport links. As a result, customs and police agencies have reported record seizures across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Britain has experienced some of the largest interceptions. According to the National Crime Agency, cannabis trafficking from Thailand has risen sharply since 2023. Hundreds of couriers have been arrested at British airports.

Notably, several individual seizures exceeded half a tonne. The cannabis was concealed inside multiple suitcases arriving on commercial flights from Bangkok. Investigators believe organised crime groups recruited hundreds of so-called drug mules to move the shipments.

Elsewhere, authorities across Asia have reported a similar trend. Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia have all intercepted substantial cannabis consignments traced to Thailand. Indonesia recently announced the seizure of 3.37 tonnes believed to have originated in Thailand.

International seizures across Europe and Asia as Thai cannabis trafficking networks expand

The operation targeted transnational organised crime syndicates. Separately, customs officers at Surat Airport in India uncovered hydroponic cannabis concealed inside luggage arriving from Bangkok. Hong Kong authorities have also repeatedly warned travellers after several major seizures linked to flights from Thailand.

In response, Thai Customs has strengthened inspections at airports, seaports and cargo terminals nationwide. Officials say they have detected thousands of attempted cannabis export cases during the past year.

Many investigations involve organised criminal groups recruiting foreign nationals as couriers. Others rely on concealing cannabis inside legitimate export cargo. Those methods have forced customs officers to increase inspections of high-risk shipments before departure.

In parallel, cooperation with overseas enforcement agencies has intensified. Intelligence is being shared more closely with destination countries.

Investigators are identifying trafficking routes, suspected exporters and criminal organisers operating across several jurisdictions. That collaboration aims to intercept shipments before they reach overseas markets and dismantle the networks behind them.

The growing number of international seizures has also intensified scrutiny of Thailand’s cannabis industry. Overseas interceptions have become a central issue in the government’s review of cannabis regulation.

Officials argue that expanding smuggling has damaged Thailand’s international reputation while strengthening transnational organised crime.

Thai Customs intensifies inspections and intelligence sharing as cannabis laws are questioned

Against that backdrop, the Laem Chabang seizure stands out for both its scale and concealment. More than 1.6 tonnes of dried cannabis was hidden inside an apparently routine commercial shipment.

The drugs were packed among legitimate export cargo destined for the Netherlands. Nevertheless, customs officers uncovered the consignment before the containers left for Europe.

Investigators are now tracing every individual linked to the failed export operation. They are also expanding the investigation into the wider trafficking network. As part of the inquiry, officers are examining everyone involved in organising, exporting and moving the shipment. The seized cannabis remains in official custody as evidence.

Meanwhile, the international climate surrounding Thailand’s cannabis policy has shifted markedly. Growing overseas seizures have placed the country’s regulatory regime under closer scrutiny. In particular, repeated interceptions across Europe have intensified attention on cannabis exports originating in Thailand. Those cases have become a significant issue as the government reviews its cannabis laws.

At the same time, international concern has increasingly focused on the health risks associated with regular use of high-concentration cannabis.

That concern has developed alongside the growth of sophisticated trafficking networks targeting overseas markets. Notably, the cannabis intercepted in major international seizures is high-grade product sought by organised criminal groups. Those same networks have also purchased and cultivated cannabis in Thailand before attempting to export it abroad.

Further reading:

90 Day cannabis shop crackdown launched by deputy minister in Phuket as concerns about Pot sales spiral

Smuggled cannabis exports activity grows rapidly with thousands of tourist cases to the UK intercepted

Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Top Bhumjaithai Party figure defends the party’s position on cannabis. Only supported medical use

Massive cannabis seizure from Thailand by Polish and German officials piles further pressure on Bangkok

Thai Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess