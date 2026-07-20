Suspect denies murdering Mr Tong despite police finding his severed head in a paint can near the mutilated body. DNA confirms the remains as detectives pursue three charges and investigate possible accomplices in the brutal killing.

A suspect has been remanded in custody over one of Thailand’s most shocking recent murders after police uncovered a severed head and genitals inside a paint can just metres from a mutilated body in rural Udon Thani. Although the 40-year-old vehemently denies murder and even told detectives he was “afraid of ghosts”, forensic tests have confirmed the head belonged to the victim, while investigators continue probing whether accomplices helped conceal the crime. As police press three serious criminal charges, the victim’s grieving aunt says her family is too poor to afford a funeral and is demanding justice for a killing that has stunned locals.

A man accused of one of Udon Thani’s most gruesome killings has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Udon Thani Provincial Court.

Despite three criminal charges, he continues to deny every allegation. Police, however, insist the evidence gathered during the investigation points to him as the killer. The case remains under active investigation as officers continue examining whether others helped conceal the victim’s body.

The case centres on the death of Mr. Somsak, known as “Tong”, aged 35. Villagers found his mutilated body inside a rice field hut on the edge of Ban Suk Sabai Village in Moo 12, Phon Sung Subdistrict, Ban Dung District.

The victim had been beheaded. His genitals had been severed. One Achilles tendon had also been cut. The discovery immediately triggered a major police operation across the rural area.

Police find head in paint can after arresting suspect resting just metres from mutilated body

Soon afterwards, officers searched nearby buildings and fields. They found the suspect, Mr. Nirut, known locally as “Thung”, resting inside another hut about 50 metres from where the body lay. Police then searched the structure in detail.

Inside, officers discovered a 20-litre paint can containing a severed human head and the victim’s genitals mixed with dog bones. Moreover, investigators recovered bloodstains, strands of hair and fragments believed to be human remains. Forensic specialists immediately seized every item for scientific examination.

Meanwhile, police questioned Mr. Nirut for several days before seeking an arrest warrant. The Udon Thani Provincial Court later approved the request.

Before taking him for remand on July 20, Pol Lt Col Phavichroj Wimolrojanakorn, Deputy Superintendent for Investigation at Ban Dung Police Station, questioned him again and formally informed him of the charges. Even then, the 40-year-old denied killing Mr. Tong. Instead, he insisted he did not know who committed the murder. He also claimed he had no idea how the victim’s severed head came to be inside the paint can found in his own field hut.

Suspect denies murder, laughs during questioning as police press criminal charges against him

According to investigators, the suspect remained calm throughout questioning. At times, he laughed while answering police questions.

He told officers, “I didn’t kill him because I’m afraid of ghosts.” Afterwards, he offered condolences to the dead man, saying, “May he rest in peace. I didn’t kill him. If possible, I would like to pay my respects to the deceased’s body.”

Nevertheless, detectives rejected his account. They said the investigation had produced strong evidence linking him to the killing. Accordingly, police proceeded with three charges of intentional homicide, concealing and disposing of a corpse, and animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, forensic testing produced another significant breakthrough. Specialists at Udon Thani Hospital completed examinations on the recovered remains. Bone marrow analysis confirmed that the severed head found inside the paint can belonged to Mr. Somsak.

The result formally linked the remains recovered from the suspect’s hut to the mutilated body discovered nearby. In addition, forensic experts continue examining blood, hair and suspected human tissue recovered during the searches. Detectives are also awaiting further laboratory findings from material seized at both locations.

Victim’s aunt believes others helped conceal body as police continue examining evidence

However, investigators are also examining whether the crime involved more than one person. The victim’s aunt, Ms. Wichian, believes accomplices helped conceal the body after the killing.

She accepts that the suspect is likely responsible because the crime scene was inside his property. Even so, she doubts one person alone could have moved the body. She also believes someone deliberately attempted to destroy evidence.

According to her, blood appeared to have been washed from the victim’s body before powder was applied. She described the concealment as methodical and carried out in stages. However, police have not confirmed those observations and say the issue remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family faces severe financial hardship. Ms. Wichian said Mr. Tong’s body remains at the hospital while the autopsy is completed.

Afterwards, the family will not hold a traditional multi-day funeral because they cannot afford the cost. Instead, they have decided to donate the body to a foundation, which will arrange the cremation. She said the decision reflected both poverty and her declining health after more than two years of illness.

“We have no money, my dear,” she said tearfully. “I’ve been sick for two years now, not strong at all. So I intend to donate everything to the foundation to manage, and then we’ll make merit later. We’ll bring rice and curry to the temple, whatever is convenient.”

Family cannot afford funeral as aunt recalls victim’s hard life and demands justice for brutal killing

She also reflected on Mr. Tong’s difficult life. He never knew his father, who abandoned the family before he was born. Later, his mother died, leaving him an orphan. He eventually found work as a labourer in Bangkok but regularly returned home to visit his aunt at the local market.

Consequently, she said his brutal death had left the family devastated. She urged police to prosecute everyone responsible to the fullest extent of the law. She also warned that anyone involved in such violence could remain a danger if not brought before the courts.

Later on July 20, the Sri Suttho Rescue Association travelled to Udon Thani Hospital to collect Mr. Tong’s body. His aunt formally entrusted the remains to the rescue team, which will arrange cremation at Wat Burapawan.

Afterwards, relatives planned a traditional evening ceremony to invite Mr. Tong’s spirit back from the place where his body was found. Meanwhile, detectives continue to review forensic evidence, witness statements, and material recovered from both huts.

Although one suspect has now been remanded in custody, investigators have not ruled out further arrests as they continue examining whether anyone else helped conceal the body after the killing.

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