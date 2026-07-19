A hidden Bangkok ‘secret pub’ disguised as a game shop has been exposed as a major drug den after police arrested 11 suspects, seized large quantities of narcotics and uncovered a dangerous building with only one escape route for punters consuming narcotics.

Police have uncovered what they describe as one of Bangkok’s most dangerous hidden drug venues, smashing a tightly guarded 24-hour “secret pub” concealed behind a game shop, arresting 11 suspects and uncovering an operation where narcotics were allegedly sold and consumed openly inside a building with no fire exits. The raid, launched after the deadly Lat Phrao entertainment venue fire triggered citywide inspections, exposed a venue catering to trusted nightlife insiders, seized large quantities of ketamine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine, and prompted a renewed police offensive against illegal entertainment businesses operating beyond the reach of the law.

Bangkok police have smashed a hidden drug den operating behind the façade of a game shop, arresting 11 suspects and seizing narcotics, cash and contraband during a major raid in Huai Khwang.

Officers said the four-storey building ran as a tightly controlled “secret pub” where drugs, not alcohol, were the main attraction. The operation followed intelligence gathered during a citywide crackdown on entertainment venues.

The raid took place on July 18 after officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau joined the Bangkok Narcotics Suppression Bureau to execute a search warrant issued by the Criminal Court the previous day. Police searched the commercial building on Pracha Uthit Road after investigators identified it as an illegal venue known among regular customers as “Secret Pub Soi 1.” The warrant was issued under Criminal Court case No. K.99/2569.

Secret drug pub hid behind game shop as nightlife insiders packed venue from dawn until afternoon

According to investigators, the building was disguised as a game shop to avoid suspicion. Tarpaulins covered the frontage while parked vehicles shielded the entrance from public view. Access was tightly controlled from the outset.

Only trusted customers were allowed inside. Police said most visitors were bar hosts, entertainers and their companions arriving after licensed nightlife venues had closed.

Inside, officers found a venue designed to keep customers cut off from the outside world. Heavy black tinting blocked daylight throughout the premises. As a result, investigators said many customers lost all sense of time. The venue reportedly remained busiest between 4am and 3pm. Some customers even experienced disorientation and sensitivity to daylight after leaving the building.

Instead of serving alcohol as its main business, police said staff openly sold illegal drugs. Customers allegedly bought narcotics directly from employees before consuming them at their tables. Investigators said there was no attempt to hide the activity. Drugs were reportedly used openly throughout the venue without fear of detection.

Police seize ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine and meth. Raid uncovers drugs, cash and packed VIP rooms

Police said the establishment stocked ketamine, ecstasy, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and drug mixtures described as potions. Investigators believe drug sales formed the core of the business. The venue allegedly operated in this manner for more than a year before the raid.

During the operation, officers secured every floor before making arrests. Eleven suspects were taken into custody. Police seized 224 ecstasy tablets, 51.16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 326.24 grams of ketamine and 3.83 grams of cocaine. Officers also confiscated 19 pod systems, 38 e-cigarettes, 91,000 baht in cash, two rings and a framed amulet resembling gold. The seized property was valued at about 300,000 baht.

On the ground floor, officers found a fully operating entertainment venue with 28 customers and staff inside. Drug tests were immediately carried out. Several people tested positive for narcotics, investigators said.

Above them, the mezzanine had been converted into VIP rooms. The second floor served as living quarters for the man identifying himself as the owner. Police discovered additional narcotics, e-cigarettes and other prohibited items during that search.

Illegal venue had no licence, no fire exits and only one escape route despite drug-fuelled crowd

Notably, investigators uncovered serious safety failures throughout the building. The premises had no licence to operate as an entertainment venue.

It also had only one entrance and exit. There were no fire escapes anywhere inside the building. At the rear, officers found a fully enclosed kitchen that further restricted any emergency evacuation. Police also found lighters being used inside despite the enclosed conditions.

The investigation began after the Commissioner General of Police ordered inspections of entertainment venues across Bangkok following the deadly Lat Phrao entertainment venue fire. In response, investigators focused on illegal venues operating outside normal business hours. Intelligence gathered during those inspections eventually led officers to the Huai Khwang premises.

Among those arrested were two people identified as operators of the business and two employees identified as Mr Somchai and Mr Phatthana. They face charges including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of e-cigarettes, illegally operating a service establishment and violating legal opening and closing hours.

Owner admits running secret drug pub for up to two years as police vow wider crackdown across Bangkok

The remaining nine suspects were employees and customers who tested positive for drug use. All were handed to investigators at Huai Khwang Police Station together with the seized evidence.

During questioning, Mr Somchai, whose surname was withheld by police, admitted operating the clandestine venue for about one to two years. He also admitted the seized drugs belonged to him. According to investigators, he said he bought the narcotics for personal use and to sell to tourists visiting the establishment.

Separately, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said the case exposed a venue built around illegal drug sales and drug consumption. He said the building’s layout created an equally serious safety threat.

The senior officer noted that the premises had only one entrance and exit. There were no emergency escape routes. Behind the entertainment area sat a completely enclosed kitchen, leaving occupants with almost no way out during an emergency. He warned that anyone unconscious or heavily intoxicated by drugs would face an extremely high risk if a fire broke out.

In parallel, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet said the Metropolitan Police would continue expanding operations against drug dealers, suppliers and anyone facilitating illegal entertainment businesses. He said investigators would pursue every level of the network while continuing inspections across Bangkok.

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