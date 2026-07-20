Bhumjaithai-led government targets online platforms with new Digital Platform bill with stronger powers

Thailand is preparing landmark laws to tighten control over digital platforms, with mandatory registration, revenue disclosure, seller verification, fraud liability, advertising transparency and stronger consumer protection before Parliament debates the bill in September.

Thailand is preparing the biggest overhaul of its digital economy in years, with ministers finalising landmark legislation that would place social media platforms, online marketplaces and ride-sharing services under sweeping new legal obligations. The proposed Digital Platform Economy Bill would introduce mandatory business registration, tougher fraud liability, stricter seller verification, stronger consumer safeguards, advertising transparency, expanded regulatory powers and closer tax scrutiny, marking a decisive shift in how one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors is governed as the legislation heads towards Cabinet and parliamentary scrutiny expected in September.

Thailand is moving closer to introducing a sweeping new law to regulate digital platforms, with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) confirming its Digital Platform Economy Bill is ready for the next stage.

The legislation is designed to regulate digital service providers, strengthen consumer protection and promote fair competition across Thailand’s expanding online economy. It would also create a single legal framework covering some of the country’s largest digital platforms.

DES Deputy Minister Nan Boonthida Somchai said the bill is now being finalised. It will then be submitted to the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, for legal review. After that process, the bill will be forwarded to the Cabinet before entering Parliament. She said the House of Representatives is expected to consider the legislation in September.

Digital Platform Economy Bill advances to Cabinet as Parliament prepares to examine reforms

Ms Nan spoke after chairing a meeting with Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) executive director Chaichana Mitrpant.

The meeting reviewed both the Digital Platform Economy Bill and separate legislation covering artificial intelligence. She said the platform bill is an important measure supporting Thailand’s digital economy. As part of this, it would establish clearer legal obligations for digital service providers operating in the country.

Under the proposed law, platform operators would have to comply with regulatory standards and establish self-regulatory mechanisms. They would also be required to operate according to recognised principles of good governance.

Every provider would have to register its business. Businesses exceeding annual revenue of 1.8 million baht would face additional disclosure requirements. They would have to reveal the sources of their income, especially revenue generated in Thailand. Failure to comply would result in penalties.

Notably, the bill places strong emphasis on consumer protection. Platforms would have to inform users about potential risks linked to their services. Online marketplaces would also have to ensure sellers offer only products that are legal under Thai law.

New consumer safeguards require faster complaints handling, verified sellers and greater transparency

Customer complaints would have to be processed within 24 hours. Paid advertising would also require clear identification. Advertisers’ identities would likewise have to be disclosed.

In parallel, the legislation would impose broader responsibilities on platform operators. Ms Nan said companies would have to take action against illegal goods and services offered through their systems. The bill may also include an annex identifying categories of controlled goods and services requiring closer oversight.

Verification requirements would also become significantly stricter. Platforms would have to verify sellers, drivers and other service providers before allowing them to operate. They would also have to keep those records accurate and up to date. Clear disclosure of service fees, commissions and other charges would become mandatory.

On another front, the legislation would expand regulatory powers over the digital platform sector. Regulators would be authorised to oversee service fees, commissions and other platform charges. They would also supervise the rules, procedures and conditions governing platform services.

Fraud liability, tax scrutiny and stronger oversight widen scope of Thailand’s digital platform reforms

The proposed law also introduces tougher provisions covering fraud. Ms Nan said social media companies and ride-sharing platforms could share responsibility for fraud committed by service providers using their systems. That would apply where operators failed to carry out adequate verification before allowing those providers onto their platforms.

Separately, the government is examining taxation issues involving digital platform businesses. ETDA will work with the Revenue Department to study tax matters affecting the sector. Those findings are expected to support future implementation of the legislation.

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The bill combines business registration, revenue disclosure, consumer safeguards, advertising transparency, seller verification and expanded regulatory oversight within a single legal framework. If approved, it would mark a significant expansion of government regulation across Thailand’s fast-growing digital economy.

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