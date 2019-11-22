Pope Francis called for the ‘uprooting’ of the evils of human trafficking, the sex industry and slave labour in Thailand as well as other countries. He called for a restoration of the dignity of women and children in these areas.

Pope Francis met Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chanocha and had an audience with the King later in the day accompanied by Queen Suthida. During his speech at Government House, the pontiff focused on the exploitation abuse of women and children in clear comments that appeared to target the sex and forced labour industries. The Pope directly referred to women and children who were victims of prostitution.

The Pope visited Government House on Thursday morning and met the prime minister. Pope Francis and the General Prayut shook hands on the grounds as the pope arrived at the office of the Thai government leader.

Later on Thursday, the pope had a private audience with the King and Queen at the Dusit Palace.

Pope Francis did not shy away from the issues

The Pope, as always, did not shy away from the substance in his message and it is was a pointed one.

The pontiff deplored the human trafficking industry and praised the Thai government for its efforts to combat the problem.

Focus on the plight of women and children

However, the pontiff’s message was broader and he also referenced the use of forced labour but focused on the rights of women and children.

He described these groups as human beings who ‘are violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse.’

Attack on the sex industry

The pope brought up prostitution as being supplied by human trafficking activities and it was clear from his comments that he was addressing the sex industry in Thailand and further afield.

‘Uproot this evil’

He appeared to be calling for an end to it when he said that world leaders should act to ‘uproot this evil and to provide ways to restore their dignity.’

A familiar theme for his pope has been his visceral opposition to the excesses of commercialism and consumerism which undermines human dignity and also the family ethos.

Catholic church at the forefront of campaigns for tougher laws to outlaw prostitution worldwide

This is, of course, quite apart from the moral repugnance to prostitution.

The Catholic church in Europe in the recent years, through its agencies and even religious orders, has been at the fore of political efforts working alongside feminists groups to change prostitution laws such as those in Sweden and Ireland which criminalises those paying for sex.

Organisations working to remove women in Thailand from prostitution working with the government

Many organisations, supported by the Catholic church in Thailand and other Asian countries, are involved with supporting efforts to remove women from the clutches of the sex industry particularly those who are coerced into the industry through debt bondage.

These groups are also assisting the Thai government in its anti-human trafficking campaign which is focusing on stopping the exploitation of minors.

Called for a dignified future for children

The pope also focused on the plight of children in his comments.

‘The future of our people is linked in large measure to the way we will ensure a dignified future to our children,’ he said in his speech at the nerve scene of the Thai government in the presence of Thailand’s prime minister.

Thailand is a human trafficking hub

Thailand is a key human trafficking hub where less well of people from neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar are often transported to for a variety of purposes, many of which are abusive.

This can include prostitution and slave labour.

Francis has championed efforts to fight human trafficking throughout the world including Asia

The pope has championed efforts within the Vatican and throughout the Catholic Church to take on human traffickers on the ground in communities throughout the world, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The Vatican has also been active in educating political leaders and creating awareness of the issue.

Praised Thailand for its efforts and history as a haven for oppressed people in the region during conflict

The Pope praised Thailand for its efforts in fighting human trafficking and for being a country that often offered a safe haven to oppressed people in need during its recent history.

Called for a warmer welcome for migrants

However, Pope Francis called for a greater effort to welcome migrants.

It is this message that has led him into controversy with the political right in western countries who see huge migration waves as a threat to the west’s economic stability and security.

There is also growing indicators that the public is opposed to uncontrolled migration.

Pope urges support for those seeking freedom as well as ‘a decent life for their families’ economically

But the pope was not to be deterred.

‘May every nation devise effective means for protecting the dignity and rights of migrants and refugees, who face dangers, uncertainties and exploitation in their quest for freedom and a decent life for their families,’ he said on Thursday in Bangkok.

The Pope met Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthidia at the Dusit Palace after visiting the Catholic St Louis Hospital before attending a mass at the national stadium in Bangkok attended by over 70,000 people.

