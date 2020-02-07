Austrians Michael Bank De and Hei Delin De, both in their fifties, died instantly on Tuesday when their motorbike hit a pickup head-on while travelling the wrong side of the road in Krabi.

A 68-year-old Austrian national, a long term expat who lived in Phuket, was found dead on Wednesday evening at a condominium complex. His death follows the tragic demise of two 50 Austrian tourists in their fifties in a motorbike accident in Krabi the day before.

Police were called to a condominium building in the Patong area of Phuket on Wednesday after 10 pm when reports were received that a body was lying on the ground.

The man was identified by police as a 68-year-old Austrian national but his name has not been made public at this stage.

Police are still gathering evidence relating to the incident but it appears that the man fell from the 12th-floor condominium unit he was staying in at the Patong Night Plaza building.

68 year old had high blood pressure and diabetes

Police found medication in the condominium including pills for diabetes and high blood pressure. They believe that the man was staying at the complex alone.

The Austrian’s body is reported to have fallen near the edge of a water treatment facility. The police officer leading the investigation is Police Lieutenant Pongsathorn Phothong.

Travelled from Vienna on December 19th last

The Austrian is believed to have come to Thailand from Vienna and entered the kingdom in December. His visa allowed him to remain in Thailand until March 17th 2020. However, it understood that the man was a long term expat resident of Phuket.

Lieutenant Pongsathorn revealed that police had notified the Austrian embassy of the death and that the man’s body has been taken to Patong Hospital.

Fatal road traffic accident on Tuesday killed 2 Austrian tourists in a head collision with a pickup

The tragedy follows the death of two other Austrian nationals in Krabi on Tuesday. The two were tourists and were killed when their motorbike collided head-on with a pickup.

Police later identified the two as 54-year-old Michael Bank De and 53-year-old Hei Delin De.

They moved to the wrong lane

The pickup driver told police that the motorbike moved over onto his lane of the highway. An investigation is underway and officers are interviewing other witnesses to the crash.

73-year-old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai

On Monday, police in Chiang Mai announced that a 73-year-old Swedish man had been found dead at a condo-hotel in the Chang Phueak area of the city.

The elderly man was named as Gunnar Andersson and was known to be a heavy drinker. His naked body was found on his bathroom floor without any visible signs of injury or struggle.

The man had been living at the location for a year and authorities believe his death was due to an underlying health problem. An autopsy was ordered at Maharaj Nakorn Hospital.

Further reading:

UK man killed in Jomtien beach fall from his condo balcony suffered from a panic attack medical condition

Thai girlfriend survives fall from 5th floor condo after heated argument with her French partner

Young mother and father arrested by police in Pak Kret after new born baby found on July 23rd at condo complex