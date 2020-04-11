The Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket is supported by western countries making life better for stray dogs and cats. As the city locks down, this mission is designed to make sure no stray dog or cat is left wanting at this time. It’s a time when humans also need to keep their spirits and the best part of our nature up. What better way to do it then by helping our closest animal friends?

Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation has been busy bringing in 11 tonnes of feed for dogs and cats in the tourist city in a food lift designed to help the strays survive the current lockdown which will become even more severe from the 13th April to the 26th.

As Phuket prepares to go into lockdown for two weeks and while some in the ravaged tourist city are blaming foreigners for the high rate of Covid 19 infection, a few good Thai people have their hearts in the bright place.

A group called the Soi Dog Foundation has used a fleet of is own transport vehicles to bring in 470 large bags of dog feed and 140 similar bags for cats to help our four-legged friends in Phuket get through the lockdown.

Temples to become the focus for stray dogs and cats

Those organising the food drop for the stray dogs and cats are focusing their attention on local temples where the animals tend to move towards at this time.

Those working with the foundation which is a non-profit organisation registered in Thailand and supported by foreigners in many western countries including the United States, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and Switzerland. It is legally registered in those countries.

The mission of the foundation is simply to improve the lives of stray dogs and cats in Thailand and particularly in Phuket where it is headquartered.

Stricter lockdown will make efforts to assist stray animals more difficult – this is why the large feed drop operation was launched this week

The reason for the intense operation in the last few days before the stricter lockdown begins is that foundation staff are concerned that they may not be able to provide the same level of assistance to the animals who are already feeling bewildered and that something is going wrong with their human friends.

The closure of restaurants and tourist activity in Phuket has deprived many four-legged ones of a daily meal and also the company of human beings on the streets.

Soi Dog experts warn that the change in the environment has led dogs and cats to move out of their normal environments or localities in search of food which of course leads them into increased danger and frustration.

Even in lockdown, humans can help by letting out a bowl of food or clean water for our friends

Soi Dog officials are encouraging anyone living in Phuket to help out with some food or even bowls of clean water for their furry friends at this time until the lockdown is lifted.

Their aim is that no animal in Phuket will be left behind during this emergency which is also pushing man’s best friends to the limit.

However, at this time, a little act of compassion for our closest animal friends can also be a tonic for the human spirit and the heart that is needed by us all to get through these trying days.

