In a shocking turn, the Prosecution Office for Juvenile and Family Cases rejects the case against the 14-year-old Siam Paragon shooter. Citing an ‘illegal’ investigation and the boy’s mental state, prosecutors demand proper legal proceedings at a later stage.

Investigation police at Pathumwan Police Station were delivered bombshell news on Thursday. The case against the 14-year-old mass shooter in the Siam Paragon Shopping Centre tragedy on October 3rd last was not only rejected by the Prosecutor’s Office but, at this time, the investigation itself was deemed ‘illegal’. This appears to be based on the inclusion of statements made by the minor. Prosecutors referred to the accused as ‘Boy P’ or a ‘child’ in their reply to the case lodged with them on December 20th last. The accused minor, a private school student, is a patient at the prestigious Galya Rajanagarindra Institute, a psychiatric facility. He was taken there from prison days after being remanded in custody when he last appeared before the Criminal Court in Bangkok.

In a surprising development, the case against the 14-year-old boy responsible for a mass shooting at Siam Paragon Shopping Centre has been rejected by the Prosecutor’s Office for Juvenile and Family Cases in Bangkok.

Prosecutors for Juvenile and Family cases rejected a file from investigators at Pathumwan Police pursuing a case against the boy. The charges against the 14-year-old boy allege he murdered two people including a Chinese tourist.

Formerly, this was in a horrific mass shooting at the Siam Paragon Shopping Centre on October 3rd. Meanwhile, he was also charged with multiple accounts of attempted murder.

Mass murder on October 3rd tarnished Thailand’s image among foreign tourists particularly in China after a Chinese mother of twin girls was executed

The killings by the boy, a student at a private school nearby, severely damaged Thailand’s tourism prospects in China. This happened when the brutal details of the case were broadcast online by the 16-year-old niece of a murdered Chinese woman.

The victim had been shopping in the popular shopping mall with her twin daughters. She was mercilessly killed by the 14-year-old boy.

Accordingly, on December 20th, the case file was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office. However, it was sent back this week and deemed ‘illegal’ based on the mental state of the teenage boy. In the file, the accused is referred to as ‘Boy P’.

Prosecutors say case treatment for the boy at the prestigious Galya Rajanagarindra Institute shows that he is not in a fit state to be prosecuted.

Prosecutor’s office rejects file sent by Pathumwan Police Station on December 20th for failing to take into account the boy’s mental health condition

The medical reports state that he has been verbally unresponsive and lacks awareness to stand trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted to police that a statute of limitations of 20 years applies to the case. In brief, this allows the boy time to recover his mental health to be able to stand trial in court.

A spokesperson for the police revealed that the prosecutor in the juvenile case had returned the complaint and file.

On December 28, Mr Naken Thongpraiwan, a deputy spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, gave details to reporters. He has been liaising with investigation officers at Pathumwan Police Station.

The case was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office of Juvenile and Family Cases Division 3 in Bangkok. The minor was also charged with carrying a firearm into the city without having permission to do so and for shooting in public without reasonable cause.

Prosecutor’s Office responded by detailing the evidence on file about the boy’s ongoing treatment at the psychiatric facility. It prohibits further steps

In response, the prosecutor noted that the investigation file was opened on October 5th, 2023. After that, the boy in question had been sent to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute.

In an examination of the minor’s treatment, there was a psychiatric diagnosis by the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute. It confirmed that the accused had a mental illness. Certainly, he was not in a position to fight the legal case against him.

The prosecutor further noted that on November 3rd, 2023, another doctor’s diagnosis and evaluation of the minor’s mental state was in progress.

The prosecutors noted that the police case against the minor included statements made by him.

Furthermore, the file indicates that on the 21st of November 2023, doctors at the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute filed an updated report.

In short, the report suggested that the accused has no understanding or awareness of the criminal charges against him.

It also concluded that there is a lack of ability to talk and answer questions.

Additionally, it noted that ‘Boy P’ was unable to control his emotions or behaviour. The evaluation was by a multidisciplinary forensic psychiatric team at the respected institute

At length, it concluded the child was still unable to stand trial.

Further legal action in the boy’s case held as ‘illegal’ under the Criminal Procedure Code and Court and Juvenile and Family Court Procedure Act, 2010

Based on the file presented to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Juvenile and Family Cases, it concluded that the investigation thus far into the boy was illegal.

It formed this opinion based on the Court and Juvenile and Family Court Procedure Act, 2010, Section 6. It also cites the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 14 and Section 134.

The prosecutor informed police investigators that their activities constituted an illegal investigation of the accused who is a child. Therefore, the prosecutor’s office ordered that the investigation files be returned.

At the same time, the prosecutor’s office urged the police to reconsider their position.

Evidently, it did not consider legal proceedings or processes at this time to be legal. The prosecutor’s office suggested that the police undertake and complete the investigation at a time when the accused child is in a position to fight the case and is in a state of mental recovery.

Significantly, the prosecutor’s office pointed out that the statute of limitations in this case is 20 years.

Case now stopped in its tracks, it leaves police investigators in a stunning situation where they must await the accused’s mental health recovery to act

The surprising development, in the case against the 14-year-old boy, accused of mass murder is another stunning situation.

Especially, given that there was widespread praise of the Royal Thai Police for its reaction to the case on October 3rd. Undoubtedly, the prompt action by the police that day saved lives.

At the same time, the case against the perpetrator of the mass shooting at Siam Paragon Shopping Centre is rejected. In any case, for now, by the shock decision by the Prosecutors for Juvenile and Family Cases. Certainly, the basis for this is the accused’s mental state.

The office concerned is the Prosecutor’s Office for Juvenile and Family Cases of Division 3 in Bangkok. The case is against the accused boy, identified as Boy P, a minor under 15 years of age.

It alleges that on October 3rd he killed other people with premeditation being in possession of firearms and ammunition without legal authority.

Harrowing account of the murder of an innocent mother of twin girls broadcast online on Weibo to Chinese audiences in the days after the mass shooting

The brutal and heartbreaking details of the case were broadcast online by the 16-year-old niece of one of the victims.

The online broadcast on the Chinese site Weibo further tarnished Thailand’s image as a safe tourist destination.

Previously on October 3rd, Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, visited the scene of the outrage. He raised security concerns and hinted at a potential review of safety measures for tourists.

The attacker, dressed in military-style clothing, reportedly had a fascination with firearms, showing off the weapon to friends online.

In any case, the incident sent shockwaves through Thailand, particularly given the young age of the perpetrator.

Afterwards, it was revealed that the boy may have mental health issues linked to excessive gaming.

The 16-year-old niece of one of the victims recounted the terror that unfolded on the second floor of the shopping centre, describing how women sought refuge in restrooms as the attacker approached, leading to the cold-blooded murder of her aunt.

Highlights the complexity for police dealing with a case involving both an underage perpetrator and one who appears to be suffering acute mental illness

The rejection of the case by the Prosecutor’s Office for Juvenile and Family Cases shows the complexity of dealing with juvenile offenders, especially when mental health concerns are raised. The decision to return the case to the investigating officer suggests that legal procedures may not have been followed appropriately.

Deputy Spokesman of the Attorney General’s Office, Mr Naken Thongpraiwan, explained that the prosecutor deemed the investigation illegal.

This was in view of the fact that officers proceeded without waiting for a mental health diagnosis.

Later, this came from the treating institution, the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute. The accused, still a child, has been undergoing treatment and psychiatric evaluation, with the facility.

It has concluded that he lacks understanding, awareness of charges, and the ability to stand trial.

Gun culture and mental health issues, a deadly mix

The prosecutor’s decision to return the case to the investigating officers underlines the importance of adhering to legal procedures. Especially when dealing with juvenile cases and mental health considerations.

The 20-year statute of limitations provides a lengthy timeframe for the boy to undergo necessary treatment and potentially stand trial in the future.

The rejection of the case raises broader questions. Simultaneously, the challenge of mental health awareness and navigating legal frameworks for juvenile offenders.

Additionally, the increased prevalence of gun culture and spiralling mental health issues in the population is a disturbing situation.

Further reading:

Tourism fee fund to be fast-tracked after payouts to families in the Siam Paragon mass shooting

Tourism boss calls for special state body to manage the new foreign tourism levy postponed yet again

Killer’s parents did not appear in court as Chinese niece recalls the terror of her aunt being executed

Police chief confirms 2 dead with reports of at least one more fatality in Bangkok mass shooting

14-year-old boy murdered Chinese tourist in a terror attack on Bangkok’s Siam Paragon Centre

Police arrest Chinese kidnapper with similar details to an abduction for ransom case in April

New visa-free regime plan for Chinese tourists will see more criminal elements entering Thailand

Crackdown on crime wave against Chinese tourists in Bangkok as concerns also raised on cannabis

Incoming tourism growth slows amid visas, airfares and attacks on Chinese nationals which have caused jitters

Economic recovery shaky despite strong foreign tourism as global economic outlook deteriorates

Chinese kidnapping victim held by Immigration police and facing extradition over fraud case

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>







