Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra faced lese-majeste charge as his daughter was suspended as PM. Thaksin arrived cheered on the street by supporters, and played his part in court. Lawyers called the case baseless. Trial behind closed doors continues. Potential impact on family’s political future.

As his daughter was suspended from her role as Prime Minister on Tuesday, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra faced a lèse-majesté charge at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. The 76-year-old arrived flanked by his eldest daughter and was met with cheers from loyal supporters. After a full day of testimony, his lawyer sounded confident. He said Thaksin isn’t worried and called the case baseless—something that should never have been pursued.

On the morning of July 1, Thailand experienced a rare convergence of legal and political upheaval. Of course, it could only have been the Shinawatra family. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared at the Criminal Court to face serious charges under Article 112, while his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was suspended from her duties by the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, Thaksin was in court for the first day of witness examination in a lèse-majesté case brought against him. The charges stem from an interview he gave in 2015 to a South Korean media outlet.

Thaksin accused under Section 112 and Computer Crime Act for comments linking coup to royal circles in 2015

The prosecution accuses Thaksin of violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code and the Computer Crime Act. These charges are serious and carry stiff penalties. Section 112 makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the monarchy. Furthermore, the Computer Crime Act adds further penalties for disseminating such content online.

On Tuesday, Thaksin entered the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road quietly. He avoided reporters by using a side entrance. Nevertheless, a crowd of supporters gathered outside. They cheered as he arrived, showing that he still commands strong backing from sections of the public, especially among working-class Thais.

Accompanying him was his elder daughter, Ms. Pinthongtha Shinawatra Kunakornwong. She came to offer moral support during what could become a prolonged and high-profile trial. Later that day, she was seen again—this time at Government House—shortly after the Constitutional Court’s order suspended her younger sister from the premiership.

The case, filed under black number A.1860/2566, was brought by the Office of the Attorney General. According to the prosecution, Thaksin’s 2015 comments damaged the monarchy’s reputation and misused computer networks to spread offensive content. He denies all charges and has been released on bail pending trial.

Courtroom 902 trial held behind closed doors with Thaksin actively questioning prosecution witnesses

Court proceedings began in Courtroom 902 and lasted throughout the day. According to Thaksin’s legal team, the former leader was not merely passive. After his lawyers completed their duties, Thaksin himself asked questions of the prosecution’s witnesses. Consequently, his direct participation suggested a deep personal investment in the outcome of the case.

Importantly, the trial is being held behind closed doors. The court issued a confidentiality order due to the sensitive nature of the charges. Therefore, no details about the witnesses or testimony can be publicly disclosed. This is standard in Thailand for cases involving Section 112.

At 4:10 p.m., after proceedings ended, Thaksin left the court in the same vehicle he arrived in—a distinctive two-tone Mercedes-Benz with the license plate Thor Sor 267. Again, he avoided speaking to the press.

Outside, his personal lawyer, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri, addressed reporters. The legal eagle confirmed that Thaksin was in good spirits despite the serious charges. “He didn’t look stressed,” Winyat said. “He was calm and alert, even though the court session was long.”

Lawyer says Thaksin confident evidence will not support charges despite tiredness after long first day

Winyat added that Thaksin may have appeared tired, which was understandable after sitting through hours of proceedings. Nonetheless, he emphasised that Thaksin was not worried. “He believes the evidence doesn’t support the charges,” he said. “In his view, this case never should have been filed.”

The first day of the trial saw three prosecution witnesses testify. According to the defence, four more witnesses are expected to appear on the second day. Then, three more are scheduled for the final day of the prosecution’s presentation. After that, the defence will have four days to present its own witnesses. Thaksin is expected to attend all sessions.

Although the lawyer confirmed Thaksin’s strong engagement, he declined to discuss specific courtroom developments. “The secrecy order limits what we can say,” Winyat noted. “But everything went smoothly today.”

When asked whether Thaksin had discussed the suspension of his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn, Winyat said they did not talk about it. However, he believed Thaksin was aware of the Constitutional Court’s decision. “That’s a political issue, separate from today’s proceedings,” he said.

Thaksin avoids media. Lawyer stresses focus on legal process not politics, amid secret trial order

Throughout the day, Thaksin avoided the media. Some reporters speculated he might eventually give a public statement. However, his lawyer said that it was uncertain. “He’s focused on following the legal process,” Winyat explained. “Whether he speaks or not is entirely up to him.”

Asked whether the trial was influenced by political developments, Winyat dismissed the idea. “We’re focused on law, not politics,” he said. “The legal team is just doing its job.”

Nevertheless, he did acknowledge that reviewing the full case file gave him more confidence. “Before today, we’d only seen part of the evidence,” he said. “Now that we’ve reviewed more of it, we feel better about our position.”

As for the reason the court ordered a secret trial, Winyat said the decision was likely tied to the nature of the charges. “The court is protecting the institution involved,” he said. “That’s standard in these types of cases.”

Thaksin remains a central political figure as lèse-majesté trial kicks off amid family’s uncertain future

As the day closed, Thaksin remained a symbol of both defiance and endurance. He has been a central figure in Thai politics for more than two decades. While his supporters see him as a champion of the rural poor, his critics accuse him of corruption and authoritarian tendencies. Regardless, few figures have had as lasting an influence on modern Thailand.

Now, as his daughter’s premiership hangs in the balance and his own freedom is at stake, Thaksin is once again at the heart of national drama. His legal battle will resume the next morning at 9:00 a.m., with more witnesses set to testify.

In the meantime, this case alone could have far-reaching consequences—not only for Thaksin himself but also for his family’s political path.

Further reading:

Former PM Thaksin denied court permission to fly to Qatar where he hoped to meet US President Donald Trump

Thaksin denied permission by the Criminal Court to leave Thailand before his August 19th hearing

Thaksin granted bail of ฿500,000 by the Criminal Court. Due back on August 19th to review evidence and hear witnesses

Thailand’s political crisis rolls onto June 18th with the Constitutional Court ready to make Senate call on legal problems

PM Srettha blames stock market fall on politics but the trend is linked to fundamental economic decline

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week