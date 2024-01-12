Taiwan’s Election: China’s war warning sparks global concern. In a historic and tense electoral showdown, Taiwan faces a pivotal moment as China issues a stark warning. This election could mean war.

This weekend’s election in Taiwan could be historical. Never before has there been such a real sense of urgency with an increasingly real threat of hostilities or war. On Thursday evening, Beijing warned that if frontrunner Vice President Lai Ching-te or William Lai got the nod from the electorate, it could mean war. Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing described his possible election as a ‘severe danger’ to peace in the region. Previously, China has told Taiwanese voters that the poll is a choice between war and peace.

Saturday’s General Election in Taiwan could well have significant consequences not only for the self-governed island but for Thailand. Indeed, peace and stability in the wider Asia Pacific and the world itself may be at stake.

It comes as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated to their lowest level ever.

At the same time, sources within US intelligence and indeed a senior US military commander predict war.

In February 2023, 4-star US General Mike Minihan went on the record. He said war between China and the United States would break out before 2025.

Former US intelligence officer warned that 2024 was a dangerous year and that China may act against Taiwan sometime near the US presidential election

Previously, a retired US intelligence source who had studied China’s military buildup and posture towards Taiwan predicted that this year, 2024 and in particular, the runup to the US Presidential election was a time of enhanced danger.

Presently, with just hours left before Taiwan’s crucial presidential elections, China hit out. Markedly, it issued a stern warning, urging voters on the self-ruled island to make the ‘right choice’ in Saturday’s poll.

In what is seen as blatant election interference, there was a provocative threat of war.

China urged the Taiwanese electorate to avoid jeopardising relations between the two nations.

The geopolitical significance of Taiwan, which is claimed by China, is a challenge to the United States in addition to Taiwan itself. The tension and stakes are high for Saturday’s election.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office warned of the ‘severe danger’ if Vice President Lai gets the top job. Taiwanese voters urged to decide wisely on Saturday

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, on Thursday night, expressed concern over the possibility of William Lai getting the top job. Vice President Lai Ching-te is the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He is the current front-runner in the poll. On Thursday evening, China warned that his election would present a ‘severe danger’. Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing urged the Taiwanese people to decide wisely.

The statement explicitly said that Lai’s victory would intensify separatist activities. China warned such an outcome would push Taiwan further away from peace and prosperity and closer to conflict.

Lai, who has a history of making comments supporting Taiwan’s sovereignty, has called on voters to ‘choose the right path’ to maintain the island’s distinct identity.

At the same time, the candidate has toned down his rhetoric which, in the past, has been radically pro-independence.

Former ruling Taiwanese Kuomintang (KMT) Party is making pro-Beijing noises and talking of dialogue. At the same time, it warns about the election of Lai

The DPP’s main opponent, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), echoed China’s concerns.

Significantly, he labelled Lai as a potential threat to relations with the mainland. The KMT is historically more open to closer ties with China.

It fears that Lai’s presidency could strain cross-strait relations, with implications for regional stability.

Despite the tensions, it is markedly crucial to note that many Taiwanese consider themselves part of a separate nation.

Especially younger voters.

While the majority favours the status quo, where Taiwan maintains a degree of autonomy without declaring independence from China, the island’s residents are facing up to the balance of identity and political reality.

In short, polls show a drift towards independence.

Given that China reneged on its agreements relating to Hong Kong and the trend toward authoritarianism in Beijing. In essence, the Taiwanese population increasingly cherish their democracy and independence from the mainland.

United States involved in the verbal pre-election battle between Beijing and Washington. US stance is surprisingly robust and promises support for Taiwan

The warning from China comes as the United States wades into the pre-election rhetoric.

In any case, it has cautioned Beijing against stoking tensions in the lead-up to Saturday’s vote.

The US, deeply involved in the geopolitical tussle with China for supremacy in Asia, issued a rebuke to Beijing.

Washington emphasised the need to avoid actions that could further damage US-China relations. In response to the US warning, China criticised what it called its ‘brazen chattering’ about the Taiwan elections.

Commentators suggest the US response to the pre-election interference by China is refreshingly robust. In effect, it comes with rare bipartisan agreement on the issue of support for Taiwan.

Previously, the US Biden administration announced a bipartisan team to fly to Taiwan when the election was decided.

Undoubtedly, this will further inflame tensions with Beijing.

China, at this instant, defines the election rather ominously as a ‘choice between war and peace’.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu fired back at China. He condemned its ‘repeated interference’ in the election process.

In a tweet on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Wu urged Beijing to refrain from meddling in other countries’ elections and focus on its internal affairs.

‘Frankly, Beijing should stop messing with other countries’ elections and hold their own,’ he commented.

General Election presents Taiwanese voters with a difficult challenge in a very dangerous world. The island’s electorate tasked with upholding democracy

As the electoral race tightens, the potential outcome could have a significant impact. Not only on Taiwan’s relationship with China but also the broader geopolitical dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

The delicate balance between asserting Taiwan’s identity, managing cross-strait relations, and navigating international pressures is a challenge for Taiwanese politics.

Certainly, it underscores the high stakes of the democratic exercise taking place on the island.

In the meantime, China and the US are closely monitoring the election. The next leader of Taiwan will play a crucial role. He will determine the future direction of not only the island but stability in the Asia Pacific.

Correspondingly, the island’s foreign policy and its standing on the global stage have become key global concerns.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the world watches with bated breath. In any event, they are aware that the implications extend far beyond Taiwan’s borders. This is particularly true for Thailand and indeed the world’s democratic values.

Shocking incident this week when a Chinese satellite launched was mistaken for a military missile. In short, there was panic driven by underlying tensions

As the island nation of 24 million prepares to cast its votes, the existential threat posed by China looms large.

At length, there is a sense of urgency to a campaign marked by polarisation and a complex mix of issues.

The final days of the campaign have been framed as a choice between ‘war and peace’ or ‘democracy and autocracy,’ reflecting the profound impact this election will have on Taiwan’s identity, global recognition, and the growing threat from China.

Days ago, this intensity reached new levels when a nationwide air raid warning was triggered by a satellite launch from China.

In truth, the accident generated panic and anger. The bilingual alert, mistranslated ‘satellite’ into ‘missile’” in English. It further fueled accusations of fear-mongering by opposition politicians.

President Tsai Ing-wen is stepping down due to term limits. In effect, she leaves her vice-president, Lai Ching-te, as the continuity candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Essentially, the DPP’s advocacy for Taiwan’s sovereignty and pursuit of distinct Taiwanese identity clashes with China’s view of Taiwan. In contrast, China views Taiwan as a renegade province.

Old Kuomintang Party advocates closer mainland ties

Simultaneously, the more conservative Kuomintang (KMT), represented by charismatic former police chief Hou You-yi, emphasises closer economic ties with China. In short, it advocates for a different approach through dialogue.

While China’s shadow looms large, domestic issues, especially the economy, take centre stage.

Economic concerns, including low wages and unaffordable housing, resonate strongly among voters.

The KMT blames the DPP for economic mismanagement. At the same time, it leverages problems like egg shortages and power blackouts to criticise the incumbent party.

The ideological differences between the parties remain stark. On one hand, the DPP was born out of the anti-authoritarian movement. On the other hand, the KMT ruled Taiwan under an authoritarian dictatorship.

The DPP’s progressive agenda, including the legalisation of same-sex marriage, clashes with the KMT.

Meanwhile, it identifies Taiwan as culturally and ethnically linked with China. In the Communist mainland, LGBT rights are increasingly challenged.

‘Third Way’ came to the fore later this week with the missile scare and China’s abrasive warning related to the election of front-runner Vice President Lai

The unexpected emergence of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), led by Ko Wen-je, adds a new dimension to the race. Ko, a former surgeon and mayor of Taipei, positions himself as a technocrat offering a ‘third way.’

With a focus on addressing issues like wage growth and housing, Ko attracts younger voters. In brief, many of them are disillusioned with the traditional power struggle between the DPP and KMT.

Young voters, comprising over a million first-time voters aged 20 to 23, will play a crucial role in this election.

Concerns about low wages, the cost of living, and the deterioration of cross-strait relations dominate their priorities.

While economic struggles resonate strongly, the threat from China is seen as a major source of concern. Conversely, many express a desire for a president to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Young voters weighing up their historic choice. Many feel bringing back the KMT will lead Taiwan backwards and down the wrong path. Hong Kong is the lesson

Despite the intensified military moves by China, Taiwanese youth remain divided on the best approach.

Some see the election as a choice between ‘war and peace,’ echoing the KMT’s characterization.

Others, especially DPP supporters, fear that a KMT victory could lead Taiwan down the wrong path.

Of course, what happened in Hong Kong has been well noted. Many people fear a new president may erode Taiwan’s distinct identity and allow its freedoms to be rolled back.

In the meantime, Ko Wen-je’s unconventional political approach resonates with many young voters.

His focus on practical solutions, departure from traditional political discourse, and efforts to engage through online channels set him apart.

The TPP’s promise of a ‘third way’ appeals to those weary of the entrenched dynamics between the DPP and KMT.

Undoubtedly this is an election where high stakes are in play. The world watches closely as Taiwan decides its path forward. No one is in any doubt the election’s repercussions extend far beyond the island’s shores.

