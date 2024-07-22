Mysterious Chinese billboard in Bangkok offering foreign citizenship, sparks outrage, and prompts PM’s visit to Huai Khwang police station urging an urgent investigation into illegality and grey-area operations.

A mysterious Chinese billboard advertisement aimed exclusively at Chinese nationals has sparked outrage in Bangkok. The sign, erected on Sunday in Huai Khwang, details a service whereby citizenship of Indonesia, Vanuatu, Cambodia and Turkey can be purchased for moderate fees. By Monday morning at 10 a.m., it had been taken down. This came following a social media frenzy after a Thai woman on her normal commute stopped to investigate the matter. The social media response was so overwhelming that it caused Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to travel to Huai Khwang Police Station to underline his concern about the need to combat illegality.

An alert 29-year-old Thai woman set off a controversy on Monday morning after discovering a suspicious Chinese billboard. By mid-afternoon, the case had involved Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, the national police chief, senior Immigration Bureau officers, as well as local officials and police.

In short, the large billboard at the Huai Khwang intersection on Ratchadaphisek Road in the Din Daeng Subdistrict of Huai Khwang in central Bangkok offered potential buyers citizenship and valid passports from Indonesia, Vanuatu, Cambodia and Turkey.

The offer, entirely written in Chinese, detailed the cost of such a service.

Billboard offering citizenship and passports stirs government and public outrage in Bangkok

Furthermore, it was clear that the billboard was aimed at Chinese nationals. Not only because it was written entirely in Chinese characters, but it also contained an image of a decent-looking and smiling Chinese man with his Chinese passport.

However, by 10 a.m. after reporting the billboard, it had been taken down. In short, the flurry of social media fury and excitement provoked not only local officials but the highest-level government response.

Ms. Phattanan Charudul told reporters she travels the route regularly.

Previously, there had been a sign for a fried chicken shop. However, on Sunday, July 1st, she noticed the new billboard.

It was large, no less than 14 by 12 metres, attached to a four-story building. Presently, officials at Huai Khwang led by district director Mr. Paitoon Ngammuak are investigating whether it is legal.

If so, they will then determine whether all taxes have been paid.

In the meantime, an urgent investigation has been ordered at all levels.

Investigation ordered after Chinese-only billboard alarms Bangkok residents and officials

Ms. Phattanan explained that she had Googled the Chinese message. In short, the meaning of the offer alarmed her.

In addition, she was conscious of the fact that this billboard had neither English nor Thai.

At length, it was targeted at a key market.

“I am shocked that they are selling nationality in our country. If they were posted in Thailand, there should be some Thai or English language, but this is quite a niche advertisement,” she told reporters.

Nonetheless, there were some words of calm in today’s reaction.

Deputy Immigration Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Panthana Nuchnarat explained that such services exist across the world. For instance, he explained that in countries with small populations, citizenship can be bought.

Nonetheless, many people online were sceptical.

Undeniably, the fear is that this is an advertisement for forged passports or those obtained through corruption in the countries concerned.

Billboard offers passports from multiple countries, sparking scepticism and investigation

The citizenships on offer ranged from ฿30,000 for Indonesia to ฿150,000 for Turkey. Certainly, the billboard had four images of passports from Indonesia, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Turkey. The prices quoted were ฿30,000, ฿70,000, ฿100,000 and ฿150,000 respectively.

The advertisement promised that the passports came with full naturalization.

In addition, it suggested that the whole process was entirely legal and guaranteed to work when it comes to immigration procedures. Applicants could apply and later pay if they were satisfied with the services being offered.

The young woman who discovered the billboard on Sunday had no doubt that this was aimed at facilitating Chinese nationals engaged in grey-level activities or, for instance, taking flight from the communist country.

“Personally, I am surprised. I wonder if it is really possible. Can we really buy citizenship? And the language on the sign is all Chinese. Which customer group do you want to advertise to?” she explained.

Young woman alerts authorities to suspicious billboard offering foreign citizenship for sale

On Tuesday, police from Huai Khwang Police Station arrived at the scene of the billboard. There, they met six or seven workers busily removing the controversial poster.

The foreman told police officers that his boss had ordered the removal of the sign. However, he was not able to identify him to the police. Subsequently, the workers were placed under arrest.

In the meantime, the National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol ordered a full criminal investigation.

Firstly, he wanted to establish who owned the advertisement hoarding site. Secondly, who paid for the advertisement?

Certainly, if the billboard was illegal, it would be an offence under the Public Health Act 1992. However, there is a distinct possibility that the billboard hoarding is legal.

A breach of the act would render those responsible subject to imprisonment for a term of less than three months and a fine of not more than ฿60,000. A fine of ฿10,000 per day also applies if not removed.

Prime Minister Srettha visits police station, orders strict law enforcement in the area

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived at Huai Khwang Police Station by people carrier. At length, he spoke to senior officers about the situation and emphasised his concern.

In short, he ordered strict law enforcement in the area. At the same time, Mr. Srettha noted the busy nature of Huai Khwang and the concentration of Chinese businesses in the area.

He tasked the local police with ensuring that drug proliferation was controlled and illegal money lending wiped out.

Afterwards, he posted a message on X.

“After seeing the news about the problematic billboard about changing nationality, this afternoon I visited Huai Khwang Police Station. Regarding the billboard, I have learned that tomorrow (July 23), the police will invite the district director and related people to provide a statement, which should provide a clear answer. In addition, I have also emphasised the prevention and suppression of drugs, informal debt, and grey businesses in the area.”

Deputy Anutin supports investigation, orders a full probe into the billboard’s legality

Meanwhile, a similarly robust response was heard from Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

His spokeswoman Trisulee Traisanakul disclosed Mr. Anutin had previously ordered the swift removal of the sign.

Certainly, this was completed by 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Furthermore, Anutin urged the police to fully investigate the matter.

Firstly, whether the billboard itself was legal and whether the businesses concerned were legitimate.

Answers from police in relation to these questions are expected over the coming days. His spokeswoman also appeared mindful of the government’s new policy of relaxing visa requirements.

At the same time, there have been a series of high-profile abductions and murders linked to visiting tourists in the last few weeks alone.

Furthermore, the public in Thailand has been shocked over the last few years with scandal after scandal linked to Chinese mafia groups.

This ranges from involvement in call centre scams to drug-dealing syndicates and kidnappings for ransom.

