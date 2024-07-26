Dismissed Chiang Mai cop’s network made 10k calls daily. Senior officers warn of endemic corruption undermining Thai society. They point to rising corruption both inside and outside the force, feeding off each other and creating a dangerous environment. One senior retired police general says that 90% of call centre gangs are Chinese-owned.

The deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 5 in Chiang Mai, this week, called for public cooperation in identifying victims of the scam centre operated by a senior policeman arrested last Friday. In addition, Police Major General Weerachon Boontawee revealed that a Chinese-supplied communications network was capable of making 10,000 phone calls a day. He warned that without evidence of victims, it may be impossible to charge the now-dismissed Police Lieutenant Colonel Bandit Khonkan with public fraud. Meanwhile, a retired regional deputy commander and provincial chief raised the alarm about endemic corruption undermining law and order in Thailand. He said rampant corruption within the police and security agencies provided call centres with fertile grounds for extortion.

A number of senior officers in both the North and South of Thailand have come clean about corruption in Thailand, particularly regarding the growth of call centre scams targeting the country.

In particular, a disturbing case relating to a commander in Chiang Mai with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Last Friday, the snior officer was arrested for operating advanced communication facilities supplied by Chinese mafia gangs across the border from Burma.

Chang Puak station in Chiang Mai, last Friday annaounced the arrest of Police Lieutenant Colonel Bandit Khonkan.

This week, top officials at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok moved to dismiss the errant officer.

Officer denies knowledge of the equipment’s purpose, claims it was brought in by a family member

Police Major General Weerachon is the deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 5. He revealed that presently the arrested officer is only facing criminal charges relating to the illegal operation of radio equipment.

Essentially, the disgraced localcop claims he did not know what the equipment was for. In brief, he claimed it was brought to his home by a family member. In turn, the equipment was supplied across the border with Burma.

He told investigating officers in Chiang Mai after his arrests on foot of a Provincial Court arrest warrant. At the same time, he did agree that he was working in partnership with a Chinese mafia gang.

Before this, his 26-year-old daughter Ms. Wanuchapond Akkarasirisinsopon had been arrested in a series of raids just hours before her police officer father was taken in.

This week, Police Major General Weerachon admitted that presently the charges being faced by the now-dismissed police officer were for breaches of telecommunications statutes. The maximum term of imprisonment is 5 years and a fine of up to ฿200,000.

Police determined to pursue further charges despite the lack of confirmed victims at this time linked to the case

Nonetheless, he said police working on the case were determined to pursue it further. He revealed that the technology employed by the gang was highly sophisticated. Certainly, the 12 SIM boxes and radio communication links were capable of making 10,000 phone calls a day.

For example, each SIM box could make 32 calls simultaneously.

At the same time, the network reported back to a mother network outside Thailand linked with the gang’s Chinese masters.

Nonetheless, the problem for the investigation team is that, significantly, they do not have a confirmed victim.

The investigators in Chiang Mai are certainly convinced there must be many individuals who were scammed by the operation. The problem is that they need to find them.

After that, they can bring charges of public fraud against the former senior officer and those assisting him.

Furthermore, Police Major General Weerachon emphasised that police agencies were presently studying all areas of the border.

In particular, they were paying attention to radio towers in proximity to Thailand’s northern border with Burma.

The fear is that Chinese criminal gangs could easily establish near Thai infrastructure and access the country’s telecommunications network.

Cross-border call centre scams pose a severe threat to Thailand and neighbouring countries

Similarly, the same threat exists from Laos and Cambodia.

However, it is particularly severe at this time with Burma’s civil war in full flux. Chinese mafia gangs can pay local warlords to install facilities in order to access victims in Thailand.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bandit Khonkan was taken into custody on Friday, July 19th, at a local monastery. He was taken to Chang Puak Police Station, where he was questioned by the Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, Police Major General Weerachon.

The investigation into his activities is therefore taking on a higher purpose. The local police are determined to use the former officer’s arrest to discover the bigger picture.

The investigation has the full backing of National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Police expand the investigation, targeting additional accomplices and illegal channels

“Now, we are expanding the investigation and preparing to issue additional summonses or arrest warrants. Especially for additional accomplices, both Thais and foreigners, especially those involved in bringing the SIM BOX machines in. The route they came in is likely from China and entered Thailand via Mae Sai through illegal channels.”

“In particular, the daughter stated that at first, she did not know where to put the machines, so she asked her father to find a place for her. The first set of machines was placed in his daughter’s room, a total of 4 machines,” Police Major General Weerachon explained.

“They don’t have to put the SIM BOX in Thailand. If they can connect to the signal in Thailand, they can choose to put it at the border. So what we have to do is we must not let our signal reach overseas. Because if it can connect, it will be a Thai number.”

Endemic corruption within the police force undermines efforts to maintain law and order

In the meantime, a former deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 9 in the South has expressed deep concern.

Police Major General Wisut Wanichbut, a former legal affairs officer, warns that endemic corruption is rife within society. Consequently, police are struggling to maintain law and order in the kingdom.

In particular, Police Major General Wisut expressed sympathy for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as well as Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol.

He fears that crackdowns are simply no longer effective enough.

General Wisut noted that the price of crystal methamphetamine pills has now fallen to as little as ฿5 each. He recalls when he was commander in Ang Thong province that a pill was ฿350.

In short, the failure to suppress drugs crossing Thailand’s porous borders is apparent.

Police Major General Wisut is in no doubt that not only are the police force failing to suppress the influx, but certain officers are involved themselves.

Former top cop condemns corrupt officers, highlights risks of Chinese-operated call centres

He expressed nothing but disdain for the senior officer caught red-handed in Chiang Mai last week.

“Not only can’t they suppress it, but the police officers who should be suppressing it are doing it themselves. How much damage is this? It’s like a slap in the face of the National Police Chief, people in the government, including the Prime Minister. They don’t follow the policy and this Pol. Lt. Col. did it himself. It’s like he doesn’t care about the National Police Chief or the Prime Minister. If he cared about it, he wouldn’t do it. Claiming not to know what the device is, being a police officer with the rank of Pol. Lt. Col. Did he get it by drawing lots?”

Furthermore, the former top cop says he believes that 90% of call centres perpetrating scams against Thai people are Chinese-owned and operated.

Thailand is also at risk of infiltration from Burma, Laos, and Cambodia, he said.

In these countries, protection and influence are bought and sold for criminal enterprises.

Thailand’s endemic corruption and fractured oversight create an ideal environment for scams

The former officer said Thailand was a prized target. For one, there were manypeople with financial assets. Secondly, however, there were dark or grey areas in many families.

In truth, many families have members or stories mixed with grey or even darker dealings making them ripe targets.

Therefore, when calls come from convincing actors purporting to be senior police officers, in some instances, family members spring into action.

Consequently, they become victims of the scammers and the reason is a lack of security due to underlying and exploited weaknesses within certain families.

Many matriarchs or patriarchs, for instance, act to protect children or loved family members.

Furthermore, the endemic corruption in Thailand has led to fractured oversight of the law. The country has a growing list of agencies such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Revenue Department, and Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

In many cases, there is an absence of cooperation and sharing of intelligence.

However, for criminal gangs trying to extort families with something to hide, it is an ideal environment for calculated exploits, blackmail and fraud.

