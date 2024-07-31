big-joke-presents-his-case-orally-to-a-police-ethics-committee-which-will-decide-his-immediate-fate

Big Joke calmly faces an ethics committee to challenge his April dismissal. The former top cop says he is ready to seek court relief if needed. Indeed, he is precluded until the committee decides.

On Tuesday, after presenting his case orally to a six-member ethics committee of the Royal Thai Police, General Surachate Hakparn appeared relaxed about his current predicament. The popular policeman known as ‘Big Joke’ to the public said he would accept the decision of the panel either way. In short, it will decide his immediate future as it considers whether an April 18th decision to dismiss him was valid or not. However, if the decision went against him, General Surachate said he would seek Administrative Court relief for the situation he finds himself in.

Big Joke, or General Surachate Hakparn, on Tuesday, gave an impromptu press conference to reporters at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok.

The recently dismissed senior officer spent two hours giving oral evidence to an ethics committee established under the provisions of the 2022 Police Act.

Surachate asserts wrongful removal and maintains innocence in a detailed committee presentation

He told reporters that he had thoroughly and completely explained his position, stating that he was wrongfully removed from his job and he was still an innocent man.

Before the panel of senior officers was the controversial order to remove General Surachate, signed by the then acting police chief, General Kittirat Phanphet, and countersigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on April 18th.

That order had been questioned on advice previously given by the Council of State. However, a Police Commission meeting on June 26th saw the order confirmed by a vote of 12-0. That meeting was chaired by the prime minister.

Ethics panel listens to Surachate’s two-hour presentation without questions or comments. Its function is to listen

On Tuesday, the oral presentation by General Surachate is understood to have lasted two hours.

He told reporters afterwards that General Kittirat was also at that meeting. However, they did not greet each other with a wai.

Neither did they make eye contact as the senior police officer was engaged in briefing the ethics panel. In particular, General Surachate revealed that the panel did not ask questions or make comments.

Its function on Tuesday was merely to listen. In turn, it is tasked with making a decision.

If it sides with General Surachate and rescinds the order, he will be immediately reinstated as police deputy chief. However, if it upholds the decision, the dismissed officer will be forced to seek judicial relief.

Uncertainty over the timing of Ethics committee’s decision on Surachate’s police position

Significantly, it is not clear when the committee will reach a conclusion. At length, the forthcoming decision on the next national police chief is due in September.

The current chief, General Torsak Sukwimol, is retiring.

Speaking in a relaxed way with reporters, he told them that he had missed his job within the police ranks.

At the same time, he said he would accept the panel’s response one way or the other. Certainly, his sole focus right now was returning to work within the police.

In brief, he explained that until this decision was made, he was precluded by law from taking legal action to the Administrative Court.

Afterwards, if the decision goes against him, he will leave no legal option unturned. Certainly, he will be seeking an order immediately reinstating him and other relief as the court sees fit.

Big Joke pledges to drop legal measures if the panel reinstates him. Dismisses rumours of a shock return

In the meantime, if the panel decides in his favour, he has promised to drop all legal action and return to work as a policeman.

The former top cop was asked about astrology predictions suggesting a major shakeup in the power structure in Thailand in August.

There is rising internet chatter suggesting that at the same time, General Surachate will return as National Police Chief. In short, he said he had not heard such reports and would focus on more down-to-earth matters as explained.

General Surachate changes name spelling in Thai to ward off Evil influences and bring Luck in the future

Nonetheless, he did comment on a spelling change to his name in Thai. He admitted that this was to ward off evil influences and bring good luck.

He told reporters that a temple teacher had, for some time, wanted him to do this. General Surachate explained that his teacher had raised the matter at the time he worked at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Back then, he said he was too busy to listen. In effect, he suggested his name remained the same with the previous meaning intact. It was a minor change.

