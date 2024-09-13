PM Paetongtarn consoles flood victims in Chiang Rai as Mekong River hits 50-year high, with more rises expected. Red flags signal mass evacuations across northern provinces as officials brace for a further 1.5m rise by Tuesday with the river already elevated.

There were heartwarming scenes in Chiang Rai on Friday as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited a shelter for evacuated flood victims. The young PM personally consoled many of the flood victims, including elderly women. At the same time, she met top officials and appeared well-briefed on the situation. Across the northern provinces, provincial relief and disaster plans are going into operation. The Mekong River is threatening to flood at various points. Certainly, it is already at a 50-year high and is expected by Tuesday to rise by 1.5 metres more.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra paid a well-received flying visit to Chiang Rai on Friday. It came as the Mekong River overflowed in northern provinces such as Nong Khai and Bueng Kan.

Officials in both provinces along the river are bracing themselves for flooding. Along the river, at danger points, a red flag is flying.

In short, it signals to local inhabitants to evacuate their belongings and head to higher ground.

Danger is also being posed to Loei, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces in Northeastern Thailand.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn provides comfort and relief to residents of Chiang Rai Rajabhat University

Prime Minister Paetongtarn visited Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, where she met residents who had taken refuge. Indeed, many had lost everything in severe flooding in recent days. The Prime Minister spoke to many individuals and attempted to comfort them.

The 37-year-old PM listened intently to some elderly women as they explained their predicaments. In some cases, she cradled distraught evacuees.

“Please be patient a little longer. The government and all agencies are taking action. Please be patient a little longer,” she urged.

In the meantime, she also praised officials and the local population for hanging in there throughout the deluge.

In addition, the PM did not come empty-handed. Certainly, she provided relief packages to all she met. At the same time, she mingled frankly with other elderly women, explaining the situation to them.

Mae Sai district recovering as military vehicles move in and waters start to recede. Chiang Rai Airport reopens

As the PM was speaking, military amphibious vehicles were seen rolling through Mae Sai district. Waters began to recede there on Thursday after forcing a mass evacuation under chaotic and dangerous conditions.

Later, Chiang Rai’s international airport reopened. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport was forced to cancel all flights at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Before meeting local residents, the PM asked officials if the water monitoring system was reliable. In short, she was told that it was 90% accurate.

In the meantime, Thai officials are bracing for a projected 3-metre rise in the Mekong from Thursday until next Tuesday, September 16th. At length, this crisis is expected to last until the end of next week.

Mekong River Commission tracking rising water levels amid flooding concerns across the impacted provinces

The rise in the Mekong from an already elevated 16.45 metres on Friday to 17.78 metres on Tuesday is being tracked by the Mekong River Commission. Basically, this is an office established by treaty between Thailand and other Mekong River nations, including Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister met with Surasee Kittimondol, Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR). His message was that officials across the north are monitoring and warning residents along the banks of the Mekong.

In addition, he said provincial officials were preparing to evacuate populations in danger.

“But the current situation of concern is the Mekong River. This flows from Chiang Rai to Loei and Nong Khai. In brief, the water level is still rising and may need to be reinforced to protect the banks. The ONWR has already met with the provinces to provide advance warnings. Especially in hospital areas and vulnerable locations, where people will be immediately evacuated,” he explained.

Prime Minister raises concerns about the Ing River as Bueng Kan braces for further flooding before Tuesday

Ms. Paetongtarn, who appeared well-briefed, asked about the Ing River, which also threatens to flood. In short, this is a tributary of the Mekong along Northern Thailand.

The danger points from this water flow are expected on Thursday, September 18th.

Later on Friday at 3 p.m., there was a meeting of top officials in Bueng Kan province. It took place at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, chaired by Governor Jumpot Wannachatsiri.

The governor told officials that he had been monitoring weather data and ordered all units in the province to mobilise. The provincial disaster and relief plans would be put into action.

Bueng Kan is a small and relatively new province in the upper northeast, adjacent to Laos. Already, there has been flooding, particularly in the Seka district. Local officials, security services, and the military are cooperating to assist the population. This includes local and national government agencies.

Mekong water levels nearing crisis point in multiple districts as officials prepare for mass evacuations

A meeting at the command conference heard that the Mekong River rose 1 metre from Thursday.

Officials were particularly concerned about the Pak Khat district and its municipality, where there was only a 30cm barrier before the river bursts its banks. Similarly, in the Naga area, water was already flowing back into drainage pipes. This means the river is on the verge of overflowing.

In short, Governor Jumpot predicted the Mekong will overflow in various locations before next Tuesday. Therefore, threatened areas must be evacuated and precautionary actions taken.

A hotline number 1784 was established for locals to report problems in order to manage the response more effectively.

It follows similar alerts and actions yesterday in Nong Khai, adjacent to Bueng Kan. In that province, on Thursday, local officials said the Mekong River level was the highest seen in 50 years.

