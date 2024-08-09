Nattapong Ruangpanyawut named leader of the People’s Party in a shock move, sidelining Sirikanya Tansakul. Party rebrands from obscure Thinkhakhao Chaowilai Party, adopts a new logo and commits to democratic principles, decentralisation and creating a welfare state.

There was an upset yesterday evening when 37-year-old Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut MP emerged as the new standard bearer for the successor to the Move Forward Party. Certainly, after Wednesday’s dramatic dissolution of Thailand’s largest party, the name on everyone’s lips was Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul. However, it appears the founder of the Future Forward Party and Progressive Movement leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, still exerts a decisive influence on the movement. So far, the new party, which has seen 142 out of 143 Move Forward MPs register for it, is still meeting in Bangkok, addressing regulations and red tape as it transitions from the obscure Thinkhakhao Chaowilai Party.

On Thursday night, at twenty minutes before Nine, an election to decide the leader of the new political party to carry the progressive flame was held. The location was the Wiwatchai Room at the Thai Summit Tower on Petchburi New Road, in Bangkok.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, rumours surfaced that 43-year-old Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul, long tipped for the role of leader, had been sidelined.

Rumours surfaced of potential sidelining of Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul as leader of the new Progressive Party

The move is thought to be linked to Mr. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who is understood to be the real power behind the Progressive Movement.

Instead, the name that emerged was list MP and former Move Forward Party deputy secretary-general Nattapong Ruangpanyawut.

The 37-year-old technology geek is seen as close to Mr. Thanathorn. Both the Progressive Movement and Mr Nattapong shared the same building in the Bang Khae area of Bangkok.

Mr. Nattapong was previously elected a Future Forward Party MP in Constituency 28 in Bangkok in 2019. Subsequently, he was returned to parliament in 2023 as a list MP.

Nattapong emerges as a potential leader. Closely linked with Mr. Thanathorn in the Movement

Nattapong is the fourth son of businessman Suchart Ruangpanyawut. Mr Suchart is the Chief Executive Officer of Chananthon Development Group Co., Ltd, a real estate firm. He attended Thawithaphisek Secondary School before studying computer science at Chulalongkorn University.

After that, for a brief period, he was involved with a cloud computing firm in the private sector.

Previously, as deputy secretary-general of Move Forward, Mr. Nattapong, known as ‘Teng,’ was responsible for sophisticated internet marketing and communications campaigns. Certainly, these stunned observers and other parties during the May 2023 election.

A key reason given for the younger candidate’s elevation was his ability to listen to other party members. In addition, his close association with Mr Thanathorn was also cited.

Mr Nattapong is now set to become the leader of the opposition in parliament.

Nattapong’s background in Technology and Marketing was key to his rise as party leader in the Movement

The meeting on Thursday night began at 7 p.m.

After addressing the leadership issue and key positions, the gathering then decided on the party’s name. Finally, the name Prachachon Party, or People’s Party, was agreed upon.

Certainly, this is a departure from the previous two names.

Indeed, the announcement came with an outline of the new party’s ideology. Firstly, the logo for the new party is a six-sided triangle. This is composed of three equidistant orange sides standing for freedom, equality, and fraternity.

The People’s Party is committed to and fully supports the democratic regime with the King as Head of State. In addition, it supports the rule of law, human rights, dignity for all people as well as economic and social equality.

Prachachon Party emerges into the fray with a new name, logo and strong commitment to democratic principles

Furthermore, the party believes in the decentralisation of power, gender and cultural diversity. It will promote a free economic system, including free, fair and open competition.

In particular, it will oppose monopolies.

In addition, the party will campaign for the good husbandry of Thailand’s natural resources and its environment.

Significantly, the party is committed to the creation of a welfare state in Thailand. It supports the ideal that every human being should be able to live from birth to death in dignity.

Finally, the party holds that the people of Thailand are sovereign and represent the highest authority. Therefore, the exercise of state power must be in line with that principle.

On Friday, the meetings at the Thai Summit building continued. This will see the People’s Party emerge from the previously obscure Thinkhakhao Chaowilai Party.

However, there is concern that one party list MP has not yet registered.

