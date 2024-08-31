People’s Party rallies in Ratchaburi as leaders emphasise local issues and democracy, avoiding election commission complaints. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut highlights the legal risks of distributing flood aid, while Pita sees Sunday’s vote as a potential national and global win.

Campaigning has wrapped up in the western province of Ratchaburi as the People’s Party contests the President of the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation. Voting will take place on Sunday. In recent days, all the party’s bigwigs have been in the province. At the same time, new People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut has pointed out that his party was unable to distribute relief packages to flood victims in the northern provinces due to upcoming elections in the region, including a by-election in Phitsanulok. This is based on legal advice given the wide-ranging basis for potential complaints under the Political Parties Act and other provisions administered by independent oversight agencies.

As the heavyweights of the People’s Party canvass for the local administrative election in Ratchaburi, the party leader this week warned that they could not distribute aid packages to flood victims.

Nattapong Ruangpanyawut explained to reporters that given the proximity to the election, such activity could lead to a substantial complaint against the party. For instance, to the Election Commission or other corruption-busting independent agencies.

The situation further highlights growing concern about the restrictive and unworkable nature of Thailand’s political, electoral, and constitutional arrangements. In short, a minefield opening politicians up to pitfalls and banana skins that political players must continually navigate.

Leader of People’s Party warns against providing flood aid to avoid Election Commission complaints

When reporters questioned Mr. Nattapong on the situation this week, he assured them he was serious.

Furthermore, when questioned about the activities of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which has sent its leaders and representatives so far on visits to flood areas, including the supply of handouts in various provinces, Mr. Nattapong said that was a legal matter for other parties.

Certainly, he argued that a case could be made that such giveaways were a form of bribery that may impose an obligation on those receiving packages to vote for the party handing them out. Reports, in particular, highlighted Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent visit to Chiang Mai and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to Nan province, when questioning the opposition leader.

Party says relief packages handed out by the ruling party would be too risky for it due to complaint fears

In both instances, support packages, including food and water, were handed out to local people suffering from the ravages of the flood. Meanwhile, the People’s Party is canvassing hard in Ratchaburi, where the administrative organisation polls will take place on September 1st.

The People’s Party is pushing Mr. Chairat Sak-Isarapong as its candidate for President of the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation. In short, all the party’s big hitters were in the province on Friday.

As well as party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, there was Thailand’s favourite choice for Prime Minister in recent polls, Pita Limjaroenrat. Mr Pita is the now-barred former leader of the defunct Move Forward Party. He had just returned from a trip to the United States. In short, he appeared to be in high spirits.

He was joined on the campaign trail by former Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon. In addition there was former Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul. On Friday, they held their final rally in Ban Pong district, and there was a lively atmosphere.

People’s Party candidates and leaders rally in Ratchaburi with promises of local improvement campaigns

Mr. Pita promised that if Mr. Chairat wins Sunday’s poll, that will not be the end. Certainly, he promised it would be the start of a new base for the People’s Party and an ongoing campaign to improve conditions locally.

Speaking to the current political situation, he noted that the Democrat Party had joined the Pheu Thai-led government. He described the government recently as having gone over the heads of the people of Thailand.

Undoubtedly, the People’s Party was looking forward to 2027. However, at this time, the battle was in Ratchaburi. Later it will also be in Phitsanulok in the northeast, where the party will contest a by-election.

The former Move Forward Party leader and rejected candidate for Prime Minister last year in parliament said that these campaigns were about showing Thai voters that politics can change things.

Certainly, he believed that a win in Ratchaburi on Sunday would be a win nationally. Indeed also, a win for the world. The charismatic 43-year-old says he believes that the future People’s Party government will be the best that Thailand has ever had.

Pita sees victory in Ratchaburi as a national and global win for the People’s Party’s vision of governance

At the same time, his party was not intimidated. In short, by the prospect of going toe-to-toe with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The People’s Party was ready to compete for votes and the hearts of the people.

He described his excitement at travelling to Ratchaburi to campaign. Even with jet lag after his return from the United States, a 13,000km journey. Additionally, he commented on the Palang Pracharat Party and its leader General Prawit Wongsuwan joining the opposition. He firmly noted that it was time to end the culture of impunity in Thailand.

He said that political leaders at all levels must stand up and take responsibility. Mr. Pita said that the People’s Party had an ideology that would help the people of Ratchaburi.

He praised the local candidate. Mr Pita said Mr Chairat had worked hard to visit every district and reach out to the people. It was time to bring democracy back to the province.

