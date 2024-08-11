Wealthy People’s Party leader aims for a 2027 majority and promises tech-driven welfare state and government reform. However, legal challenges are already emerging to thwart the new political force.

Just 48 hours after the launch of the People’s Party, there are legal threats to its existence and the future of its cohort of 143 MPs. In the meantime, the party has hit the ground running for upcoming local and by-elections. In addition, a clearer picture of the 37-year-old People’s Party leader is emerging. For starters, he is a wealthy man with assets in excess of ฿400 million. Furthermore, he has quickly set out his stall, aiming to create a single-party government in the 2027 General Election. In addition, Mr. Nattapong has outlined a vision of a technology-driven administration system, boosting efficiency while ushering in a new welfare state.

For a start, a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigation into 44 of its MPs in relation to the previous attempt to reform Article 112 is expected to see those MPs lose their seats and be barred from politics.

In particular, one of those MPs is Sirikanya Tansakul, who on Thursday night was thwarted in her effort to become party leader. The former deputy leader of the Move Forward Party had been the economics spokesperson and a strong parliamentary performer.

Royalist Party questions new People’s Party legitimacy. Warns it may already violate the political party law

On Sunday, Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom of the Royalist Thai Pakdee Party dropped another bombshell. He stated at length that he would challenge the legitimacy of the new party with the Election Commission.

In short, he suggested that the new entity, built on the Thinkhakhao Chaowilai Party, contravened the organic law on political parties. Specifically, he argued that the party was required to have at least four nationwide branches.

“For transparency, the EC must check it and inform people of the details of its branches on a yearly basis,” Dr. Warong declared. “If the Thinkhakhao Chaowilai Party has not had branches in four regions for one year, it will lose its status by law. This means that the People’s Party cannot use the disqualified party.”

New People’s Party raises funds. Leader Nattapong emerges as a wealthy figure with over ฿400 million

In the meantime, the new party has already raised over ฿20 million, with no less than ฿10 million in the kitty just hours after the launch was announced.

Moreover, key figures including former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat are in Ratchaburi canvassing for the forthcoming local election there. Simultaneously, it has picked Mr. Natthanon Chanaboonsak, a young businessman, as the candidate for a by-election due in Phitsanulok.

Meanwhile, more information is being thrown out about the new People’s Party leader. For a start, 37-year-old Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut is a very wealthy young man.

Disclosures made to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in July 2023 after vacating his position as an MP for Constituency 28 in Bangkok show that Mr. Nattapong and his wife Ms. Natthaporn Chan-in declared assets of ฿402.5 million.

Certainly, the bulk of this fortune belongs to Mr. Nattapong, whose wife’s net worth came in at ฿5.1 million.

Nattapong’s wealth details reveal extensive land and property holdings, with debts totalling ฿10.1 million

In summary, the couple had over ฿90k in cash deposits between them. They declared ฿82.5 million in ordinary shares in Mr. Nattapong’s various firms. Specifically, these are real estate firms Chananthorn Development Group Co., Ltd. and Ruangpanya Housing Co., Ltd.

In addition, there are land and property holdings in the Taling Chan area of Bangkok. These included four land plots valued at ฿108 million, four buildings worth ฿200 million, a two-story house declared at ฿12 million, and a building under construction appraised at ฿160 million.

The sitting MP, first elected in 2019 for Bangkok and re-elected as a party list MP in 2023, has debts of ฿10.1 million.

His annual income is approximately ฿2.8 million, with outgoings of ฿1.1 million. In short, ฿600,000 of this is for daily expenses. The remaining balance is for mortgage and bank repayments.

New leader aims to modernise Thailand using technology. People’s Party to push for single-party government

Formerly a private-sector businessman in the IT sector, Mr. Nattapong is excited about the prospect of using technology to modernise Thailand. For instance, speaking recently to Prachachat Business in Bangkok, he estimated that many local authorities are only 15% efficient.

As deputy Secretary-General of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, Mr. Nattapong, or “Teng,” revolutionized its fundraising and communications efforts. He did this as a member of the party’s fundraising committee and Head of Digital Operations.

Certainly, his colleagues in the party were impressed with his ability to work as a team. This has been cited as the reason he emerged on Friday as the new leader of the People’s Party.

Undoubtedly, he is seen as a progressive leader in the mould of those who went before, such as Mr. Pita and in particular Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

People’s Party aims for a majority in the 2027 election. Proposes digital portal for welfare state and reform

Over the weekend, Mr. Nattapong said that the People’s Party was aiming to win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives in the 2027 poll. Afterwards, it would form a single-party government to implement its vision for Thailand.

This would include a central digital portal accessible to all citizens. Certainly, it would signal the beginning of a welfare state and a drive to make government institutions more efficient and leaner.

Significantly, over the weekend, the People’s Party said that its party may look at an amendment to Article 112. This is the highly sensitive and controversial lèse-majesté criminal code provision. It is designed to protect the Monarchy.

The 37-year-old suggested that the Constitutional Court decision last week did not prohibit this.

Nonetheless, he cautioned that the party would, going forward, examine such issues carefully. In particular, he stressed that the court’s ruling would be fully respected.

Promises to amend the 2007 Computer Crime Act and the immediate abolition of the Anti-Fake News Centre

Furthermore, he insisted that the People’s Party supports the Monarchy, the country’s highest institution.

Meanwhile, he promised that if the People’s Party came to power, it would reform the controversial Computer Crime Act (2007). Mr. Nattapong said that a law meant to protect the country’s digital infrastructure had been abused. Instead, it had been hijacked for political and criminal prosecution purposes.

In addition, the party would immediately abolish the Anti-Fake News Centre created by the coalition government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

