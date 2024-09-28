violent-german-man-in-a-dress-terrorised-thalang-neighbourhood-for-hours-before-being-arrested

A violent German man wearing a dress terrorises a Phuket neighbourhood for hours, smashing restaurant windows, assaulting the owner’s husband, and causing chaos at a 7-Eleven before being arrested by Thalang police following complaints and a viral video.

Police in Thalang, Phuket, on Friday arrested a German man who terrorised a family in the early hours of the morning. The family, the operators of a pizza restaurant, tried unsuccessfully to summon police help. Previously, the husband of the owner of the establishment, himself a foreign man, had offered to take the German to the airport. At length, this came after the man lingered in the restaurant and explained he had no hotel accommodation. Afterwards, the German, who was wearing a dress, fled to a nearby 7-Eleven where he also caused a commotion. On Friday, police visited the restaurant to take a statement from the owner. They found and arrested the German nearby.

Phuket police on Friday evening took an unstable German man into custody in the Sakhu subdistrict of Thalang. The arrest followed a flood of complaints from locals.

In short, a video of the man’s behaviour earlier that morning caused outrage when viewed online. Previously, late on Thursday evening, the German had walked into a local pizza restaurant.

The concern is run by a Thai woman, Ms. Naga, and her foreign husband. At length, the German ordered a pizza. After that, he told the husband, who was serving, that he would be back to collect it.

Pizza shop owner suggests making a fresh pizza when the man returns after he leaves the restaurant

However, the pizza shop owner suggested that it would be better if he made a fresh, hot pizza when the customer returned. Afterwards, the German did return. In the meantime, he had changed clothes.

The German was wearing a dress and carrying a bag.

After that, he was served his pizza, a glass of beer, a liquor, and a shot. Later, towards 2 a.m., the owner of the establishment wished to close. At length, Ms. Naga, the owner, had to put her young child to bed.

In brief, this was politely explained to the German man, who had been lingering in the restaurant. In turn, the German explained that he had no hotel accommodation booked. Therefore, Ms. Naga’s husband suggested that he would gladly give his customer a lift to the nearby airport.

Man throws a tantrum, smashes glasses and car mirrors, and assaults the restaurant owner’s husband

Subsequently, Ms. Naga was putting her child to bed when she heard a commotion. Firstly, the car had started, but following this, she heard shouts and discord. She rushed downstairs.

The German man had thrown a fit and smashed two glasses on the floor of the restaurant. After that, he went around the car on both sides and destroyed the vehicle’s side mirrors.

Then he lunged into the car, pulled out the keys, and flung them away.

Certainly, by this point, Ms. Naga’s husband feared for his life. He attempted to shield himself behind the car. However, he was cornered by the German man and put in a headlock.

In the meantime, Ms. Naga had taken the German man’s bags. She upbraided him to act responsibly and told him she was summoning police.

Nevertheless, she failed to get a response from the police hotline numbers 191 and 1669. They simply hung up. She therefore summoned an employee to help.

Police arrive after German man continues rampage at 7-eleven and is later arrested on multiple criminal charges

After that, the German retreated from the scene towards a nearby 7-Eleven shop. He entered that establishment and caused mayhem.

On Friday, a video of the affair sparked a furious response from Phuket locals. Already this year, the local populace has been severely provoked by misbehaviour from foreign tourists and guests on the island. A series of disturbing incidents, including a policeman being attacked by two Australian tourists with his own gun, have put tempers on edge.

In response, Thalang Police sent a team to the pizza restaurant on Friday. They advised the owner to file a criminal complaint.

At the same time, they came across the German man still loitering outside the convenience store. Indeed, he was still causing a minor disturbance when they approached him. Police took him into custody, and he is to face charges, including assault and criminal damage, for his misbehaviour.

