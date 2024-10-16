A 61-year-old Dutch man in Thailand has agreed to pay compensation after a violent bar outburst over ฿130 change. Following negotiations with the bar owner, he now faces potential legal action as police investigate the shocking incident in Udon Thani recorded on CCTV.

A 61-year-old Dutchman who has lived in Thailand for 24 years and acted out of character, terrifying two Thai women at a bar in Udon Thani in the early hours of the morning, has agreed to pay compensation. This follows negotiations on Monday at Udon Thani Police Station between the owner of a local bar, her staff member, and the Dutch national, overseen by a senior police officer. The Dutchman, who is married to a Thai wife, made a scene in the bar on Sunday morning last. However, the 61-year-old Dutchman is not out of the woods yet. He must wait for a later decision from local police on whether a criminal legal case will be filed against him.

A 61-year-old Dutchman living in Thailand for the last 24 years has found himself in hot water in Udon Thani. The trouble arose in the early hours of Sunday morning when 61-year-old Mr. Mack was paying a bar tab at a local bar.

In short, the European man became extremely bellicose and hurled items around the bar. It appeared to be a dispute over his change. Mr. Mack had handed over a ฿1,000 note to pay the bill and understood that he had not received his change.

In turn, the bar girl told him that she had handed it over, but it was taken by his friend. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV footage.

Bar owner surprised by Dutchman’s violent behaviour, describes him as a kind-hearted businessman

Notably, the bar was near where Mr. Mac himself runs a restaurant. Indeed, the Dutchman appeared to be well-known to the owner of the establishment, Ms. Tui. Indeed, Ms. Tui told police that she was sincerely surprised by what happened.

Ms. Tui later told police that she had known the expat as a kind-hearted businessman who was also an employer in the same locality as her bar. She was shocked by what happened but felt it warranted a complaint to the police.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, October 13th. Afterwards, the bar owner and her staff member, Ms. Jub-jaeng, attended Udon Thani City Police Station.

Indeed, Ms. Tui had been called to deal with the incident on Sunday morning. To resolve the matter, he had paid the ฿130 for her purse. Certainly, it appeared that Mr. Mack, at that time, was out of control.

Dutchman erupts in violent rage, causing chaos in bar and demanding his change back

In brief, the Dutchman suddenly became engulfed in violent rage over not being paid his change. He became extremely intimidating. For instance, he grabbed items and threw them across the bar.

Furthermore, he twice his hands to hurl things into the air and onto the floor. The bar girl was trying to explain. However, he kept shouting in both English and Thai, “Money, money. Why don’t you give me my change?”

In response, the girl told him she had given it to his drinking companion in a black shirt. Certainly, this man appears to have been another Dutchman, a friend of Mr. Mack. “I already gave you the change, but your friend in the black shirt took it,” she had replied.

However, the other Dutch man insisted that the money he removed was his. Afterwards, the frightening rampage by the Dutchman appeared deliberately designed to instill fear. Indeed, it did, for Ms. Tui afterwards handed the enraged man the ฿130.

Police investigate bar incident involving Dutch man after reports of violent outburst and intimidation

Following the incident on Monday, police were sent to Soi Samphanmit to question the Dutchman about what had happened. At his restaurant, they met his manager. He also told police that his employer was a good and kind-hearted man.

Certainly, he told officers he was shocked at what he was told. Finally, on Monday, all the parties were gathered at Udon Thani Police Station.

Certainly, Ms. Tui expressed a preference not to see the foreigner prosecuted. At the same time, she demanded payment for the damages caused by Mr. Mack. In addition, she demanded compensation for the trauma suffered by both herself and Ms. Jub-jaeng.

However, the negotiations on Monday afternoon were protracted.

At length, Ms. Tui explained her position and told police that she was lucky that the marauding Dutchman had not caused her an injury.

“We had already given the change, but Mr. Lee, Mr. Mac’s friend, took the money and put it in his pocket. We told Mr. Mack to calm down, and that we were trying to get the money back from Mr. Lee, but Mr. Mack wouldn’t listen. He yelled, swept glasses and ashtrays, then threw fans. Luckily, I dodged in time,” she explained.

Bar owner finds behaviour of Dutchman unacceptable, demands accountability for his actions

She concluded that the behaviour of Mr. Mack was altogether unacceptable. She asked him how he would feel if such an incident erupted in his restaurant.

In turn, the 61-year-old spoke about women insulting him and using vulgar and derogatory words. Furthermore, he said he could not understand why he was not simply given his change personally.

The talks were overseen by Police Lieutenant Colonel Prabda Suksunthree of Udon Thani Police Station. Afterwards, he told reporters that Mr. Mack would pay the compensation before officers and in the presence of Ms. Tui.

However, this will not be the end of the matter. The decision on whether legal proceedings will be instituted ultimately lies with the officer in charge of the case.

Investigators are currently studying CCTV footage of the Dutch man’s outburst. Undeniably, the footage is shocking and outrageous.

Indeed, the Dutchman deliberately appears to terrorise the women in the bar by violently throwing objects around. Undoubtedly, this could have extremely costly and damaging repercussions for Mr. Mac. In brief, it could essentially mean the termination of his visa and subsequently his deportation from Thailand.

