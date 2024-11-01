Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extends heartfelt condolences to four families of Thai workers killed in Israel, bringing the death toll for Thai nationals in the conflict to 48. The embassy is now preparing evacuation plans for workers in the region.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her sadness and condolences to the families of four Thai workers killed in Israel on Friday, as well as for a fifth who was injured. The Thai nationals died along with three others who were killed in rocket fire into northern Israel from Lebanon. The tragedy has led the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to launch measures for Thai workers in the region seeking to evacuate to the south of the country. These latest deaths bring the number of Thais killed in the war by either Hamas or Hezbollah extremist groups, backed by Iran, to 48 people. In the meantime, six Thai hostages in Gaza are still unaccounted for.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has offered her sincere condolences to the families of four Thai workers killed in Israel. The four were killed and one injured from rocket fire on Thursday. The rocket fire coming from forces inside Lebanon landed near Metula. This is an Israeli town in the north of the country near the border with Lebanon.

At length, the tragedy comes as the United States tries to broker a ceasefire between warring forces. Reports suggest that the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has proposed a ceasefire plan. In short, it would involve Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organisation, pulling back its forces from near the Israeli border.

Thai labour ministry moves to support evacuation for nationals amidst mounting regional conflict

The plan would be similar to the United Nations resolution of 2006. It calls for a demilitarised zone between what is referred to as the Blue Line and the Litani River. This would be patrolled by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army.

In 2006, a similar plan ended a 34-day war between the two countries. However, since then, Hezbollah failed to comply with the terms.

On Friday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn said she had been informed of the news on Thursday night by Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr. Maris confirmed the incident, posting on X on Friday. Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry is making moves to evacuate Thai workers in the region.

The four Thai workers who died were killed alongside an Israeli farmer.

“I instructed our embassy in Tel Aviv last night to extend all possible assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased and to express my profound condolences to them for their immense loss,” Mr. Maris stated.

After that, Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn spoke of an evacuation of Thai workers from the war zone. This comes despite marked reluctance by workers to comply with such directives, even at the height of the war.

Thai Embassy coordinates with Labour Ministry to support worker relocation and family outreach

Nonetheless, Mr. Phiphat emphasised on Friday that he had instructed the labour attaché at Thailand’s Tel Aviv Embassy to make such arrangements.

In short, for workers who wish to be evacuated to the south of Israel. The minister, in particular, said that the permanent secretary was coordinating this mission.

Furthermore, he said that officials would be communicating with the families involved. At length, they will be offered practical help, support, and compensation.

Before the war broke out in October 2023, Israel was home to over 30,000 Thai agricultural workers. Certainly, it is popular with Thai people as the pay and conditions are relatively good.

Indeed, Thai farm workers are a significant proportion of foreign labour on the country’s farming estates.

Therefore, Thailand was hardest hit by the horrific onslaught by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. Forty-one Thai nationals were brutally murdered. Afterwards, it was learned that 31 Thai nationals were in captivity in Gaza. Indeed, this only emerged at the time of the release of hostages in November 2023.

Thai citizens remain in captivity as families await news; officials urge caution amid rising tensions

Twenty-three hostages were released in November 2023. After that, two were confirmed as dead in May this year. At this time, despite the hopes and prayers of families in Thailand, six more Thai nationals are unaccounted for.

In short, they are either still being held as political pawns by their kidnappers or are dead.

In the meantime, five more Thai families are in pain this weekend.

“I am deeply saddened to have received a report from FM Maris last night that four Thais were killed and one was injured as a result of a rocket fired in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon yesterday. Our Embassy in Tel Aviv is contacting the families of the deceased, to whom I send my deepest condolences for their irreparable loss,” said PM Paetongtarn on Friday.

