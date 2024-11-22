Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration as Trump’s Attorney General pick after pressure from leaked reports of sexual misconduct and drug use. The decision follows growing concerns over his suitability for the role, following previous investigations.

At lunchtime in Washington DC on Thursday, the news emerged that Matt Gaetz had bowed to pressure and withdrawn himself from an uphill confirmation process to secure the role of Attorney General. The controversial choice by President-elect Donald Trump has stunned the political world, including even many loyal supporters and allies. However, the nominee faced increasing pressure as sordid details emerged from leaks linked to a congressional investigation into his activities as a member of Congress. Gaetz had previously resigned from his position just after being nominated by the President-elect.

In the early hours of Friday in Thailand, or lunchtime stateside, Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General. The decision came despite strong backing from Donald Trump’s team, including Vice President-elect JD Vance and several members of Congress. Gaetz explained his withdrawal on X, saying his nomination had “unfairly become a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition.”

Gaetz, who resigned from his congressional seat in Florida last week, had been under investigation for several years.

The investigation, led by the House of Representatives’ ethics committee, focused on allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

Leaked reports escalated the controversy surrounding Matt Gaetz, intensifying pressure to withdraw

Gaetz has denied all accusations of wrongdoing. However, leaked reports over the past 48 hours escalated the controversy. These included allegations that Gaetz had paid women for sex and that one witness had seen him with an underage girl.

These claims were pivotal in the growing pressure that led to his decision to step down. The House ethics committee had been investigating Gaetz since 2021. On Wednesday, the committee met to decide whether to release its findings.

The panel could not reach an agreement. Michael Guest, the Republican congressman who chairs the ethics committee, confirmed that no decision was made.

Some Republicans opposed releasing the report, fearing it could harm Gaetz’s standing. Meanwhile, Democrats pressed for transparency. They argued the public had a right to know the findings.

Senate Democrats demanded more information from the FBI regarding Mr. Gaetz’s suitability for Attorney General

A group of Senate Democrats, led by Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also voiced concerns. They wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting the release of any investigative files on Gaetz.

In their letter, they stated that the “grave public allegations” against Gaetz were directly tied to his suitability for Attorney General.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported on findings from the House ethics committee investigation. The committee had uncovered records showing that Gaetz had paid women for sex.

A lawyer representing women who testified before the committee said one witness had seen Gaetz with an underage girl. These reports fueled more concerns over Gaetz’s fitness for office.

Matt Gaetz’s nomination as Attorney General raised concerns about politicisation and DOJ independence

As a loyal ally of Trump, Gaetz was expected to implement the president-elect’s vision for the Department of Justice. Gaetz was poised to lead the department’s overhaul, which included punishing political opponents. His nomination raised questions about the potential politicisation of the Justice Department.

Critics feared that Gaetz might undermine the department’s independence. Despite the growing controversy, Gaetz personally lobbied members of Congress to support his nomination.

He met with several senators this week, including Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina. Graham seemed to favour giving Gaetz the benefit of the doubt.

He wrote on X, “I would urge all of my Senate colleagues, particularly Republicans, not to join the lynch mob and give the process a chance to move forward.” Gaetz’s nomination had already drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Some Republicans expressed concern over the allegations and the political ramifications.

Matt Gaetz steps down after mounting pressure; Trump’s team now faces challenges in finding a new nominee

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed for more information. They demanded that the FBI release its files on Gaetz before the confirmation process proceeded.

In the face of mounting pressure, Gaetz ultimately withdrew from the nomination. His decision to step down was seen as a response to the growing scrutiny.

Gaetz’s brief tenure as the nominee for Attorney General ended amid ongoing investigations and the release of damaging reports. Gaetz’s withdrawal marks a setback for Trump’s transition team.

The team had hoped to appoint Gaetz to lead the Department of Justice in his second term. With Gaetz out of the picture, Trump will now need to find a new candidate. The ongoing investigations into Gaetz will continue to influence the political process, even after his withdrawal.

Trump’s team will now focus on selecting a new nominee for Attorney General. The fallout from Gaetz’s allegations is likely to remain a concern.

Meanwhile, the House ethics committee’s report and the FBI’s investigation into Gaetz’s conduct will continue to push forward. Gaetz’s brief nomination as Attorney General may be over, but the controversy surrounding him is far from finished.

Further reading:

Trump’s trifecta triumph means Thailand will be more on edge as he prepares to take power in January

Trade chief Robert Lighthizer asked to take up role by Trump as Thailand has 13th largest deficit worldwide

Commerce Ministry bullish about exports under Trump but ‘America First’ surely spells challenges for Thailand

Ung Ing congratulates Trump as Thailand uneasily confronts the meaning of his second Presidency

Political instability, legal warfare and Trump undermining economic recovery efforts by government and confidence

Paetongtarn’s government set to tackle the evil of chronic debt in Thailand as the tide still rises

Government’s efforts to solve household debt take shape. ฿500 billion to be injected into the economy

Srettha’s crisis is not just an economic one, it is a ‘3D debt crisis’ that is strangling GDP growth

Zombie Thai firms holding back economic growth as they struggle just to pay interest on bank debt

Incoherent government economic policy clashes with Bank of Thailand’s efforts to rein in debt

Srettha outlines Digital Wallet as his government begins to flounder with a faltering economy and confusion

Economy is in troubled waters with fears for both exports and foreign tourism as 2023 winds down

Thailand faces an economic future of low growth despite Srettha’s plans because of a darker world

Another dip for the baht or are economic danger signals flashing for both Thailand and the world?

Police chief confirms 2 dead with reports of at least one more fatality in Bangkok mass shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>