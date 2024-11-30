one-thai-fisherman-dead-31-held-in-custody-after-burmese-navy-opens-fire-on-encroaching-fishing-fleet

One Thai fisherman dead, 31 detained after Burmese Navy fired on Thai fishing fleet near Ranong. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defence Minister Phumtham seek urgent diplomatic resolution as tensions rise. Thai patrol ships deployed amid reports of possible encroachment into Myanmar waters in the Andaman Sea.

An incident at sea on Saturday between the Burmese Navy and a flotilla of Thai fishing boats off Ranong province has left one Thai seaman dead and 31 held in custody by Burmese authorities. At this time, both Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai are desperately trying to calm tensions. In particular, the Thai side is looking for the quick return of the Thai seamen who were taken under escort by Burmese authorities to Ko Yat Cheuk. They were aboard the S. Charoenchai 8. The dead Thai fisherman was among many who jumped overboard when a Burmese naval vessel opened fire on an encroaching Thai fleet.

On Saturday night, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai was trying to calm a storm after reports of a serious clash between Myanmar’s navy and Thai fishing vessels emerged in the media.

Details at this time indicate one Thai fishing boat seaman has drowned. It came after a Myanmar naval vessel opened fire on Thai fishing vessels. It is not clear whether the Thai fishing boat had crossed into Burmese territorial waters at that point.

However, the incident caused the Thai crew from some vessels to jump into the water. After rescuing the crew, one 31-year-old seaman, a mechanic, was reported drowned.

Thai vessel seized and 31 crew arrested after Burmese navy fires warning shots in disputed waters

Meanwhile, the Burmese navy is reported to have arrested one Thai fishing vessel. The boat, together with 31 crew members, was taken into custody.

Thailand’s Ministry of Defence is reporting that some 15 Thai fishing vessels strayed into Burmese territorial waters. In short, they are thought to have been 4-6 miles beyond Thailand’s jurisdiction.

The dead Thai fisherman is reported to have been on one of the Thai fleet.

The incident has provoked a strong response from naval chiefs and defence officials in Thailand. Major General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, a Ministry of Defence spokesman, briefed the media on behalf of the minister.

He confirmed that the Thai boats had been shot at. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham understood that this was a warning shot. However, the panic among the crew of a number of Thai boats caused some aboard to jump into the water.

Thai patrol vessel sent to rescue fishermen after deadly clash between navy and fishing fleet

At the same time, a Thai fishing patrol vessel, T274, was dispatched to the area. In particular, it was tasked with rescuing the fishing boat crews in the water.

Significantly, along with one confirmed death, there are reports of three missing crew members. One of these is a Thai national, while two are Burmese.

The boat taken into custody by the Burmese Navy was the S. Charoenchai 8. It was escorted to Ko Yat Cheuk.

Afterwards, the Thai coastal patrol vessel T993 was also sent to patrol and monitor the area where the clash occurred.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham accepted that the Burmese Navy fired on Thai vessels. He said he was waiting for a report to establish if the Thai fishing fleet had crossed into Burmese waters.

Again, he underlined that it was a warning shot. In particular, he stressed that it was not a direct attack on the Thai boats. Nonetheless, the force of the salvo caused the Thai seamen to scatter and throw themselves overboard.

Deputy PM calls for calm while awaiting confirmation of possible Thai fleet encroachment on Myanmar

Minister Phumtham made it clear that he did not wish the matter to escalate into a problem between the two countries. He said the navy was liaising with Burmese authorities.

Nonetheless, Major General Thanathip insisted that there would have to be a protest through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, the Border Committee would be tasked with investigating the matter.

Certainly, even at this time, Thai officials have reached out through the Thai-Myanmar Border Coordination Centre. In short, a demand has been made to send the Thai fishermen taken into custody back to the kingdom within 1-2 days.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, spoke to reporters. He was aware of an investigation into the incident and an attempt to repatriate the 31 crew onboard the arrested fishing vessel.

He said it must be established if the Thai vessel encroached on Burmese waters and, if so, whether the Burmese authorities used excessive force.

Thai PM seeks urgent diplomatic intervention to repatriate detained fishermen from Burmese custody

Significantly, he warned that if it is found that Burmese authorities behaved excessively, Thailand would retaliate. Nonetheless, he emphasised that his duty at this time is to report to the Minister of Defence, Phumtham Wechayachai, and, in turn, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Later on Saturday, it was confirmed that the Thai fishing vessels were operating off Ranong and in Myanmar waters. These are located in the Andaman Sea.

Furthermore, it is reported that the crews from multiple Thai vessels jumped overboard during the attacks.

In addition, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has asked the Thai ambassador in Myanmar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist in repatriating the crew held by Burmese authorities.

The Thai Department of Fisheries meanwhile urged all Thai fishing vessels to exercise caution. It pointed out that Thailand shares a 2,400 km maritime frontier with Myanmar, including the area off the Andaman Sea.

Further reading:

Ung Ing meets reviled junta boss General Min Aung Hlaing at Kunming summit after Chinese invitation

China closes border crossings with Burma after bomb attack on its consulate in Mandalay last week

Arakan Army on the verge of seizing Burma’s western Rakhine State as junta power collapses there

Burma’s General Min Aung Hlaing suffers more setbacks as his regime moves towards collapse

Ex-Senator gives PM Srettha 50:50 odds on surviving this Wednesday. Not impressed with his defence

Either way, Thailand faces political upheaval after the August 14th court decision on the PM’s future

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future

PM Srettha Thavisin could be temporarily toppled from power on Thursday by the Constitutional Court

Cabinet reshuffle sees Pheu Thai tighten ship as it readies to drive the economy and digital wallet at full steam

Thaksin’s real influence hinted at with a lunchtime meeting at his daughter’s central Bangkok hotel in Ploenchit

Big cabinet reshuffle talks confirmed by the PM after Songkran visit to Thonburi to meet Thaksin at home

Jail time to return for Cannabis players as Srettha describes the trade as a threat to the country and economic negative