A crazed and highly intoxicated Belarusian was arrested at an exclusive hotel in the Karon Beach area of Phuket early on Wednesday morning. He faces charges of assaulting police officers. He is due in court on Thursday after assaulting police during a drunken rampage. The 39-year-old, Siarhei Asychuk, was scheduled to return home on Wednesday. However, he instead said goodbye to his family, who flew back without him.

There were chaotic and traumatic scenes at an exclusive upmarket hotel in the Karon Beach area of Phuket on Wednesday morning. At length, a 39-year-old Belarusian guest at the establishment went berserk.

The out-of-control Belarusian was so disruptive and threatening that the hotel’s security service was forced to call in the police.

A video of the location shows young children in a state of traumatic distress while the man ran around the garden of the hotel, evading police and security guards.

Belarusian guest goes berserk at Phuket hotel, forcing police intervention while disturbing children

Afterwards, he was identified as 39-year-old Siarhei Asychuk. It is understood that he had previously consumed large amounts of alcohol. Police arrived at the hotel at 3:10 a.m.

For a number of minutes, police and security guards tried in vain to constrain and arrest the tourist. At certain times, he threw off officers and seemingly charged at them, roaring fiercely like an animal. The Belarusian was dressed only in his underpants as he tore around the grounds and struggled with arresting officers.

At the same time, a woman who appeared to be his wife stayed at his side, even as police eventually restrained Mr. Siarhei and took him into custody. He is being held in a cell at Karon Police Station.

Police arrest drunken Belarusian after violent outburst at Phuket hotel, with his wife by his side

Later, police revealed that he is to appear in court on Thursday. In particular, he faces charges of disturbing the peace and assaulting police officers in the course of their duty.

The Belarusian and his family were due to return home on Wednesday.

Later in the day, his wife and family visited him at the local police station. Afterwards, they departed for Belarus.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Aleksak Kwanwa confirmed that Mr. Asychuk will be held until the legal process plays out.

