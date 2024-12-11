Thaksin electrifies Ubon! Ex-PM rallies 4,000 supporters with promises of unity and better days, dismisses coup fears and takes aim at ‘nonsense’ dual citizenship talk. With his charisma, he boosts Pheu Thai’s position in the province and certainly also in Bangkok.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra took to the stumps again on Wednesday in Ubon Ratchathani. He was certainly given an enthusiastic welcome by thousands of Pheu Thai and Red Shirt supporters in what was once a Pheu Thai bastion. Thaksin made a moving and heartwarming address to the faithful, promising better times ahead. The Pheu Thai figurehead dismissed the threat of coups in Thailand’s future but warned that chronic problems must be tackled by his daughter’s government. Later, when asked about having dual citizenship, he dismissed such talk as nonsense and the discourse of stupid people. Certainly, Mr. Thaksin’s day’s work will have further strengthened the party both in Ubon Ratchathani and on a national level. The party is aiming to recover up to four extra seats in the province in the next election. At the same time, Mr. Thaksin’s charismatic persona and confidence will help as his daughter’s government fend off threatened street protests in January 2025.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra took to the campaign trail again on Wednesday. Thaksin left Bangkok by plane to Ubon Ratchathani, landing there around midday.

At length, the former premier was met with a rapturous welcome at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport. A large group of ardent supporters dressed in red and carrying red roses welcomed the former PM and father of the current Premier.

Indeed, the ecstatic crowd chanting “We love Thaksin” at times got out of hand. During the commotion, guards escorting Mr. Thaksin held up a diamond bracelet found on the floor. They asked who it belonged to.

Thaksin campaigns for Pheu Thai candidate in Ubon Ratchathani provincial election on December 22

Thaksin was in Ubon Ratchathani to campaign in the Provincial Administrative Organization Presidential election, which takes place on December 22. He was there at the invitation of former Deputy Minister of the Interior Kriang Kalptinan, whose brother Kant is the Pheu Thai Party candidate. Significantly, a point not lost on Mr. Thaksin, Mr. Kant is Candidate Number One.

In addition to Mr. Kriang, the welcoming party on Wednesday included former Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng, a political heavyweight in the region. He was escorted by three of the four Pheu Thai MPs for the constituency.

Undoubtedly, Mr. Thaksin’s reasons for the visit are manifold. For instance, it is clear that he personally enjoys campaigning. Indeed, the former Prime Minister looks visibly younger when campaigning, even though he is now over 75 years of age.

Another key reason is that the rapport he enjoys with the public resonates in Bangkok. In short, it helps support the government of his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Ms. Paetongtarn is persistently assailed by a concerted effort to undermine her government.

Controversy over MOU with Cambodia fuels political tensions and threats of protests against government

For instance, the former yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul is threatening to lead renewed street protests against Ms. Paetongtarn’s already-embattled government. The issue chosen is the controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cambodia, signed in 2001 when Thaksin was at the height of his powers.

Indeed, Mr. Sondhi led a mob last Monday when he delivered a letter to the Prime Minister at Government House. It warned that if the MOU with Cambodia is not scrapped, he will lead a street movement to topple her from power.

This is certainly unlikely as the government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planning to press ahead with the agreement. In brief, a negotiating committee is being formed to negotiate with Cambodia. At stake is over $300 billion in oil and gas reserves. In particular, the government sees sharing these resources with Thailand’s eastern neighbour as both timely and economically important.

On the other hand, Mr. Sondhi claims the agreement is unconstitutional. Furthermore, he asserts it breaches Thailand’s sovereignty. Thirdly, he argues it endangers Thailand’s rights in Trat province, especially the tourist island of Ko Kood.

Thaksin inspires party supporters at the rally. Speech emphasised loyalty, unity and electoral goals

In addition to Mr. Sondhi’s street protests, the Palang Pracharat Party and its leader, former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, are also vehemently opposed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), known as MOU 44.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, Mr. Thaksin went briefly to Mr. Kriang’s home before later being taken to Ubon Ratchathani University. Inside, a rally took place at the Chalermprakiat Building, where 4,000 Pheu Thai Party supporters had gathered.

The speech was vintage Thaksin. In short, he reminded people that he had not been in Ubon Ratchathani for 17 years. He said he had come to support Mr. Kriang Kalptinan and his brother Kant, who is running for election. In brief, he said if he could not help his longstanding friends, then he was useless.

In particular, Mr. Thaksin emphasized the loyalty of the Pheu Thai family, saying that Mr. Kriang had often flown to meet him while in exile, no matter where in the world he was.

Thaksin reflects on political suffering and vows to restore happiness and unity in Ubon Ratchathani

Thaksin said that over the last 17 years, he had suffered politically. At the same time, the people of Ubon Ratchathani had also suffered. He promised that the government was presently working on addressing the country’s problems. In particular, he asked if many of the smiling people before him were in debt.

He explained that Ms. Paetongtarn would be clarifying the government’s debt initiative announced on Wednesday. Furthermore, his daughter would be reporting on her government on Thursday, the 12th.

Thaksin referred to a time when people like himself were younger. They had energy and time but no money. Twenty years later, they had energy and money but no time. Finally, in later years, they had time and money but no energy. However, for himself, he admitted that he now had time and money and still a bit of energy. Therefore, he must help the people.

Certainly, he reminded his audience that if Mr. Kant won his election bid, he would return to celebrate with him. Furthermore, he said he wanted a new unity and enthusiasm within the party to sweep the board in the next General Election.

Thaksin advocates for unity and progress while addressing political challenges and constitutional issues

Before his speech, Mr. Thaksin was asked about the withdrawal of the anti-coup bill by MP Prayut Siripanich. Mr. Thaksin said he knew little about it. Certainly, he had not ordered that course of action. At the same time, Mr. Thaksin said he was sure there would be no further coups d’état in Thailand.

He said they were too harmful to the country. Furthermore, there were other ways now of removing aberrant officeholders.

On stage, Thaksin’s theme was one of unity, cooperation and warmth. He said he had returned to Thailand to serve the people and the King. Indeed, he repeated this theme a number of times.

“I feel that if I don’t come to encourage Mr. Kriang today, who sent his younger brother to run for the provincial administrative organization president, it means that I am useless. For I have to come to encourage him and hope that the people of Ubon who still love and have never forgotten me. I will help encourage Mr. Kriang. I came to Ubon because I cannot abandon Mr. Kriang. Because Mr. Kriang has never abandoned me. The happiness that was lost must be restored. I was gone for 17 years. All my brothers and sisters had their happiness stolen because I went abroad. Today, I am back. I am back to be with my fellow citizens. I am back to serve the King. Today, we must come to work for the country so that everyone can be happy,” said Mr. Thaksin.

Thaksin recalls Thai Rak Thai party’s success and outlines a vision for Pheu Thai and national unity

In turn, he reminded people of the Thai Rak Thai party, the political bandwagon that swept him to power in two consecutive elections in 2001 and 2005.

“Today, every Thai person must have their own home. Even sparrows can build their own nests. If we Thais can’t do it, let it be known. I hope that the people of Ubon Ratchathani Province will give the provincial administrative organization president to Pheu Thai and bring back the MPs. Then we will return happiness to all Thai people. Today, I have returned. I have returned to be with my brothers and sisters, to work to serve my brothers and sisters, and to serve under His Majesty,” said Mr. Thaksin.

Mr. Thaksin expanded that on December 13th, he will address the Pheu Thai Party seminar or “think-in” being held in Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. He explained that he would address those present, including government ministers and party officials, about the dangerous world we live in today. He said that as a former Prime Minister with decades of experience, he should give his advice.

Indeed, he said Thailand must also address the dangers of politics at home. He told his audience that he had come through all his challenges because he had help from a lot of people. Therefore, he must help the country address its chronic problems. He said they must be dealt with and fixed head-on, for the sake of the country’s children and grandchildren.

Pheu Thai continues its political dominance in Ubon while Thaksin dismisses dual citizenship criticism

In the 2019 General Election, Pheu Thai won 7 seats in the 10-seat constituency, with 2 going to the Bhumjaithai Party and 1 to the Palang Pracharat Party. This was a notably better showing than the later 2023 General Election when Pheu Thai won only 4 seats out of 11.

Afterwards, the former Prime Minister was asked about criticism of him holding dual citizenship. He dismissed such political carping as “nonsense” and made his views plain to reporters.

“We are dealing with too many nonsense matters. There are many important matters for the country, but we are dealing with too many nonsense matters. I don’t know what the fuss is about. It’s either we are really stupid, or we are pretending to be stupid. There are two ways. So I am indifferent. Whoever wants to be stupid, just be stupid forever.”

