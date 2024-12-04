Thai MP Parit Wacharasindhu calls for anti-coup laws in Thailand, inspired by South Korea’s swift reversal of martial law. He praises South Korean MPs and citizens for resisting President Yoon’s order, highlighting the need to protect democracy and prevent future coups.

On Wednesday, People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu praised South Korean lawmakers and the country’s public for resisting the imposition of martial law announced the night before by embattled President Yoon Suk-yeol. In brief, the President was forced to reverse his order at 5 a.m. in South Korea. Parliament, meeting in an emergency session, censured the President and threatened him with impeachment. The President rescinded the controversial order six hours after creating chaos in the East Asian country with the world’s 12th largest economy. The Thai opposition MP called for anti-coup laws in Thailand, particularly measures to protect the public and public representatives who come out to resist future coups.

A Thai lawmaker has praised the South Korean people and opposition MPs for thwarting, in effect, a government coup and reversal of democracy in South Korea. People’s Party list MP Parit Wacharasindhu called for special laws to be passed in Thailand. This would aim to ensure a similar outcome in the kingdom if another coup d’état is attempted in the future.

This follows a dramatic overnight situation in South Korea, which culminated in President Yoon Suk-yeol reversing his martial law declaration. The news came just six hours after the announcement that shocked the world at 11 p.m. last night.

The first such announcement in 50 years came out of nowhere on Tuesday night. Certainly, it came as a complete shock to the nation, despite a series of scandals surrounding the unpopular president in recent times.

South Korean parliament forces president to revoke martial law after opposition defies military orders

However, the opposition reacted decisively and swiftly. First, 190 MPs managed to make their way through a military cordon in Seoul. A special sitting of parliament called on the President to reverse his order. Furthermore, the South Korean president was threatened with impeachment for his actions.

Significantly, a key reason why this happened was a law passed in South Korea making it illegal to arrest lawmakers or MPs. Furthermore, parliament was additionally empowered to call on the President to reverse such moves or face sanctions.

In short, the system worked. The incident demonstrates the power and duty of a sitting parliament to uphold the rule of law.

Before this, the military had issued a ban order following the President’s shock announcement. It warned that all political activities, activities in parliament, local government, political parties and associations, rallies, demonstrations and strikes were prohibited.

Protests in Seoul prompt late-night parliamentary session overturning South Korea’s martial law order

Nevertheless, South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party simply disobeyed. First, it called on the South Korean public to protest outside parliament. After that, people turned up in force and clashed with security forces ringing the building.

Following this, the parliament, with 190 MPs present, convened at approximately 1 a.m. Some 110 of the 300 MPs were missing. All present voted against the martial law order—which threatened half a century of progress.

Afterwards, speculation arose about what would happen next to President Yoon Suk-yeol. Undoubtedly, the actions of the 64-year-old president have damaged the country. South Korea’s 13th president, elected in 2022, now faces a heavy and personal price.

The dramatic announcement came in the wake of a heavy loss for President Yoon in April’s parliamentary elections. Further adding to his plunging popularity was a scandal surrounding his wife, accused of accepting an expensive Dior bag as a gift and engaging in stock manipulation.

In the last week, the opposition-controlled government voted to scale back the budget of the Presidential office.

President Yoon denounces parliament and opposition as crisis deepens in South Korea’s government

Nonetheless, the President on Tuesday night described parliament as a “den of thieves” and castigated what he termed rogue North Korean sympathizers. The country’s head of state described South Korea as on the brink of collapse.

In particular, he highlighted the country’s growing drug culture and use of illicit narcotics. He described South Korea as a “drug heaven.” President Yoon said the opposition was trying to destabilise South Korea and that it sympathised with North Korea.

He described his actions as necessary to preserve the state. In turn, he promised to pass on a stable nation to its children.

Undoubtedly, last night’s actions shocked the world, particularly since South Korea has become the world’s 12th-largest economy. Indeed, it is seen as a huge success story and an advertisement for democratic rule.

On Wednesday in Bangkok, People’s Party MP Parit described events in the East Asian country as an important lesson for Thailand. At length, he called for strategy, planning and laws in Thailand to prevent coup d’états from threatening democratically elected governments or politicians.

Thai MP calls for new laws to protect democracy and prevent future coup attempts against elected leaders

For instance, he suggested there should be new constitutional law or anti-coup d’état legal provisions. In particular, this should arm citizens with protections to rise against an undemocratic takeover by coup actors in the future.

In addition, he said it was important for all politicians and citizens to have a united front on preserving democracy and parliament—regardless of any political affiliation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she had been briefed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa. She urged up to two hundred Thai nationals in South Korea to keep abreast of news, especially from the Thai government and the Thai Embassy in Seoul.

In addition, she urged Thai nationals to avoid any protests or disruptions linked to the emergency there.

