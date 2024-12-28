Thaksin Shinawatra warns that Thai media has become too sensational and influential, calling for more factual reporting. Meanwhile, he has filed a criminal defamation complaint against lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn after the latter’s court case was dismissed.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Premier, has expressed concern about the growing influence and power of the media in Thai society. The former PM said on Friday that one thing he had noticed since returning to Thailand was an expanded and more sensational media. Thaksin was commenting at a gathering held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thailand’s publishing behemoth, Thai Rath.

Certainly, the former Premier stated he had no problem with reporting the facts and explaining them to readers, but he felt that today’s media environment had become too emotional. In particular, he objected to the media taking the lead in society.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Mr. Thaksin, through his lawyer, had filed a criminal defamation complaint against lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn. Theerayut had filed a Constitutional Court case against Mr. Thaksin earlier this year, which was thrown out in November.

Thaksin expresses concern over media sensationalism and calls for truth, facts, and academic integrity

In brief, Mr. Thaksin explained that his concern was the tendency of the media to sensationalize news reports. The former Premier particularly took issue with the injection of emotion and partiality into news coverage.

In contrast, Mr. Thaksin stated that he believes the media should maintain reporting within the bounds of truth, facts and academic principles.

Mr. Thaksin notably spoke freely. He explained that his observations stemmed from his return to the kingdom last year. He noted a key difference in politics that has developed since he left Thailand in 2008.

Certainly, Mr. Thaksin explained that he had no issue with news reporting and, additionally, explaining the news to the masses. However, he objected to media efforts to lead Thai society.

Thai media freedom and government relationship evolve under new leadership of each PM

Certainly, since Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took office in August, she has had a fractious relationship with the media. Undoubtedly, her party’s policies on the matter are liberal. However, Pheu Thai does not yet espouse the principles of freedom of speech presently emphasized by the People’s Party.

Ironically, General Prayut, who took office following a coup d’état, eventually learned to tolerate a relatively free press.

Undoubtedly, Thailand has more press freedom than many Southeast Asian countries. The country, in the meantime, has risen from 106th in the world to 86th, according to the latest Reporters Without Borders (RSF) rankings.

Nonetheless, the country’s archaic defamation laws and Article 112 of the Criminal Code on lèse-majesté remain key issues for activists both in Thailand and abroad. Despite these provisions, in particular, there has been considerable improvement in press freedom.

Thaksin was at the Thai Rath headquarters in Bangkok to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. At the same time, he took a moment to praise the founder of the group, Mr. Kampol Watcharapol, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Thaksin recalls his relationship with media tycoon Kampol and celebrates Thai Rath’s 75th anniversary

He was accompanied by senior ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai. In addition, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat and Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan were also on hand.

Addressing the assembled guests, Mr. Thaksin recalled meeting Mr. Kampol while climbing the political ladder in 1996. He said he loved the media tycoon and particularly admired his determination.

At the same time, Thaksin confirmed a meeting on December 26 with Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim. The Pheu Thai figurehead has been appointed as a key advisor to Malaysia in its capacity as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Thaksin spoke of Thailand cooperating with Malaysia to strengthen the ASEAN community. The 10-nation bloc has a market of approximately 700 million people.

Malaysia is a richer country than Thailand, with a population of 35.4 million compared to Thailand’s 70 million. In 2023, Malaysia’s GDP was $399.6 billion, while Thailand’s was $514.9 billion. In effect, Malaysia’s GDP per capita is $11,648, while Thailand’s is only $7,171.

Malaysia’s stronger economic growth outpaces Thailand’s as ASEAN cooperation continues to grow

In addition, Malaysia’s economy grew by 3.7% in 2023, while Thailand only achieved 1.9% growth. Indeed, this year Malaysia is on target for 4.8% to 5.9% growth, while Thailand is projected to grow by just 2.6%.

At length, the Thai economy was a key topic of discussion between the two statesmen on December 25. Significantly, it has not yet been revealed where Mr. Thaksin met Mr. Ibrahim.

However, the former PM himself revealed that he had boarded a luxury yacht in Phuket. He sailed to Ko Lipe with former Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow. Afterwards, there was speculation that the rendezvous occurred on the yacht at the Thai-Malaysian border.

On Saturday, the Constitutional Court, which rejected a suit against Mr. Thaksin and the government, in November confirmed its decision. The six-pronged complaint was initiated by well-known Thai legal practitioner Mr. Theerayut Suwankesorn.

Constitutional Court rejects complaint against Thaksin while lawyer files defamation case against Theerayut

Mr. Theerayut alleged in his suit under Section 49 of the 2017 Constitution that Mr. Thaksin had exercised his constitutional rights in an attempt to overthrow the state.

At length, the court ruled the complaint had no substance and lacked sufficient evidence to proceed.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that lawyers acting on behalf of Mr. Thaksin filed a criminal defamation case against Mr. Theerayut. This was filed at Thung Song Hong Police Station in Bangkok.

In particular, it alleges that the lawyer, in an interview outside the court, defamed the former Premier and key political figure. Police subsequently confirmed that a summons for Mr. Theerayut to answer the complaint had been issued.

At length, the lawyer is due to give a statement to the police on January 25, 2025.

