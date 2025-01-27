Chiang Mai professor slams Thai government policy and inaction for aiding Myanmar scam hubs. Professor Pinkaew Luengaramsri condemns Thailand for supplying electricity to Myanmar’s criminal networks, including slave camps and scam centres, amid mounting global outcry and serious damage to Thailand’s reputation in China.

A top academic at a university in Chiang Mai on Monday strongly criticized the government for failing to cut off electricity to international crime sites in Myanmar, particularly in Myawaddy. The area has become a focus of international media attention in recent weeks. This came following public outcry in China which has severely damaged the kingdom’s reputation in the Communist country.

In brief, Thai-generated electricity is being used to power a vast criminal organization running slave camps. These slave camps are believed to house nationals from all over the world, including hundreds, if not thousands, of Chinese.

Professor Dr. Pinkaew Luengaramsri stated that, despite arguments about legalities, diplomacy, and protocols, it is horrendous that Thailand and Thai companies are generating profits from such abuses. The academic furthermore provided key insights into what is actually happening with Thai electricity across the border in Burma.

The Chiang Mai academic waded into the increasingly heated arguments between Thailand’s opposition and government agencies over the supply of electricity to transnational gangs in Myanmar’s Karen State.

People’s Party MP warned after criticizing Thai authorities for supplying power to criminal gangs

Over the weekend, fiery People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome was warned by an associate of the Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, to tone down his rhetoric and criticism of the Deputy Prime Minister. This came after Mr. Rangsiman launched a barrage against the failure of Thai authorities to switch off power in Myanmar to criminal gangs.

The matter surfaced last week at a House of Representatives security committee meeting. It explored links between the gangs who are reportedly holding thousands of foreign nationals captive in Myawaddy.

In particular, this has become a hot issue for the Thai government after public outcry in China following the capture of Chinese activist Wang Xing by a gang in Myawaddy in January. Subsequently, it has emerged that up to 2,000 Chinese nationals are presently unaccounted for in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, light is being shed on the labyrinth of companies and contracts that allow Thai-generated electricity to power Myanmar’s scam centres, especially in Myawaddy.

Thai electricity powers scam centres and hospitals as critics call for contracts to be reconsidered

In recent days, some associates or defenders of the Ministry of the Interior have suggested that Thailand cannot simply violate international agreements. For instance, aside from potential scam centres, the power being used from Thailand also powers hospitals and medical clinics.

Nevertheless, on Monday, Associate Professor Dr. Pinkaew Luengaramsri, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Chiang Mai University, was not buying this. Dr. Pin provided some valuable context and understanding.

Firstly, she explained that the contracts to supply electricity to Myanmar, in particular, were not government-to-government. Certainly, the junta regime in Nay Pyi Taw does not control Karen State anymore.

Indeed, it is clear to see, from her opinion, that such scam centres, gangs and indeed Thai electricity suppliers are making large amounts of money out of Burma’s ongoing civil war.

Undoubtedly, this is true for Colonel Saw Chit Thu, who is the villain, indeed the monster, in this story. The local warlord and his mafia not only run a private army but also a vast criminal empire employing international slave labour.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s criminal empire profits from electricity supplied by Thai firms in Karen State

Earlier this month, it was soldiers of Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s BGF or Border Guards Force, who ‘rescued’ Wang Xing.

The private army returned him to Thai police in Mae Sot in Tak province. Indeed, this has happened before. In particular, when foreign governments have demanded the return of their nationals from the clutches of the crime family.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s family have been joined by Chinese, Hong Kong, and Malaysian investors in what is a booming criminal empire centred in Myawaddy. Last year, the BGF or Karen National Army switched sides in the civil war. Significantly, it switched back to support the junta at the last minute.

The purpose, of course, was to keep the Myawaddy area as a no-man’s land under the private army’s control. This is a criminal military force that likes playing all sides and all angles.

Meanwhile, businesses and companies in Thailand are profiting from the supply of electricity.

Professor Pin explained the situation in detail on Monday. Previously, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) had contracts with a company linked to the BGF empire in Myanmar. In turn, this was endorsed by the government in Nay Pyi Taw or the embattled Myanmar junta.

Thai-based companies help fund scam operations in Karen State through electricity supply agreements

However, the company in question, or nominee Shwe Myint Thaung Yin Industry & Manufacturing Company Limited or SMTY, leased certain facilities and granted a license to a Thai company. In turn, the Thai company is involved in providing the electricity network throughout Myawaddy.

For example, the company erects electricity poles, installs meters, issues bills, and collects vast profits from electricity supplied at premium prices.

Certainly, the company provides electricity to more than half a dozen scammer cities or complexes. In brief, these are situated in Myawaddy township and other parts of Karen State.

Many of the online scam centres and complexes are run by Chinese mafia personnel. They are financed by Chinese grey money. An undeniable main source of income for them is Thai nationals in Thailand.

At length, their operations run 24 hours a day. Consequently, they generate billions in income from fraud as well as online gambling sites.

Professor Pin expanded on Monday about the complexes such as the use of 10 megawatts of electricity per month alone at KK Park. Additionally, Shwe Kokko uses 8 megawatts. In May 2024, the electricity bill for KK Park, provided by the Thai-based company, amounted to ฿30 million.

Profits soar for Thai firms as electricity powers scam cities despite efforts to cut off supply in 2024

Therefore, it is easy to surmise that this is an enterprise that generates many billions in income at a massive profit rate.

The Chiang Mai academic explained that the deal is based on an annual contract. In turn, the Burmese government received a cut, as well as the BGF empire of Colonel Saw Chit Thu.

Nonetheless, last year the situation was upended. In August, for instance, the Karen National Liberation Army briefly took Myawaddy in April. Nevertheless, it retreated shortly afterwards in a manoeuvre orchestrated by Colonel Saw Chit Thu.

At the same time, then-Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last year ordered all Thai electricity cut off to illegal activities in Myanmar.

However, later, as rebel forces advanced across Myanmar, the Chinese government moved to crush scam centres. After that, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) did cut off electricity to both Shwe Kokko town (Bang Wang Pha) and KK Park town (Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung).

Scam operations adapt with generators after electricity cuts but soon resume full power with new sources

Following this, the scammer complexes turned to using their own generators. Indeed, generator suppliers and part suppliers in Tak’s Mae Sot district reported a brisk trade.

Meanwhile, however, electricity continued to be provided to other areas of Myawaddy. Certainly, Thai-based contracts to supply electricity continued to turn over profits.

Nevertheless, after a brief hiatus, the lights came back on everywhere in Shwe Kokko and KK Park. In short, it appeared that a new electricity source or agreement had been found. It is not clear what happened, but widespread electricity supply resumed.

According to Professor Pin on Monday, this certainly coincided with a spike in online scam activity. The academic does not know presently where the electricity is coming from.

However, she points out that the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) is the main electricity provider in Myawaddy through Thai-based companies, which execute cross-border electricity supply services.

However, the PEA did not cut off electricity to two other areas in Myawaddy, and, of course, it continues to enrich itself from the hundreds of millions in income from selling electricity to the border area.

Thai electricity continues to power criminal enterprises, fueling debate over legalities and responsibility

Despite the arguments back and forth about legalities and semantics, Professor Pin’s point is simple. It is shameful that Thai-generated electricity has been powering massive illegal scam operations in Myawaddy.

These organizations are guilty of horrendous abuses against the kidnapped slave labour held there. Information on this is available from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, who have also sanctioned Colonel Saw Chit Thu, his associates, family and companies.

At the same time, this electricity is being used to generate vast cash flows derived from the misery of ordinary Thai people. Be it through the expropriation of their bank accounts or massive losses through online gambling.

The academic says it’s not good enough for Thai officials to hide behind the law or diplomatic protocols. Indeed, it is clear that this is a lawless area currently governed only by the force of arms.

Professor Pin says that the activity being powered by Thai electricity is damaging the people of Thailand. In short, Thai firms are profiting, whether directly or indirectly, from serious and evil transnational crime.

