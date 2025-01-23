MP Rangsiman Rome urges Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar scam camps linked to warlord Saw Chit Thu, sanctioned for trafficking. He warns of Thailand’s complicity in cross-border crimes, calling for urgent action to help halt human rights abuses and scams.

People’s Party list MP and parliamentary firebrand Rangsiman Rome, on Thursday, issued a stark warning to the Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. In short, he called for action in cutting off electricity and other utilities to illegal online scam concentration camps in Myawaddy. These are known to exist opposite Thailand’s border with Myanmar. He was referring to an area where thousands of slave workers are being held from all over the world. This is the core scene at the heart of damaging news reports in recent weeks, which have caused consternation among foreign tourists to Thailand.

On Thursday, Mr. Rome warned that Thailand must not stand behind excuses seeking definitive factual proof when the world is beginning to wake up to what is happening. Certainly, the opposition MP is supported by the official positions of the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union.

In short, these have already sanctioned the activities of Myanmar warlord Colonel Saw Chit Thu. Furthermore, they have made clear what is happening in Myawaddy across the border from Mae Sot in Tak province.

Rangsiman Rome, MP, as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, raised the possibility that Thai electricity generating authorities may be powering illegal call centres across its border from Mae Sot in Tak province.

Thai electricity linked to illegal call centres and Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s sanctioned organization

In particular, Mr. Rangsiman identified a nominee company linked to Colonel Saw Chit Thu, the leader of the Myanmar Border Guard Force or Karen National Army.

Certainly, this individual is sanctioned by the UK government. In short, his army and associated companies have been designated a terrorist organization.

At length, the force, which now effectively controls the township of Myawaddy in Myanmar, runs an extended area.

For instance, mini towns and complexes have been developed by this crime organization. Within these developments, there are not only illegal gambling centers but also online scam complexes.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu is known to be influential, with access to the despised military junta and Karen nationalist groups in the area. In 2024, he changed sides twice as he maneuvered to protect his commercial interests.

On Thursday, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Interior was invited to attend the hearing. However, he declined to attend, citing a prior engagement in Songkhla province. Nevertheless, the senior official designated the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) representative to explain the situation to parliament. In addition, a representative of the National Security Council was sent to field Mr. Rangsiman’s questions.

At length, the People’s Party MP, a fierce critic of the junta regime in Myanmar, concentrated on finding out more about the Mae Sai Provincial Electricity Authority. At length, he suggested that this organization, which contracts with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), has links to crime networks.

Opposition MP alleges Thai electricity supports illegal activities across the border in Myanmar

Mr. Rome made it clear that he believed that Thai electricity sold through the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) was being used in Myanmar to power illegal activities. In particular, activities such as scam centre gangs, which are a threat to Thailand’s security.

The robust statement from the House Committee Chairman comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra released an AI-generated video aimed at Chinese audiences. Certainly, in it, Ms. Paetongtarn assured Chinese travellers to Thailand that they were safe.

Nonetheless, the kidnapping of a huge number of Chinese nationals by these gangs has caused outrage in the Communist country. Previously, in the last few weeks, Thailand rescued one of those visitors, Chinese actor Mr. Wang Xing. However, it now appears that Mr. Wang was the exception to the rule.

Afterwards, more Chinese victims were rescued by Chinese police operations. In short, these targeted Myawaddy, the area opposite the Thai border with Myanmar. In particular, across from Mae Sot in Tak province.

This week it emerged that an activist group in China had compiled a list of up to 1,800 Chinese people being held captive by scam center gangs in Myanmar. Indeed, it is said that these people are being held as slave workers by organizations controlled by Colonel Saw Chit Thu.

Myawaddy exposed as a hub for human trafficking and scam centers targeting Chinese nationals

Furthermore, there are similarly other operations in the area in which the colonel’s family are stakeholders. Over the last five years, the scam centres’ activities in Myawaddy have drawn investors from Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

Indeed, this malignant network of enterprises is kept alive by the fact that they operate in a no man’s land.

Undercover investigations and foreign intelligence agencies have revealed brutality and suffering within these camps. In short, thousands of people from all over the world are being held. For instance, one camp systematically breaks the legs of any worker who tries to escape.

On Thursday, Mr. Rangsiman Rome MP referred to an order given by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for Thailand to halt electricity supply to the area.

In particular, the cutting of basic utilities used by illegal concerns. The People’s Party wanted to find out more about the Ministry of the Interior’s efforts to implement this directive.

In short, he wanted to know why Thailand has not acted against the concerns across the border in Myanmar. However, the MP at the same time acknowledged the reasons being advanced by Thai officials as to why Thai electricity supplies to Myanmar cannot be simply cut off.

Thailand faces pressure to act on electricity supporting illegal Myanmar operations

Firstly, there is the argument that the contracts are with a Myanmar entity linked to the Burmese state. In brief, the company is an approved partner of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Nonetheless, the MP pointed out that anything linked with Myanmar at this time must be questioned. At length, the junta exercises little control over the area in question. Furthermore, the links with Colonel Saw Chit Thu should cause Thailand to question these operations.

In truth, this individual is a warlord presiding over a criminal organization. Nonetheless, Thai authorities do not seem to be aware of his activities.

Certainly, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union all have sanctions against the individual. Additionally, they have also sanctioned companies and other individuals associated with him.

At length, the European Union on October 29th 2024 could not have been clearer. In brief, it sanctioned Chit Linn Myaing Group (CLM), a company assosiated with the warlord.

A press release described this entity as actively involved in “scam compounds” in Myawaddy. In particular, it identified the township of Shwe Kokko on the Thai-Myanmar border.

European Union sanctions highlight criminal activities in Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko township

The European Union Council statement described the area as a hub of transnational crime. In particular, it cited fraud, drug and human trafficking among the activities being directed there.

Furthermore, it claimed it was a centre for massive human rights violations, forced labour, and torture.

In addition, and damningly, the European Union Council accused the Myanmar junta military, the Tatmadaw, of being complicit in these operations.

Certainly, on Thursday, all Mr. Rangsiman Rome said was that Myanmar is becoming a failed state. A country engulfed in civil war. Therefore it cannot be treated as a normal state, nor can any assurances as to the bona fides of individuals or companies be trusted.

Of course, it is known already that the regime in Nay Pyi Taw is entirely discredited and indeed is not properly recognized by the ASEAN community. This is despite the requests by China to have other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand recognize it.

Myanmar described as a failed state engulfed in civil war with a lack of credible governance

On Thursday, Mr. Rangsiman Rome stated that electricity from Thailand should be cut off from the area. In addition, the Thai government should see to it that illegality in the area opposite its border is rooted out.

Mr. Rangsiman furthermore warned that some media reports from Myanmar were not to be trusted. For instance, those which are organizations of the failing junta.

At the same time, he warned the continuing operations in Myawaddy were both damaging and shameful to Thailand. Mr. Rangsiman feared that Thailand was inadvertently being used as a party to support such criminality.

“I would like to tell Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that this is a matter that the Interior Ministry oversees the Provincial Electricity Authority, which has the authority to take action. However, it must give importance to this matter. I would like the public to note that, in the end, it may be involved in a transnational criminal gang or network,” said Rangsiman.

Afterwards, the committee heard that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) were involved. At length, they were examining the operators linked to electricity contracts in Thailand.

MP warns Thailand risks complicity in transnational crime without stronger action in Myawaddy

Both agencies with investigative powers have asked the Electricity Authority for further information. On Thursday, Mr. Rangsiman urged that the Royal Thai Police and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) be also involved in this process.

Indeed, the committee heard that the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) was liaising with all police agencies at this time. Furthermore, a meeting is scheduled for January 29 to consider a halt to all cross-border electricity supplies to Myanmar.

Nonetheless, it is understood that the National Security Council representative told the House committee that there are as yet no facts established confirming a security threat from these electricity supply contracts.

Indeed, the issue of whether such supply was impacting the operations of Thailand’s national grid system was raised. In short, this is what required clarity.

January meeting to address cross-border electricity supply amid concerns over national security

Nonetheless, on Wednesday, a former National Security Council Secretary-General dropped a bombshell.

Deputy Minister of Defence General Nattapol Nakpanit told a Senate hearing that Thai officials had colluded with the scam centre gangs.

Significantly, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, also previously called on former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to intervene in the scandal, which is damaging confidence in Thailand.

Khunying Sudarat said that Mr. Thaksin would be aware that certain people in power are profiting from what is happening.

