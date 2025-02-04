Pattaya Police Chief hits back at scathing UK Daily Mail report on a Brit’s nightmare holiday in Thailand

Pattaya’s police chief responds to a UK tourist’s scathing claims of mistreatment by officers and an AirBnB host, presenting evidence and a detailed defence against allegations of abuse, extortion and poor conditions during his nightmare jail stay in Thailand.

Pattaya’s top police officer on Tuesday rushed to defend the city’s police force against criticism by a UK holidaymaker published on Sunday in the UK’s Daily Mail and MailOnline news outlets, read worldwide. 55-year-old Andrew Hopkins, who visited the popular resort city in November 2024, claims he was abused by his Airbnb host in the city and the Royal Thai Police. Furthermore, he left a scathing verdict on the kingdom for UK and international readers. On Tuesday, Police Colonel Nawin offered both video evidence and a full explanation to counter what the police chief said was both a false and embellished narrative.

On Tuesday, the police chief in Pattaya publicly responded to damaging reports surrounding a British tourist who interacted with police in the resort city in November 2024. Police Colonel Nawin Theerawit addressed a Daily Mail report from February 2nd. In particular, a sensational story in which the exploits of 55-year-old Andrew Hopkins were revealed.

Furthermore, the treatment alleged by Mr. Hopkins on his nightmare holiday. The UK tourist’s ordeal forms part of a reported official complaint reportedly lodged by the UK Foreign Office with Thai authorities.

Story published at a delicate time for Thailand’s tourism sector amidst international backlash

The story comes at a particularly delicate time for Thailand’s critical foreign tourism industry. For instance, the country has seen significant backlash from China over security fears during the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is a fast-growing market for the foreign tourism sector, with 838,464 high-spending British visitors arriving in 2024.

Indeed, it is the second article featured on the MailOnline in a week detailing harsh treatment meted out to UK visitors.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, Police Colonel Nawin insisted that the published story was exaggerated and, in part, factually incorrect.

Mr. Hopkins’ tale is substantially different in numerous respects. Firstly, as to how his problems with the Thai police developed. Mr. Hopkins claimed he damaged a sign near another residence.

Mr. Hopkins’ account of his incident with Thai police contradicts the official version of events

However, the police’s version on Tuesday showed photos of a broken guard post. Previously, Mr. Hopkins, significantly overweight at 21 stone and 8 lbs, claimed he walked into a sign which he broke.

Afterwards, the UK man said he was apologetic when confronted by two security guards. In addition, he offered a wai gesture and offered to pay for the damage. However, in the end, it was all to no avail. The angry security guards summoned police officers. After that, Mr. Hopkins was placed in the back of a pickup and taken to Pattaya Police Station.

Notably, in the MailOnline reports, it is suggested that Mr. Hopkins was detained in Pattaya Prison. Certainly, this is notoriously overcrowded with hundreds of people in overcrowded rooms. However, in general, foreign tourists do not end up incarcerated in prison unless brought before the courts.

On Tuesday, Police Colonel Nawin claimed that Mr. Hopkins was detained in monitored cells at Pattaya City Police Station. Indeed, the police chief showed photos of the facility. He claimed the prison cells were cleaned out by hired maids every morning.

Police response counters claims of mistreatment, presenting images to defend their actions

Nonetheless, Mr. Hopkins’ complaint showed him handcuffed to the bars of the cell. Certainly, his condition appeared pitiful and humiliating. However, this was from the UK man’s alleged second visit.

On Tuesday, Police Colonel Nawin claimed that Mr. Hopkins was released for the first time with a fine of only ฿100. Ultimately, the top officer claimed he was only detained to resolve a row with security guards earlier.

However, Mr. Hopkins’ story is that he was detained for 36 hours.

Significantly, the UK man claims he was never formally arrested. For instance, he claims he was never advised of his rights or given a phone call. In addition, he claims an Italian person informed him that he would have to pay ฿15,000 to secure his release.

Furthermore, he claims he was taken to an ATM and watched by wary police as he withdrew the funds.

Police chief refutes claims of extortion, presents evidence of cash and personal items returned to Mr. Hopkins

Undoubtedly, this is refuted by the police chief who claims Mr. Hopkins was drunk, held only to calm him down, and then released after paying ฿100.

The Thai police chief also, on Tuesday, showed photos of Mr. Hopkins’ personal belongings. This included ฿19,500 in cash, a smartphone, his UK passport, and his wallet.

After that, the UK man’s nightmare holiday continued. Upon returning to his Airbnb accommodation, he was met by an irate owner.

The Thai woman at the desk angrily told him that he had to leave. He was being ejected for being drunk and disorderly, as well as for earlier confrontations with security and police. In addition, of course, to his damaging the security stop.

Andrew managed to calm her down and also to have a shower and pack up his things. Before this, upon entering his room, he found it disinfected with chemicals. Simultaneously, his valuables, including his banking cards, phone chargers, and £1,230 in cash, were all missing.

Subsequently, he again argued with the landlady. She further accused him of smoking.

Hopkins recounts disturbing events after being removed from his accommodation, including missing valuables

‘She started screaming at me about smoking on the balcony. There was an ashtray out there – and I even had a video proving it,’ he told the Daily Mail.

In short, Mr. Hopkins was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for the second time.

On this occasion, attached to the cell bars, he urinated on himself. Nonetheless, after calling for help, there was no response. The UK man took to cheering himself up with renditions of ‘God Save the King’ and ‘Country Roads’.

‘I’m lying on the floor on my back in a pool of water. I need the toilet. I shouted for help, no one came,’ he told reporters. ‘Eventually, I had to urinate, adding to the pool of liquid I was lying in. It was disgusting and there was no way to treat a human being.’

In addition, he also claimed he was assaulted by police.

After that, he appears to have been released a second time without charge.

However, on the second occasion, he insisted his Galaxy smartphone, cash, and credit cards were missing. Certainly, he was also left without his shoes.

Second arrest and alleged missing items led to further condemnation from Mr. Hopkins in the UK media

‘My charger had gone missing, and to cap it all off, my trainers and flip-flops were missing, so I was in my bare feet,’ the unhappy UK tourist explained this week. ‘The police gave me a pair of the most uncomfortable Adidas flip-flops – the ones with the bit between the toes that I hate – but beggars can’t be choosers.’

Even then, the UK man continued to suffer.

Eventually, he discovered a withdrawal of £450 was made with his ATM card at a local Seven-Eleven. In addition, a secret stash of £480 in his pants had disappeared. The British man said police could not retrieve CCTV footage from the store. In brief, there was nothing to be done.

Finally, he claimed that after his incarceration, he was unable to sit in an economy seat on the flight home. Consequently, he had to shell out £1,800 for an Emirates Business Class seat.

Certainly, it should be noted that Mr. Hopkins is pursuing two insurance claims in respect of his nightmare holiday in Thailand. One is against the insurers linked to the Airbnb accommodation. Secondly, his own travel insurance. Ultimately, he is suing for damages and even post-traumatic stress linked to his ordeal.

Mr. Hopkins sues for damages after alleged mistreatment, including post-traumatic stress

‘I had to book a business-class flight home with Emirates for £1,800 because I was in too much pain to sit down properly,’ he claims. ‘I’ve had infections, muscle pain, and PTSD from what happened.’

At the same time, his verdict on Thailand as a tourist destination is damning.

‘Tourists to Thailand have zero rights in Thailand. Thais honour other Thais. Tourists are seen as marks to be fleeced and robbed at every opportunity,’ he warned other UK tourists. ‘They call it the Land of Smiles, but my experience is that they’re only friendly while you’re paying. Tourists are seen as easy targets to be fleeced and robbed.’

Furthermore, he added advice for UK travellers dealing with the Royal Thai Police. ‘If you ever find yourself in trouble there – stay calm, don’t raise your voice, and do not, under any circumstances, question their authority.’

Mr. Hopkins’ harsh verdict on Thailand as a tourism destination and advice for future travellers

In response, the Royal Thai Police in Pattaya insist that their interactions with Mr. Hopkins were to the highest standards. He was arrested and subjected to legal proceedings on two occasions.

He was detained in clean, safe, and monitored conditions while photographs documented that all personal items were returned to the UK tourist upon release.

For instance, Police Colonel Nawin pointed out that the holding cells at Pattaya City Police Station are cleaned daily and monitored round the clock by CCTV cameras.

