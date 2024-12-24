uk-tourist-faces-prison-term-after-being-charged-with-eating-a-pattaya-traffic-ticket-before-police

A cocky UK tourist in Pattaya faces up to three years in prison after eating a traffic ticket issued by police. The 34-year-old man, who ignored officers at a checkpoint, was charged with additional offences, including destroying government documents.

A cocky UK man who ignored Pattaya Police at a traffic stop on Saturday evening and ate a traffic ticket is facing up to three years in prison. The UK man was summoned to Pattaya Police Station on Sunday to be informed of further legal proceedings.

A 34-year-old UK man from Hammersmith in London was informed by Pattaya Police Station on Sunday, December 22, that he faces additional criminal charges following a shocking incident the evening before.

In short, the 34-year-old British national, wearing only red short pants, was stopped at a routine checkpoint. This happened on December 21 at 6:30 pm on the Beach Road in the resort city opposite Pattaya City Police Station.

In the first place, the well-toned and muscular UK man was holding a headset. After that, he failed to respond when police officers asked him for documentation. Certainly, tourists in Thailand are required to have relevant driving permits or licenses.

UK man fined at Pattaya checkpoint for helmet and license violations swallows ticket in defiance

Hence, the police issued a ticket to UK men for failing to wear a helmet and not having a licence. The motorbike driver was told he could pay the fine at the police station opposite.

At length, officers were then left gobsmacked as the UK tourist rolled up the ticket and placed it in his mouth. After that, he drank some water and appeared to be chewing the paper. He subsequently swallowed it.

Following this spectacle, the police summoned a support unit and informed the man that he was being detained. The man was handcuffed while the motorbike was locked and left in a safe position.

Detained UK man escapes handcuffs, agitates police, and risks escalating situation in Pattaya

Nevertheless, the British man soon became agitated and broke free of his handcuff restraints. Despite this, police took him into custody at the police station.

An interpreter was summoned, and officers tried to persuade the tourist to calm down. In particular, they noted that his behaviour risked escalating the situation.

Afterwards, the Brit, not named by police, was recalled on Sunday. He was informed that he faced additional charges in relation to the incident. These included destroying a government document. This offence carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of ฿6,000, or both.

Further reading:

UK man nabbed by top police agency for sexually abusing girlfriend’s 7 years old daughter in Pattaya after UK tip-off

Former Phuket expat media salesman can expect to die in a UK prison if convicted of abuse charges

Former Scottish football star jailed for sexual abuse of a girl in Chonburi after his 2023 arrest in Edinburgh

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

Aussie with Thai wife arrested in Chachoengsao on sex abuse of a minor charge in New South Wales

Woman files false rape complaint against a local trader in Chonburi to get a free virus infection test

Australian man jailed for sexually abusing Thai children shows the depravity that authorities must tackle

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>