Thai-Scots ranger Merman escapes dismissal after racism row with tourist. Parks chief warned him to tone down online presence urging approval for posts. Merman appeared to resign but his status now remains unclear. Director-general says he can stay but must change.

The National Parks Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa on Thursday ruled out dismissing a popular although controversial park ranger over a spat this week with a Western tourist. Previously, Siranudh “Sai” Scott, or Merman, had cancelled a foreign tourist’s excursion, claiming that the Westerner was disrespectful towards him. Furthermore, he claimed that the tourist used ‘racist’ language towards him. The altercation sparked online controversy, particularly when Merman himself posted some footage online. On Thursday, Director-General Atthaphon spoke of understanding Mr Siranudh’s intentions. However, he asked him to adjust how he worked in the future. Afterwards, Merman himself appeared to resign, although his updated status is not presently known. Certainly, the Director-General appears to have resisted calls from local business interests to have him removed.

A high-profile park ranger on Thursday announced that he had stood down from his position with the agency. 29-year-old Siranudh “Sai” Scott is well-known on social media and is a passionate defender of the environment.

In addition, the young man of Scottish Thai descent is related to the famous Bhirombhakdi family. This is the dynasty behind Boonrawd Brewery and perhaps Thailand’s most famous beer, Singha.

Mr Siranudh or Sai has a significant social media presence with over 65,000 followers on Facebook alone. In addition, he goes by the name of ‘Merman’ after swimming 30 kilometres from Ao Nang to Koh Poda. This was to raise awareness of marine life conservation.

Park ranger’s activism and social media fame put him more and more at odds with foreign tourists and guides

However, recently the brash and outspoken ranger who fervently supports the mission of Thailand’s National Parks has become controversial.

At length, this stems from clashes with foreign tourists. For instance, in February Sai had an altercation with an Italian tourist. At length, the park ranger had encountered the European snorkelling in restricted waters.

In the meantime, he has also been critical of tourism service providers. In particular for bringing foreign tourists to waters where he claims coral bleaching is an issue.

Because Merman or Mr Sai is particularly concerned about over-tourism in Thailand’s natural parks. Indeed, these are home to some of the kingdom’s most scenic sights. Unfortunately, also, some are especially vulnerable to tourism.

In turn, this has led to tensions between him and the local small business operators. At the same time, Mr Sai has particularly praised other national park employees. In short, he says many are not well paid and do amazing work.

Ranger cancels tourist trip after ‘Ni Hao’ remark sparks row over racial sensitivity and cultural respect

However this week a new incident erupted. This involved a Western tourist who Merman claimed addressed him with the phrase ‘Ni Hao’. Undeniably this is a particularly grey area. In short, it means hello in Chinese. However, in recent years it has come to have negative connotations. Notably when addressed to people who are Asian but not Chinese.

This week Merman cancelled a trip for a Western tourist saying the man had addressed him with the word. This happened following a boat breakdown. Afterwards, Merman ordered the tourist back to the beach. He then told the Westerner that ‘there is no vacation today’. ‘Your trip today has been cancelled’, he said.

The foreign tourist asked for an explanation. Indeed he denied not only using the phrase ‘Ni Hao’ but also repeatedly asked the ranger what it meant. Initially, Merman had told the visitor that he was being sent back ‘because of your attitude and disrespect towards me’.

Later as Mr Sai was relaxing and explaining the case to his audience, a boat with the foreign tourist appeared. Merman again engaged with the man. ‘I might take this chance to remind you to be a bit more respectful. Don’t be racist, I’m not,’ he said.

Heated exchange between Merman and tourist over ‘Ni Hao’ draws mixed reactions online and offline

Of course, in response, the Western tourist insisted that neither was he racist. ‘Don’t say I’m a racist,’ he said. In reply, Mr Sai said: “I heard you say ‘Ni Hao’ ok? We’re not Chinese, we’re Thai.” After that, he warned the Western man. ‘Try that again and I will have you deported.’

Certainly, the exchange between the Westerner and the fervent park ranger was not long in going public. Not least augmented by Mr Sai’s social media channels. Certainly whether right or wrong, the young park ranger is straightforwardly outspoken.

Nevertheless the spat with the Western man divided viewers. On the one hand, Mr Sai or Merman has a loyal fanbase who respect his work and commitment.

On the other hand, many viewers thought the threat of deporting the foreign tourist out of place. There was also some sympathy for the Western man’s claims. In particular that he had not uttered the phrase nor did he know what it meant.

Director-General acknowledges tensions but urges the park ranger to change his approach and seek approval

Afterwards, this conflicting impression was seen in the response from Merman’s boss. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, revealed that he had received a complaint about his subordinate.

Previously Merman had been appointed as a park ranger in the role of an advisor to the Director-General.

Clearly, the Director-General was aware of resentment towards the zealous park ranger from the local business community. In particular extended families who make a living from the tourism in the scenic hotspots.

Indeed, Merman himself has previously made clear his disdain for those who had a lack of respect for the natural resources and the precious scenic environment.

However, Director-General Atthaphon also said he could see the good intentions behind Mr Sai’s actions. At the same time, he insisted that the young park ranger must adjust his work approach. Furthermore, he suggested that future video content or material published on social media be approved by local national park management.

Director-General stops short of dismissal as Merman tenders resignation and defends marine advocacy

The national parks boss suggested that such content is too sensitive for public viewing. Therefore, it could cause particular problems.

Finally, he insisted that he had not dismissed Merman for his role as a Park Ranger.

At the same time, Mr Sai or Siranudh Scott appeared to announce his resignation.

“I chose to sacrifice my position for an opportunity to expose the truth behind each issue in the sea of southern Thailand. My love for the sea is greater than any prestigious position. Thank you for the opportunities. I will always support the government officials, and I will keep going,” he said in a statement.

In particular, he urged the National Parks boss to dismiss him if that was required.

Nevertheless, that has not happened. In short, it is presently not clear whether Mr Sai is continuing in his position as a National Parks advisor to the Director-General.

